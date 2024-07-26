CBP officers intercept purple fentanyl powder in two separate smuggling attempts

CALEXICO, Calif. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Calexico West Port of Entry intercepted and seized purple colored fentanyl powder concealed within the spare tire of a truck and dashboard area of a vehicle in two separate smuggling attempts, just a day apart.

On Saturday at approximately 3:29 p.m. CBP officers conducting pre-primary roving operations encountered a 25-year-old man driving a 2024 pickup truck applying for admission into the United States from Mexico. Following a cursory inspection, CBP officers referred the driver and truck to secondary for further examination.

During secondary inspection, non-intrusive scanning technology was utilized to perform a full scan of the truck. Irregularities within the spare tire were detected. A CBP K-9 unit responded and alerted to the presence of narcotics.

CBP officers conducted a thorough examination, discovering and extracting a total of 20 packages concealed within the spare tire of the pickup truck. The contents of the packages were tested and identified as purple colored fentanyl powder. CBP officers seized a total of 48.01 pounds of fentanyl powder.

The second incident occurred on Sunday at approximately 10:20 p.m. CBP officers encountered a 31-year female, driving a 2007 SUV applying for admission into the United States from Mexico. After initial inspection, CBP officers referred the traveler and vehicle for further inspection.

During secondary inspection, a CBP K-9 unit screened the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics. A comprehensive scan of the vehicle was conducted using non-intrusive scanning technology, revealing discrepancies in the dashboard area of the vehicle.

Upon further examination of the vehicle, a total of 16 packages concealed within the dashboard were discovered and extracted. The contents of the packages were tested and identified as purple colored fentanyl powder. A total of 40.56 pounds of fentanyl powder was seized by CBP officers.

“Criminal organizations employ strategic methods, like smuggling vividly colored substances such as purple colored fentanyl powder, to entice younger individuals and maximize their profits,” said Roque Caza, Port Director for the Area Port of Calexico. “Our officers’ commitment and diligent efforts to safeguard our nation and combat the spread of fentanyl within our borders is exemplified by these unparalleled seizures.”

The drivers of both vehicles were turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation. The narcotics and vehicles were seized by CBP officers.

This seizure is the result of Operation Apollo, a holistic counter-fentanyl effort that began on Oct. 26, 2023, in southern California, and expanded to Arizona on April 10, 2024. Operation Apollo focuses on intelligence collection and partnerships, and utilizes local CBP field assets augmented by federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial partners to boost resources, increase collaboration, and target the smuggling of fentanyl into the United States.

