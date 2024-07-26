Dental Implants And Prosthetics Contract Manufacturing Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Dental Implants And Prosthetics Contract Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dental implants and prosthetics contract manufacturing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.05 billion in 2023 to $4.40 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to an aging population, rising disposable income, awareness and education, insurance coverage, and an increase in dental clinics.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The dental implants and prosthetics contract manufacturing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emerging markets, increasing dental disorders, implant success rates, patient preference, and customized solutions.

Growth Driver Of The Dental Implants And Prosthetics Contract Manufacturing Market

The increasing awareness of oral health is expected to propel the growth of the dental implants and prosthetics contract manufacturing market going forward. Oral health refers to the state of being free from chronic mouth and facial pain. The increasing awareness of oral health is due to several factors such as enhanced public health campaigns, improved access to dental care, the proliferation of information through digital media, and a greater emphasis on preventive care and early detection of dental issues. Dental implants and prosthetics contract manufacturing ensures the production of high-quality, customized dental solutions that improve patients' functionality, aesthetics, and overall oral well-being.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the dental implants and prosthetics contract manufacturing market include 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, Henry Schein Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Straumann Group.

Major companies operating in the dental implants and prosthetics contract manufacturing market are focusing on developing new dental technology such as NanoFusion technology, to gain a competitive edge in the market. NanoFusion technology refers to a specialized approach in dental resin chemistry aimed at resolving inherent constraints found in conventional 3D printing materials utilized for manufacturing dental prosthetics.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Dental Implants, Dental Prosthetics

2) By Material: Titanium, Zirconium, Porcelain Fused Metal (PFM), All-ceramics, Other Materials

3) By End-Users: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Dental Laboratories

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the dental implants and prosthetics contract manufacturing market in 2023. The regions covered in the dental implants and prosthetics contract manufacturing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Dental Implants And Prosthetics Contract Manufacturing Market Definition

Dental implants and prosthetics contract manufacturing refers to the process where specialized companies manufacture dental implants, tools, and components for the dental market on behalf of other entities. These contract manufacturers produce precision components that are crucial for dental implant surgery, ensuring high-quality products that interface effectively with the bones of the jaw or skull.

Dental Implants And Prosthetics Contract Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Dental Implants And Prosthetics Contract Manufacturing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on dental implants and prosthetics contract manufacturing market size, dental implants and prosthetics contract manufacturing market drivers and trends, dental implants and prosthetics contract manufacturing market major players, dental implants and prosthetics contract manufacturing competitors' revenues, dental implants and prosthetics contract manufacturing market positioning, and dental implants and prosthetics contract manufacturing market growth across geographies. The dental implants and prosthetics contract manufacturing market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

