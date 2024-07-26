Global Cell Cryopreservation Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Cell Cryopreservation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Cell Cryopreservation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $29.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cell cryopreservation market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $10.21 billion in 2023 to $12.65 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand for cell-based therapies, rise in biomedical research, growing need for organ transplantation, rise in R&D activities for cell based therapies and increasing use of cryopreserved cell.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The cell cryopreservation market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $29.9 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures, advancement in organ transplantation procedures, expansion of biobanking activities, rising incidence of chronic diseases and positive government initiatives and funding.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Cell Cryopreservation Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15755&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Cell Cryopreservation Market

The increasing number of organ transplantation procedures is expected to propel the growth of the cell cryopreservation market going forward. Organ transplantation is a medical procedure where a damaged or failing organ is replaced with a healthy organ from a donor. Organ transplant procedures are increasing due to organ failure caused by hereditary abnormalities, infections, traumas, and chronic diseases. Cell cryopreservation in organ transplantation involves freezing and storing cells from organs to preserve their viability for future use, enhancing graft success, and reducing immune rejection.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cell-cryopreservation-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the cell cryopreservation market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Corning Inc., STEMCELL Technologies, Cryoport Inc., BioLife Solutions Inc.

Companies operating in the cell cryopreservation market focus on developing cryopreservation medium solutions to better serve customers with advanced features. Cryopreservation medium solution refers to specialized formulations that preserve cells or tissues by freezing them at ultra-low temperatures, facilitating long-term storage and transportation while maintaining viability and functionality.

Segments:

1) By Product: Cell Freezing Media, Equipment, Consumables

2) By Application: Hepatocytes, Stem Cells, Oocytes And Embryotic cells, Sperm Cells, Other Applications

3) By End-Use Channel: Biopharmaceutical And Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes, Biobanks, In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Clinics, Other End-Use Channels

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the cell cryopreservation market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the cell cryopreservation market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Cell Cryopreservation Market Definition

Cell cryopreservation is the process of preserving cells by cooling them to sub-zero temperatures, typically in liquid nitrogen at -196°C. This method halts all biological activity and metabolism, allowing cells to be stored for extended periods without degradation. Cryoprotective agents are used to prevent ice crystal formation, which can damage cell structures during freezing and thawing.

Cell Cryopreservation Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cell Cryopreservation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cell cryopreservation market size, cell cryopreservation market drivers and trends, cell cryopreservation market major players, cell cryopreservation competitors' revenues, cell cryopreservation market positioning, and cell cryopreservation market growth across geographies. The cell cryopreservation market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Regenerated Cellulose Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/regenerated-cellulose-global-market-report

Femtocell Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/femtocell-global-market-report

Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/solid-oxide-fuel-cell-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293