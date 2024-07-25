MPD Arrests a Man for Burglary
The Metropolitan Police Department announces a man has been arrested for breaking into a restaurant in Northwest.
On Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at approximately 2:35 a.m., Third District officers responded to a restaurant for a business alarm in the 500 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest. Upon arrival, the members saw the suspect take property and break a rear door window to flee the scene.
A short time later, the officers located the suspect, 39-year-old Thomas Evans. He was arrested and charged with Burglary Two and Destruction of Property.
CCN: 24113188
###