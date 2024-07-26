Raised crosswalk installations on Puʻainakō Street to begin August 1

Main, News Posted on Jul 25, 2024 in Highways News

HILO, HAWAIʻI – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) issues this notification of night work for raised crosswalk installations as part of the Puʻainakō Street Resurfacing Project.

Beginning the evening of Thursday, August 1, there will be an alternating single lane closure on Puʻainakō Street from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, for the installation of four raised crosswalks fronting Waiākea Elementary School prior to the start of the 2024-2025 school year. The lane closure will be in the direction of work.

This work and subsequent repaving work will be completed during nighttime hours. Remaining work on Puʻainakō Street includes: the installation of loop detectors and striping. These installations will be completed during daytime work hours and will be announced as scheduled. The estimated completion date for this project is August 2024.

Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of closure information. Special duty police officers will be on-site. HDOT reminds motorists to use alternate routes, if possible, drive with caution and to follow all traffic control signs through the work-zone area.

Please note all work is weather permitting. The final completion date of this project is subject to change per these conditions.

For HDOT Hawaiʻi Island road closures please visit: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/hawaii/ To sign up for weekly HDOT lane closure updates please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new

HDOT thanks the public for its cooperation as we work to maintain safe facilities.

###