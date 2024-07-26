Diet And Nutrition Apps Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Diet And Nutrition Apps Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The diet and nutrition apps market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $9.73 billion in 2023 to $11.80 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing health consciousness, rising interest in fitness and weight loss, increasing prevalence of diseases, growing awareness of people about health and wellness and surge in health consciousness.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The diet and nutrition apps market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $25.67 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased internet and smartphone usage, increased daily active users, government initiatives and programs, rising prevalence of obesity, and increasing child endangerment cases.

Growth Driver Of The Diet And Nutrition Apps Market

The rising interest in fitness and weight loss is expected to propel the growth of the diet and nutrition apps market going forward. Fitness refers to physical health and well-being achieved through regular exercise and proper nutrition, whereas Weight loss involves reducing body weight, typically by combining calorie control with physical activity. Interest in fitness and weight loss is rising due to increasing awareness of health benefits and the desire to prevent lifestyle-related diseases. Diet and nutrition apps assist in fitness and weight loss by tracking food intake, providing personalized meal plans, and offering nutritional information. These tools help users set goals, monitor progress, and make informed dietary choices.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the diet and nutrition apps market include Apple Inc., Adidas AG, Under Armour Inc., Fitbit Inc., Headspace Inc., Noom Inc., Vida Health Inc., Leaf Group Ltd., FitOn Inc.

Major companies operating in the diet and nutrition apps market are increasing their focus on developing artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled mobile applications to enhance the user experience, personalize recommendations, and improve overall functionality. AI-enabled mobile applications are software programs designed to run on mobile devices, incorporating artificial intelligence algorithms to offer advanced functionalities such as personalized recommendations, natural language processing, and predictive analytics, enhancing the user experience and performance.

Segments:

1) By Type: Exercise And Weight Loss, Activity Tracking

2) By Service: Paid, Free

3) By Platform: Android, iPhone Operating System (iOS)

4) By Device: Smartphones, Tablets, Wearable Devices

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the diet and nutrition apps market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the diet and nutrition apps market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Diet And Nutrition Apps Market Definition

Diet and nutrition apps are mobile applications designed to help individuals manage and improve their dietary habits and nutritional intake. The primary purpose of diet and nutrition apps is to support users in achieving their health and wellness goals. These apps offer a range of features, including meal planning, calorie counting, nutrient tracking, and personalized diet recommendations, often integrating with other health and fitness platforms.

Diet And Nutrition Apps Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Diet And Nutrition Apps Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on diet and nutrition apps market size, diet and nutrition apps market drivers and trends, diet and nutrition apps market major players, diet and nutrition apps competitors' revenues, diet and nutrition apps market positioning, and diet and nutrition apps market growth across geographies. The diet and nutrition apps market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

