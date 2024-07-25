Governor Abbott Announces Senior Staff Departure

TEXAS, July 25 - July 25, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the departure of his Senior Advisor and Budget Director, Sarah Hicks, from the Office of the Governor after 22 years of state service. Hicks joined the Office of the Governor in October 2017 and was instrumental in ensuring the passage of important policies and legislation, including crafting financial strategies to support Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts, school finance and property tax reform, and border security policy.

"Sarah Hicks has been an invaluable, trusted advisor and provided substantial experience and knowledge to my office and to Texas," said Governor Abbott. "Her unwavering dedication to serving her fellow Texans has been nothing short of incredible. Sarah’s leadership and guidance helped my team pass critical initiatives during three legislative sessions and multiple special sessions. I am confident that Sarah will bring the same level of commitment and excellence in her next endeavor."

Before joining the Office of the Governor as Budget Director in 2017 and then assuming additional duties as Director of Budget and Policy, Hicks served as Assistant Vice Chancellor and Director of State Relations at the Texas A&M University System. Prior to that, she worked as the Committee Director of the Texas Senate Committee on Finance for former State Senators Tommy Williams and Steve Ogden. Hicks holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas A&M University and a Master of Public Service Administration from the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University.