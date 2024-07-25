Statement by Premier King on the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics

CANADA, July 25 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement on the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics:

"As we count down to the start of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics, we are filled with pride for all of Canada’s athletes who will be competing on the world stage. A special mention goes to our Island's own Alysha Corrigan, who will be competing in rugby, Hannah Taylor, who will be representing us in wrestling, and Amy Kneebone Burk, who will be showcasing her skills in goalball at the Paralympics. Your hard work, dedication, and spirit exemplify the best of Prince Edward Island.

We also recognize and celebrate the contributions of Nicole McInnis, manager of the women’s soccer team, and Ryan Taylor, mechanic of the cycling team. Your support and expertise are invaluable to the success of our athletes.

We will all be watching and cheering you on, Alysha, Hannah, and Amy, along with the rest of Team Canada. Best of luck to each and every one of you — the whole country is behind you, filled with pride and support.

Bring home the gold, and most importantly, enjoy every moment of this incredible journey!”