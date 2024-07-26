The Guardian

Prof. John Sterman speaks with Guardian reporters Oliver Milman and Nina Lakhani about the expansion of fossil fuel developments in wealthy countries despite climate commitments. “The developed countries don’t show any significant efforts to limit drilling, but it’s not just them. Guyana and countries in south-east Asia are also aggressively seeking to expand exploitation activity. This is about national policy but it’s also being driven by the oil companies,” says Sterman. “We can’t keep going on this like.”