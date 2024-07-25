Arkansas Insurers File Proposed Rate Increases for 2025

Health insurance carriers in Arkansas are proposing average rate hikes of 4.2% for individual market plans and 9.6% for small group plans for the 2025 plan year.

Insurers file proposed rate adjustments each year in response to market trends, healthcare costs, and policy shifts. Under Arkansas law, the Arkansas Insurance Department reviews the proposed rates to ensure that plans are priced appropriately. The state insurance commissioner must disapprove any rate that is deemed excessive, inadequate, or unfairly discriminatory.

Below are the proposed rate filings for 2025 plans that comply with the requirements of the Affordable Care Act. These include individual plans offered through the Arkansas Health Insurance Marketplace and individual and small group plans offered outside the marketplace.

Individual On/Off-Market Plans