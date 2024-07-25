Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,082 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,651 in the last 365 days.

Heritage Commerce Corp Reports Increased Average Loans and Average Deposits and Enhanced Credit Quality

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), (the “Company”), the holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), today announced that its second quarter 2024 net income was $9.2 million, or $0.15 per average diluted common share, compared to $10.2 million, or $0.17 per average diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2024, and $16.4 million, or $0.27 per average diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income was $19.4 million, or $0.32 per average diluted common share, compared to $35.3 million, or $0.58 per average diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023. All data are unaudited.

"In the first six months of 2024, we continued to invest in people and technology to achieve our Company’s growth, security and client service goals,” said Clay Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our strong credit quality metrics further improved, as nonperforming assets and classified assets were both down at the end of the second quarter of 2024 from the linked quarter. We continued to strengthen our allowance for credit losses on loans during the second quarter of 2024, which was driven by prudent credit risk management and the increase in loan balances.”

“Our loan portfolio, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased by $43.7 million at June 30, 2024, from the preceding quarter and increased by $91.0 million year-over-year,” said Mr. Jones. “Our total deposits remained steady at $4.4 billion at June 30, 2024, while average deposits increased during the second quarter of 2024 from the linked quarter.”

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank our dedicated bank team members for all they do to support our loyal clients, communities and dedicated shareholders, and we look forward to continued success in the second half of the year,” Mr. Jones said. “It is because of them that we remain well-positioned to execute on our growth objectives.”

Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024
Operating Results, Liquidity Position, Financial Condition, Credit Quality, and Capital Management

(as of, or for the periods ended June 30, 2024, compared to March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023, except as noted):

Operating Results:

  • The following table indicates the ratios for the annualized return on average equity, average tangible common equity, average assets and average tangible assets for the periods indicated:
    For the Quarter Ended:   For the Six Months Ended:
    June 30,    March 31,    June 30,    June 30,    June 30, 
(unaudited)   2024   2024   2023   2024   2023
Return on average equity   5.50 %   6.08 %   10.12 %   5.79 %   11.06 %
Return on average tangible common equity(1)   7.43 %   8.24 %   13.93 %   7.84 %   15.29 %
Return on average assets   0.71 %   0.79 %   1.25 %   0.75 %   1.35 %
Return on average tangible assets(1)   0.74 %   0.82 %   1.29 %   0.78 %   1.40 %


   
(1)   This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
   
       

Net Interest Income:

  • Net interest income decreased (2%) to $39.5 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $40.1 million for the first quarter of 2024. The non-GAAP fully tax equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin contracted 8 basis points to 3.26% for the second quarter of 2024 from 3.34% for the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher rates paid on client deposits, partially offset by maturing securities invested in higher yielding overnight funds and higher average yields on loans.
  • Net interest income decreased (15%) to $39.5 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $46.3 million for the second quarter of 2023. The non-GAAP FTE net interest margin contracted 50 basis points to 3.26% for the second quarter of 2024, from 3.76% for the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher rates paid on client deposits, a decrease in the average balance of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, a decrease in average interest earning assets, and a decrease in the average balance of higher yielding Bay View Funding factored receivables, partially offset by an increase in the rate on core loans and overnight funds.
  • For the first six months of 2024, net interest income decreased (17%) to $79.5 million, compared to $95.6 million for the first six months of 2023. The non-GAAP FTE net interest margin decreased 62 basis points to 3.30% for the first six months of 2024, from 3.92% for the first six months of 2023, primarily due to higher rates paid on client deposits, a decrease in the average balance of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, a decrease in average interest earning assets, and a decrease in the average balances of higher yielding Bay View Funding factored receivables, partially offset by an increase in the rate on core loans and overnight funds.
  • The following tables set forth the estimated changes in the Company’s annual net interest income and economic value of equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) that would result from the designated instantaneous parallel shift in interest rates noted, and assuming a flat balance sheet with consistent product mix, as of June 30, 2024:
    Increase/(Decrease) in  
    Estimated Net  
CHANGE IN INTEREST RATES (basis points)   Interest Income(1)  
(in $000's, unaudited)   Amount   Percent  
+400   $ 15,815     8.5   %
+300   $ 11,832     6.4   %
+200   $ 7,879     4.2   %
+100   $ 3,953     2.1   %
0            
−100   $ (5,545 )   (3.0 ) %
−200   $ (12,865 )   (6.9 ) %
−300   $ (22,246 )   (12.0 ) %
−400   $ (36,316 )   (19.6 ) %


    Increase/(Decrease) in  
    Estimated Economic  
CHANGE IN INTEREST RATES (basis points)   Value of Equity(1)  
(in $000's, unaudited)   Amount   Percent  
+400   $ 108,119     9.1   %
+300   $ 91,506     7.7   %
+200   $ 68,864     5.8   %
+100   $ 38,972     3.3   %
0            
−100   $ (63,527 )   (5.4 ) %
−200   $ (154,537 )   (13.0 ) %
−300   $ (272,094 )   (22.9 ) %
−400   $ (410,354 )   (34.6 ) %


   
(1)   Computations of prospective effects of hypothetical interest rate changes are for illustrative purposes only, are based on numerous assumptions including relative levels of market interest rates, loan prepayments and deposit decay, and should not be relied upon as indicative of actual results. These projections are forward-looking and should be considered in light of the Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer below. Actual rates paid on deposits may differ from the hypothetical interest rates modeled due to competitive or market factors, which could affect any actual impact on net interest income.
   
       
  • The following tables present the average balance of loans outstanding, interest income, and the average yield for the periods indicated:
  The average yield on the total loan portfolio increased to 5.49% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 5.44% for the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher loan yields on the core bank.


    For the Quarter Ended   For the Quarter Ended  
    June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024  
    Average   Interest   Average   Average   Interest   Average  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   Income   Yield   Balance   Income   Yield  
Loans, core bank   $ 2,830,260     $ 38,496   5.47 % $ 2,795,351     $ 37,721   5.43 %
Prepayment fees           54   0.01 %         24   0.00 %
Bay View Funding factored receivables     54,777       2,914   21.40 %   53,511       2,838   21.33 %
Purchased residential mortgages     447,687       3,739   3.36 %   454,240       3,788   3.35 %
Loan fair value mark / accretion     (2,863 )     267   0.04 %   (3,113 )     229   0.03 %
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)   $ 3,329,861     $ 45,470   5.49 % $ 3,299,989     $ 44,600   5.44 %


  The average yield on the total loan portfolio increased to 5.49% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 5.47% for the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to increases in the prime rate, partially offset by a lower average balance of higher yielding Bay View Funding factored receivables for the second quarter of 2024.


    For the Quarter Ended   For the Quarter Ended  
    June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023  
    Average   Interest   Average   Average   Interest   Average  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   Income   Yield   Balance   Income   Yield  
Loans, core bank   $ 2,830,260     $ 38,496   5.47 % $ 2,688,370     $ 35,996   5.37 %
Prepayment fees           54   0.01 %         73   0.01 %
Bay View Funding factored receivables     54,777       2,914   21.40 %   68,680       3,847   22.47 %
Purchased residential mortgages     447,687       3,739   3.36 %   478,220       3,829   3.21 %
Loan fair value mark / accretion     (2,863 )     267   0.04 %   (3,929 )     283   0.04 %
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)   $ 3,329,861     $ 45,470   5.49 % $ 3,231,341     $ 44,028   5.47 %


  The average yield on the total loan portfolio remained flat at 5.46% for both the first six months of 2024 and 2023, as a lower average balance of higher yielding Bay View Funding factored receivables, a decrease in the accretion of loan purchase discount into interest income from acquired loans, and lower prepayment fees, were offset by increases in the prime rate for the first six months of 2024.


    For the Six Months Ended   For the Six Months Ended  
    June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023  
    Average   Interest   Average   Average   Interest   Average  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   Income   Yield   Balance   Income   Yield  
Loans, core bank   $ 2,812,805     $ 76,217   5.45 % $ 2,702,291     $ 71,590   5.34 %
Prepayment fees           78   0.01 %         211   0.02 %
Bay View Funding factored receivables     54,144       5,752   21.36 %   73,193       7,848   21.62 %
Purchased residential mortgages     450,964       7,527   3.36 %   482,964       7,686   3.21 %
Loan fair value mark / accretion     (2,988 )     496   0.04 %   (4,143 )     805   0.06 %
Total loans (includes loans held-for-sale)   $ 3,314,925     $ 90,070   5.46 % $ 3,254,305     $ 88,140   5.46 %


  During the second quarter of 2024, the Asset-based Lending division was reorganized into the core bank.
     
  In aggregate, the unamortized net purchase discount on total loans acquired was $2.7 million at June 30, 2024.
     
  • The following table presents the average balance of deposits and interest-bearing liabilities, interest expense, and the average rate for the periods indicated:
    For the Quarter Ended   For the Quarter Ended  
    June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024  
    Average   Interest   Average   Average   Interest   Average  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   Expense   Rate   Balance   Expense   Rate  
Deposits:                                  
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,127,145             $ 1,177,078            
                                   
Demand, interest-bearing     932,100   $ 1,719   0.74 %   920,048   $ 1,554   0.68 %
Savings and money market     1,104,589     7,867   2.86 %   1,067,581     6,649   2.50 %
Time deposits - under $100     10,980     46   1.68 %   10,945     42   1.54 %
Time deposits - $100 and over     228,248     2,245   3.96 %   221,211     2,064   3.75 %
Insured Cash Sweep ("ICS")/Certificate of Deposit Registry                                  
Service ("CDARS") - interest-bearing demand, money market                                  
and time deposits     991,483     7,207   2.92 %   963,287     6,611   2.76 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     3,267,400     19,084   2.35 %   3,183,072     16,920   2.14 %
Total deposits     4,394,545     19,084   1.75 %   4,360,150     16,920   1.56 %
                                   
Short-term borrowings     19       0.00 %   15       0.00 %
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs     39,553     538   5.47 %   39,516     538   5.48 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3,306,972     19,622   2.39 %   3,222,603     17,458   2.18 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand,                                  
noninterest-bearing / cost of funds   $ 4,434,117   $ 19,622   1.78 % $ 4,399,681   $ 17,458   1.60 %


  The average cost of total deposits increased to 1.75% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 1.56% for the first quarter of 2024. The average cost of funds increased to 1.78% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 1.60% for the first quarter of 2024. The average cost of deposits was 0.97% and the average cost of funds was 1.07% for the second quarter of 2023.
         
      While the cost of deposits increased for the second quarter of 2024, the cost of deposits remained relatively flat during the quarter.
         
  The average cost of total deposits increased to 1.65% for the first six months of 2024, compared to 0.76% for the first six months of 2023. The average cost of funds increased to 1.69% for the first six months of 2024, compared to 0.85% for the first six months of 2023.
         
  The increase in the average cost of total deposits and the average cost of funds for the second quarter and first six months of 2024 was primarily due to clients seeking higher yields and moving noninterest-bearing deposits to the Bank’s interest-bearing ICS/CDARS deposits and interest-bearing money market accounts and increases in market rates.
         

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans:

  • During the second quarter of 2024, we recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $471,000, compared to a $184,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the first quarter of 2024, and a provision for credit losses on loans of $260,000 for the second quarter of 2023.
  • There was a provision for credit losses on loans of $655,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to a $292,000 provision for credit losses on loans for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Noninterest Income:

  • Total noninterest income increased 11% to $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $2.0 million for the first quarter of 2024, and increased 10% from $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to a higher gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance and higher termination fees, partially offset by a lower gain on sales of SBA loans during the second quarter of 2024.
  • Total noninterest income decreased (11%) to $4.3 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to $4.8 million for the first six months of 2023, primarily due to lower service charges and fees on deposit accounts, partially offset by a higher gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance and higher termination fees for the first six months of 2024.

Noninterest Expense:

  • Total noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 increased to $28.2 million, compared to $27.5 million for the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits as a result of annual merit increases and staff additions, and higher information technology related expenses, partially offset by lower professional fees and marketing related expenses for the second quarter of 2024. Total noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 increased to $28.2 million, compared to $25.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, rent expense included in occupancy and equipment, and information technology related expenses included in other noninterest expense.
  • Total noninterest expense for the first six months of 2024 increased to $55.7 million, compared to $50.4 million for the first six months of 2023, primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits, and information technology related expenses, homeowner association vendor payments, regulatory assessments, and ICS/CDARS fee expense included in other noninterest expense.   
  • Full time equivalent employees were 353 at June 30, 2024, compared to 351 at March 31, 2024, and 347 at June 30, 2023.  
  • The efficiency ratio increased to 67.55% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 65.34% for the first quarter of 2024, and 51.67% for the second quarter of 2023. The efficiency ratio increased to 66.44% for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 50.20% for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The increase in the efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2024 and six months ended June 30, 2024 was due to both higher noninterest expense and lower net revenue. The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure.

Income Tax Expense:

  • Income tax expense was $3.8 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $4.3 million for the first quarter of 2024, and $6.7 million for the second quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2024 was 29.4%, compared to 29.5% for the first quarter of 2024, and 29.0% for the second quarter of 2023.
  • Income tax expense for the six months ended June 30, 2024 was $8.1 million, compared to $14.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. The effective tax rate for six months ended June 30, 2024 was 29.4%, compared to 28.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2023.

Liquidity Position, Financial Condition, Credit Quality, and Capital Management:

Liquidity and Available Lines of Credit:

  • The following table shows our liquidity, available lines of credit and the amounts outstanding at June 30, 2024:
LIQUIDITY AND AVAILABLE LINES OF CREDIT   Total       Remaining
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Available   Outstanding   Available
Excess funds at the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB")   $ 589,600   $   $ 589,600
FRB discount window collateralized line of credit     1,404,998         1,404,998
Federal Home Loan Bank collateralized borrowing capacity     792,027         792,027
Unpledged investment securities (at fair value)     52,319         52,319
Federal funds purchase arrangements     90,000         90,000
Holding company line of credit     20,000         20,000
Total   $ 2,948,944   $   $ 2,948,944


  The Company’s total available liquidity and borrowing capacity was $3.0 billion at both June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, and $3.1 billion at June 30, 2023.
     
  The available liquidity and borrowing capacity was 66% of the Company’s total deposits and approximately 148% of the Bank’s estimated uninsured deposits at June 30, 2024. The available liquidity and borrowing capacity was 67% of the Company’s total deposits and approximately 149% of the Bank’s estimated uninsured deposits at March 31, 2024. The available liquidity and borrowing capacity was 69% of the Company’s total deposits and approximately 145% of the Bank’s estimated uninsured deposits at June 30, 2023.
     
  The loan to deposit ratio was 76.04% at June 30, 2024, compared to 75.06% at March 31, 2024, and 73.07% at June 30, 2023.
     
  • Total assets remained flat at $5.3 billion at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023.

Investment Securities:

  • Investment securities totaled $894.2 million at June 30, 2024, of which $273.0 million were in the securities available-for-sale portfolio (at fair value), and $621.2 million were in the securities held-to-maturity portfolio (at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $12,000). The fair value of the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was $527.4 million at June 30, 2024.
  • The following table shows the balances of securities available-for-sale, at fair value, and the related pre-tax unrealized (loss) at the dates indicated:
SECURITIES AVAILABLE-FOR-SALE   June 30,    March 31,    June 30, 
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2024
   2024
   2023
Balance (at fair value):                  
U.S. Treasury   $ 218,682     $ 347,453     $ 421,146  
Agency mortgage-backed securities     54,361       57,021       64,912  
Total   $ 273,043     $ 404,474     $ 486,058  
                   
Pre-tax unrealized (loss):                  
U.S. Treasury   $ (3,578 )   $ (4,784 )   $ (10,903 )
Agency mortgage-backed securities     (4,815 )     (4,895 )     (5,659 )
Total   $ (8,393 )   $ (9,679 )   $ (16,562 )
                   
Weighted average life (years)     1.39       1.15       1.64  


  The pre-tax unrealized loss on the securities available-for-sale portfolio was ($8.4) million, or ($6.0) million net of taxes, which equaled 1% of total shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2024.
     
  The reduction in the securities available-for-sale portfolios was due to maturities and not due to any securities sold since June 30, 2023.
     
  • The following table shows the balances of securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, and the related pre-tax unrecognized (loss) and allowance for credit losses at the dates indicated:
SECURITIES HELD-TO-MATURITY   June 30,    March 31,    June 30, 
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2024
   2024
   2023
Balance (at amortized cost):                  
Agency mortgage-backed securities   $ 589,386     $ 604,458     $ 648,337  
Municipals — exempt from Federal tax(1)     31,804       31,803       33,771  
Total(1)   $ 621,190     $ 636,261     $ 682,108  
                   
Pre-tax unrecognized (loss):                  
Agency mortgage-backed securities   $ (92,058 )   $ (92,332 )   $ (95,285 )
Municipals — exempt from Federal tax     (1,694 )     (1,071 )     (1,052 )
Total   $ (93,752 )   $ (93,403 )   $ (96,337 )
                   
Allowance for credit losses on municipal securities   $ (12 )   $ (12 )   $ (13 )
                   
Weighted average life (years)     6.57       6.59       7.12  


       
(1)   Gross of the allowance for credit losses of ($12,000) at both June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, and ($13,000) at June 30, 2023.
       


  The pre-tax unrecognized loss on the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was ($93.8) million, or ($66.0) million net of taxes, which equaled 10% of total shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2024.
     
  The weighted average life of the securities held-to-maturity portfolio was 6.57 years at June 30, 2024, which includes Community Reinvestment Act mortgage-backed securities with longer maturities.
     
  • The unrealized and unrecognized losses in both the available-for-sale and held-to-maturity portfolios were due to higher interest rates at June 30, 2024 compared to when the securities were purchased. The issuers are of high credit quality and all principal amounts are expected to be repaid when the securities mature. The fair value is expected to recover as the securities approach their maturity date and/or market rates decline.
  • The following are the projected cash flows from paydowns and maturities in the investment securities portfolio for the periods indicated based on the current interest rate environment:
          Agency      
          Mortgage-      
PROJECTED INVESTMENT SECURITIES       backed and    
PAYDOWNS & MATURITIES   U.S.   Municipal    
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Treasury   Securities   Total
Third quarter of 2024   $ 37,500   $ 21,455   $ 58,955
Fourth quarter of 2024     9,000     19,436     28,436
First quarter of 2025     35,000     18,847     53,847
Second quarter of 2025     118,000     18,379     136,379
Third quarter of 2025     25,500     19,585     45,085
Fourth quarter of 2025         18,039     18,039
First quarter of 2026         17,341     17,341
Second quarter of 2026         16,630     16,630
Total   $ 225,000   $ 149,712   $ 374,712
                   


  The weighted average life of the total investment securities portfolio was 4.95 years at June 30, 2024, compared to 4.44 years at March 31, 2024, and 4.79 years at June 30, 2023.
     
  The increase in the weighted average life of the total investment securities portfolio at June 30, 2024 was due to short-term securities maturing.
     

Loans:

  • The following table summarizes the distribution of loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, and the percentage of distribution in each category at the dates indicated:
LOANS   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   June 30, 2023  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total  
Commercial   $ 477,929     14 % $ 452,231     14 % $ 466,354     14 %
Real estate:                                
CRE(1) - owner occupied     594,504     18 %   585,031     17 %   608,031     18 %
CRE(1) - non-owner occupied     1,283,323     38 %   1,271,184     38 %   1,147,313     35 %
Land and construction     125,374     4 %   129,712     4 %   162,816     5 %
Home equity     126,562     4 %   122,794     4 %   128,009     4 %
Multifamily     268,968     8 %   269,263     8 %   244,959     7 %
Residential mortgages     484,809     14 %   490,035     15 %   514,064     16 %
Consumer and other     18,758     < 1 %   16,439     < 1 %   17,635     1 %
Total Loans     3,380,227     100 %   3,336,689     100 %   3,289,181     100 %
Deferred loan costs (fees), net     (434 )       (587 )       (397 )    
Loans, net of deferred costs and fees   $ 3,379,793     100 % $ 3,336,102     100 % $ 3,288,784     100 %


  (1)   Commercial Real Estate  


  Loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, increased $43.7 million, or 1%, to $3.4 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $3.3 billion at March 31, 2024, and increased $91.0 million, or 3%, from $3.3 billion at June 30, 2023. Loans, excluding residential mortgages, increased $48.9 million, or 2%, to $2.89 billion at June 30, 2024, compared to $2.85 billion at March 31, 2024, and increased $120.3 million, or 4%, from $2.77 billion at June 30, 2023.
         
  Commercial and industrial line utilization was 31% at June 30, 2024, compared to 28% at March 31, 2024, and 29% at June 30, 2023.
         
  CRE loans totaled $1.9 billion at June 30, 2024, of which 32% were owner occupied and 68% were investor CRE loans. There was also 32% of the CRE loan portfolio secured by owner occupied real estate at March 31, 2024, and 35% at June 30, 2023.
         
      During the second quarter of 2024, there were 32 new owner occupied and non-owner occupied CRE loans originated totaling $47 million with a weighted average loan-to-value (“LTV”) of 39%; the weighted average debt-service coverage ratio (“DSCR”) for the non-owner occupied portfolio was 2.61 times.
         
      The average loan size for all CRE loans was $1.6 million, and the average loan size for office CRE loans was also $1.6 million.
         
      The Company has personal guarantees on 92% of its CRE portfolio. A substantial portion of the unguaranteed CRE loans were made to credit-worthy non-profit organizations.
         
      Total office exposure (excluding medical/dental offices) in the CRE portfolio was $403 million, including 32 loans totaling approximately $74 million in San Jose, 21 loans totaling approximately $27 million in San Francisco, and eight loans totaling approximately $16 million, in Oakland, at June 30, 2024. Non-owner occupied CRE with office exposure totaled $312 million at June 30, 2024.
         
      At June 30, 2024, the weighted average LTV and DSCR for the entire non-owner occupied office portfolio were 41.8% and 1.78 times, respectively.
         
      Total medical/dental office exposure in the non-owner occupied CRE portfolio consisted of 15 loans totaling $12.6 million, with a weighted average LTV and DSCR of 37.8% and 2.39 times, respectively, at June 30, 2024.
         
      The following table presents the weighted average LTV and DSCR by collateral type for CRE loans at June 30, 2024:


 

    CRE - Non-owner Occupied   CRE - Owner Occupied   Total CRE
Collateral Type   Outstanding   LTV   DSCR   Outstanding   LTV   Outstanding   LTV
Retail     25 %     38.3 %     1.93       16 %     46.3 %     23 %     39.8 %
Industrial     19 %     40.0 %     2.39       32 %     42.7 %     23 %     41.0 %
Mixed-Use, Special                                                        
Purpose and Other     18 %     41.7 %     1.91       35 %     40.6 %     22 %     41.2 %
Office     20 %     41.8 %     1.78       17 %     43.7 %     19 %     42.3 %
Multifamily     17 %     42.4 %     1.94       0 %     0.0 %     13 %     42.4 %
Hotel/Motel     1 %     16.5 %     1.44       0 %     0.0 %     < 1 %     16.5 %
Total     100 %     40.5 %     1.99       100 %     42.7 %     100 %     41.1 %


  The following table presents the weighted average LTV and DSCR by county for CRE loans at June 30, 2024:


    CRE - Non-owner Occupied   CRE - Owner Occupied   Total CRE
County   Outstanding   LTV   DSCR   Outstanding   LTV   Outstanding   LTV
Santa Clara     24 %     38.1 %     2.24       34 %     40.4 %     27 %     38.9 %
Alameda     25 %     44.4 %     1.92       18 %     44.0 %     23 %     44.3 %
San Mateo     10 %     36.9 %     2.20       15 %     39.8 %     12 %     38.0 %
Out of Area     9 %     42.6 %     2.16       9 %     50.6 %     9 %     44.9 %
San Francisco     9 %     37.4 %     1.44       4 %     38.8 %     8 %     37.6 %
Contra Costa     7 %     42.0 %     1.73       8 %     48.1 %     7 %     43.8 %
Marin     7 %     46.6 %     1.94       2 %     53.1 %     5 %     47.1 %
Sonoma     2 %     41.0 %     2.22       2 %     43.3 %     2 %     41.5 %
Santa Cruz     2 %     33.3 %     1.74       1 %     45.7 %     2 %     35.2 %
Monterey     2 %     44.2 %     1.85       2 %     39.9 %     2 %     42.8 %
San Benito     1 %     35.1 %     2.14       3 %     39.4 %     2 %     37.3 %
Solano     1 %     32.2 %     1.98       1 %     35.5 %     1 %     33.0 %
Napa     1 %     29.4 %     2.24       1 %     52.3 %     < 1 %     37.3 %
Total     100 %     40.5 %     1.99       100 %     42.7 %     100 %     41.1 %
 
  • The following table presents the maturity distribution of the Company’s loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, as of June 30, 2024. The table shows the distribution of such loans between those loans with predetermined (fixed) interest rates and those with variable (floating) interest rates. Floating rates generally fluctuate with changes in the prime rate as reflected in the Western Edition of The Wall Street Journal, and contractual repricing dates.
    Due in   Over One Year But                  
LOAN MATURITIES   One Year or Less   Less than Five Years   Over Five Years      
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total   Total
Loans with variable interest rates   $ 365,849   40 %   $ 270,487   30 %   $ 267,524   30 %   $ 903,860
Loans with fixed interest rates     89,027   4 %     693,576   28 %     1,693,764   68 %     2,476,367
Loans   $ 454,876   13 %   $ 964,063   29 %   $ 1,961,288   58 %   $ 3,380,227


  At June 30, 2024, approximately 27% of the Company’s loan portfolio consisted of floating interest rate loans, compared to 26% at March 31, 2024, and 29% at June 30, 2023.
     

Credit Quality:

  • The following table summarizes the allowance for credit losses on loans (“ACLL”) for the periods indicated:
    At or For the Quarter Ended:   At or For the Six Months Ended:  
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS   June 30,    March 31,    June 30,    June 30,    June 30,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2024
   2024
   2023
   2024
   2023
  
Balance at beginning of period   $ 47,888     $ 47,958     $ 47,273     $ 47,958     $ 47,512    
Charge-offs during the period     (510 )     (358 )     (24 )     (868 )     (404 )  
Recoveries during the period     105       104       294       209       403    
Net (charge-offs) recoveries during the period     (405 )     (254 )     270       (659 )     (1 )  
Provision for credit losses on loans during the period     471       184       260       655       292    
Balance at end of period   $ 47,954     $ 47,888     $ 47,803     $ 47,954     $ 47,803    
                                 
Total loans, net of deferred fees   $ 3,379,793     $ 3,336,102     $ 3,288,784     $ 3,379,793     $ 3,288,784    
Total nonperforming loans   $ 6,030     $ 7,871     $ 5,537     $ 6,030     $ 5,537    
ACLL to total loans     1.42   %   1.44   %   1.45   %   1.42   %   1.45   %
ACLL to total nonperforming loans     795.26   %   608.41   %   863.34   %   795.26   %   863.34   %


  Net charge-offs of $405,000 for the second quarter of 2024 primarily consisted of $412,000 in advances associated with past due factored receivables at Bay View Funding due from a municipality.
     
  The following table shows the drivers of change in ACLL for the first and second quarters of 2024:


DRIVERS OF CHANGE IN ACLL    
(in $000’s, unaudited)    
ACLL at December 31, 2023   $ 47,958  
Portfolio changes during the first quarter of 2024     (234 )
Qualitative and quantitative changes during the first      
quarter of 2024 including changes in economic forecasts     164  
ACLL at March 31, 2024     47,888  
Portfolio changes during the second quarter of 2024     616  
Qualitative and quantitative changes during the second      
quarter of 2024 including changes in economic forecasts     (550 )
ACLL at June 30, 2024   $ 47,954  
 
  • The following is a breakout of nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) at the dates indicated:

NONPERFORMING ASSETS   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   June 30, 2023  
(in $000’s, unaudited)      Balance      % of Total      Balance      % of Total      Balance      % of Total  
Land and construction loans   $ 4,774   79 % $ 4,673   59 % $   0 %
Commercial loans     900   15 %   1,127   14 %   1,306   23 %
Loans over 90 days past due and still accruing     248   4 %   1,951   25 %   2,262   41 %
Home equity and other loans     108   2 %   120   2 %   96   2 %
Residential mortgages       0 %     0 %   1,873   34 %
CRE loans       0 %     0 %     0 %
Total nonperforming assets   $ 6,030   100 % $ 7,871   100 % $ 5,537   100 %


  There were 10 borrowers included in NPAs totaling $6.0 million, or 0.11% of total assets, at June 30, 2024, compared to 13 borrowers totaling $7.9 million, or 0.15% of total assets at March 31, 2024, and 13 borrowers totaling $5.5 million, or 0.10% of total assets, at June 30, 2023.
     
  There were no CRE loans included in NPAs at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, or June 30, 2023.
     
  There were no foreclosed assets on the balance sheet at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, or June 30, 2023.
     
  There were no Shared National Credits (“SNCs”) or material purchased participations included in NPAs or total loans at June 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, or June 30, 2023.
     
  • Classified assets totaled $33.6 million, or 0.64% of total assets, at June 30, 2024, compared to $35.4 million, or 0.67% of total assets, at March 31, 2024, and $30.5 million, or 0.57% of total assets, at June 30, 2023.

Deposits:

  • The following table summarizes the distribution of deposits and the percentage of distribution in each category at the dates indicated:
DEPOSITS   June 30, 2024   March 31, 2024   June 30, 2023  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total   Balance   % to Total  
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,187,320   27 % $ 1,242,059   28 % $ 1,319,844   29 %
Demand, interest-bearing     928,246   21 %   925,100   21 %   1,064,638   24 %
Savings and money market     1,126,520   25 %   1,124,900   25 %   1,075,835   24 %
Time deposits — under $250     39,046   1 %   38,105   1 %   44,520   1 %
Time deposits — $250 and over     203,886   4 %   200,739   4 %   171,852   4 %
ICS/CDARS — interest-bearing demand,                                
money market and time deposits     959,592   22 %   913,757   21 %   824,083   18 %
Total deposits   $ 4,444,610   100 % $ 4,444,660   100 % $ 4,500,772   100 %


  Total deposits remained flat at $4.4 billion at both June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, and decreased ($56.2) million, or (1%) from $4.5 billion at June 30, 2023.
     
 
Average deposits increased to $4.39 billion for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $4.36 billion for the first quarter of 2024, and remained relatively flat compared to $4.42 billion for the second quarter of 2023.
     
  Migration of client deposits into interest-bearing accounts resulted in an increase in ICS/CDARS deposits to $959.6 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $913.8 million at March 31, 2024, and $824.1 million at June 30, 2023.
     
  Noninterest-bearing demand deposits decreased ($54.7) million, or (4%), to $1.19 billion at June 30, 2024 from $1.24 billion at March 31, 2024, and decreased ($132.5) million, or (10%), from $1.32 billion at June 30, 2023, largely in response to the increasing interest rate environment.
     
  The Company had 25,033 deposit accounts at June 30, 2024, with an average balance of $178,000. At March 31, 2024, the Company had 24,730 deposit accounts, with an average balance of $180,000. At June 30, 2023, the Company had 24,404 deposit accounts, with an average balance of $187,000.
     
  Deposits from the Bank’s top 100 client relationships, representing 21% of the total number of accounts, totaled $2.1 billion, representing 47% of total deposits, with an average account size of $388,000 at June 30, 2024. At March 31, 2024, deposits from the Bank’s top 100 client relationships, representing 22% of the total number of accounts, totaled $2.1 billion, representing 46% of total deposits, with an average account size of $384,000. At June 30, 2023, deposits from the Bank’s top 100 client relationships, representing 22% of the total number of accounts, totaled $2.1 billion, representing 47% of total deposits, with an average account size of $401,000.
     
  The Bank’s uninsured deposits were approximately $1.99 billion, or 45% of the Company’s total deposits, at June 30, 2024, compared to $2.02 billion, or 45% of the Company’s total deposits, at March 31, 2024, and $2.15 billion, or 48% of the Company’s total deposits, at June 30, 2023.
     

Capital Management:

  • The Company’s consolidated capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines and the Bank’s capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines under the prompt corrective action (“PCA”) regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution, and the Basel III minimum regulatory requirements at June 30, 2024, as reflected in the following table:
                               Well-capitalized    
                Financial    
                Institution   Basel III
    Heritage   Heritage   PCA   Minimum
    Commerce   Bank of   Regulatory   Regulatory
CAPITAL RATIOS (unaudited)   Corp   Commerce   Guidelines   Requirements (1)
Total Capital   15.6 %   15.1 %   10.0 %   10.5 %
Tier 1 Capital   13.4 %   13.9 %   8.0 %   8.5 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital   13.4 %   13.9 %   6.5 %   7.0 %
Tier 1 Leverage   10.2 %   10.6 %   5.0 %   4.0 %
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)   9.9 %   10.3 %   N/A     N/A  


       
(1)   Basel III minimum regulatory requirements for both the Company and the Bank include a 2.5% capital conservation buffer, except the Tier 1 Leverage ratio.
       
(2)   This is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents shareholders’ equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets.
       
 
  • The following table reflects the components of accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, at the dates indicated:
ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS   June 30,    March 31,    June 30, 
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2024
   2024
   2023
Unrealized loss on securities available-for-sale   $ (6,022 )   $ (6,936 )   $ (11,822 )
Split dollar insurance contracts liability     (2,913 )     (2,861 )     (3,187 )
Supplemental executive retirement plan liability     (2,856 )     (2,874 )     (2,352 )
Unrealized gain on interest-only strip from SBA loans     76       83       103  
Total accumulated other comprehensive loss   $ (11,715 )   $ (12,588 )   $ (17,258 )
                   
  • Tangible common equity was $504.0 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $500.6 million at March 31, 2024, and $476.2 million at June 30, 2023. Tangible book value per share was $8.22 at June 30, 2024, compared to $8.17 at March 31, 2024, and $7.80 at June 30, 2023. Tangible common equity and tangible book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Oakland, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com. The contents of our website are not incorporated into, and do not perform a part of, this release or of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Financial results are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”) and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios are used by management to evaluate and measure the Company’s performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are common in the banking industry, and may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes. These non-GAAP financial measures should be supplemental to primary GAAP financial measures and should not be read in isolation or relied upon as a substitute for primary GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are presented in the tables at the end of this earnings release under “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be deemed to include, among other things, statements relating to the Company’s future financial performance, projected cash flows of our investment securities portfolio, the performance of our loan portfolio, estimated net interest income resulting from a shift in interest rates, expectation of high credit quality issuers ability to repay, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on the Company’s financial condition and results of operations from expected developments or events. Any statements that reflect our belief about, confidence in, or expectations for future events, performance or condition should be considered forward-looking statements. Readers should not construe these statements as assurances of a given level of performance, nor as promises that we will take actions that we currently expect to take. All statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control and some of which may fall outside our ability to predict or anticipate. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from our projected results, and we may take actions or experience events that we do not currently expect. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our financial performance to differ materially from our goals, plans, expectations and projections expressed in forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Item 1A of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and the following: (1) factors that affect our liquidity and our ability to meet client demands for deposit withdrawals, including our cash on hand and the availability of funds from our lines of credit; (2) media items and consumer confidence as those factors affect depositors’ confidence in the banking system generally and in our bank specifically; (3) factors that affect the value and liquidity of our investment portfolios, particularly the values of securities available-for-sale; (4) market fluctuations that affect the costs we pay for sources of funding, including the interest we pay on deposits and loans; (5) effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve Board and other factors that affect market interest rates generally; (6) our ability to estimate accurately, and to establish adequate reserves against, the risk of loss associated with our loan and lease portfolio; (7) events and circumstances that affect our borrowers' financial condition, results of operations and cash flows, which may, during periods of economic uncertainty or decline, adversely affect those borrowers' ability to repay our loans timely and in full, or to comply with their other obligations under our loan agreements with those clients; (8) factors that affect the relative strength or weakness of loan guarantees and the ability of the guarantors to fulfill the obligations of their guaranty agreements; (9) geopolitical and domestic political developments, including recent, current and potential future wars and international and multinational conflicts, acts of terrorism, insurrection, piracy and civil unrest, and events reflecting or resulting from social instability, any of which can increase levels of political and economic unpredictability, contribute to rising energy and commodity prices, can affect the physical security of our assets and the assets of our Clients, and which may increase the volatility of financial markets; (10) current and future economic and market conditions in the United States generally or in the communities we serve, including the effects of declines in property values and overall slowdowns in economic growth should these events occur; (11) inflationary pressures and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans to Clients, whether held in the portfolio or in the secondary market; (12) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge offs and other credit quality measures, and their impact on the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses and our provision for credit losses; (13) volatility in credit and equity markets and its effect on the global economy; (14) conditions relating to the impact of recent and potential future pandemics, epidemics and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future, on our Clients, employees, businesses, liquidity, financial results and overall condition including severity and duration of the associated uncertainties in U.S. and global markets; (15) our ability to compete effectively with other banks and financial services companies and the effects of competition in the financial services industry on our business; (16) our ability to achieve loan growth and attract deposits in our market area; (17) risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; (18) the relative strength or weakness of the commercial and real estate markets where our borrowers are located, including related vacancy rates, and asset and market prices; (19) increased capital requirements for our continual growth or as imposed by banking regulators, which may require us to raise capital at a time when capital is not available on favorable terms or at all; (20) regulatory limits and practical factors that affect Heritage Bank of Commerce’s ability to pay dividends to the Company; (21) operational issues stemming from, and/or capital spending necessitated by, the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems, on which we are highly dependent; (22) our inability to attract, recruit, and retain qualified officers and other personnel could harm our ability to implement our strategic plan, impair our relationships with Clients and adversely affect our business, results of operations and growth prospects; (23) possible adjustment of the valuation of our deferred tax assets or of the goodwill associated with previous acquisitions; (24) our ability to keep pace with technological changes, including our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks, including those posed by the increasing use of artificial intelligence, such as data security breaches, “denial of service” attacks, “hacking” and identity theft affecting us or third party vendors or service providers; (25) inability of our framework to manage risks associated with our business, including operational risk and credit risk; (26) risks of loss of funding of the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) or SBA loan programs, or changes in those programs; (27) compliance with applicable laws and governmental and regulatory requirements, including the Dodd-Frank Act and others relating to banking, consumer protection, securities, accounting and tax matters; (28) effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (29) the expense and uncertain resolution of litigation matters whether occurring in the ordinary course of business or otherwise; (30) availability of and competition for acquisition opportunities; (31) geographic and sociopolitical factors that arise by virtue of the fact that we operate primarily in the general San Francisco Bay Area of Northern California; (32) risks of natural disasters (including earthquakes, fires, and flooding) and other events beyond our control; (33) actions taken, planned, or announced by federal, state, regional and local governments in response to the occurrence or threat of any of the foregoing; and (34) our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing factors.

Member FDIC

For additional information, contact:
Debbie Reuter
EVP, Corporate Secretary
Direct: (408) 494-4542
Debbie.Reuter@herbank.com



    For the Quarter Ended:     Percent Change From:     For the Six Months Ended:
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS      June 30,         March 31,         June 30,         March 31,       June 30,         June 30,         June 30,         Percent  
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2024     2024     2023     2024   2023     2024     2023     Change  
Interest income   $ 59,077     $ 57,551     $ 58,341     3   % 1   %   $ 116,628     $ 114,615     2   %
Interest expense     19,622       17,458       12,048     12   % 63   %     37,080       19,064     95   %
Net interest income before provision                                                        
for credit losses on loans     39,455       40,093       46,293     (2 ) % (15 ) %     79,548       95,551     (17 ) %
Provision for credit losses on loans     471       184       260     156   % 81   %     655       292     124   %
Net interest income after provision                                                        
for credit losses on loans     38,984       39,909       46,033     (2 ) % (15 ) %     78,893       95,259     (17 ) %
Noninterest income:                                                        
Service charges and fees on deposit                                                        
accounts     891       877       901     2   % (1 ) %     1,768       2,644     (33 ) %
Increase in cash surrender value of                                                        
life insurance     521       518       502     1   % 4   %     1,039       995     4   %
Gain on proceeds from company-owned                                                        
life insurance     219                 N/A     N/A         219           N/A    
Termination fees     100       13           669   % N/A         113       11     927   %
Servicing income     90       90       104     0   % (13 ) %     180       235     (23 ) %
Gain on sales of SBA loans     76       178       199     N/A     (62 ) %     254       275     (8 ) %
Other     379       371       368     2   % 3   %     750       680     10   %
Total noninterest income     2,276       2,047       2,074     11   % 10   %     4,323       4,840     (11 ) %
Noninterest expense:                                                        
Salaries and employee benefits     15,794       15,509       13,987     2   % 13   %     31,303       28,796     9   %
Occupancy and equipment     2,689       2,443       2,422     10   % 11   %     5,132       4,822     6   %
Professional fees     1,072       1,327       1,149     (19 ) % (7 ) %     2,399       2,548     (6 ) %
Other     8,633       8,257       7,433     5   % 16   %     16,890       14,226     19   %
Total noninterest expense     28,188       27,536       24,991     2   % 13   %     55,724       50,392     11   %
Income before income taxes     13,072       14,420       23,116     (9 ) % (43 ) %     27,492       49,707     (45 ) %
Income tax expense     3,838       4,254       6,713     (10 ) % (43 ) %     8,092       14,387     (44 ) %
Net income   $ 9,234     $ 10,166     $ 16,403     (9 ) % (44 ) %   $ 19,400     $ 35,320     (45 ) %
                                                         
PER COMMON SHARE DATA                                                           
(unaudited)                                                           
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.15     $ 0.17     $ 0.27     (12 ) % (44 ) %   $ 0.32     $ 0.58     (45 ) %
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.15     $ 0.17     $ 0.27     (12 ) % (44 ) %   $ 0.32     $ 0.58     (45 ) %
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic     61,279,914       61,186,623       61,035,435     0   % 0   %     61,233,269       60,971,828     0   %
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted     61,438,088       61,470,552       61,266,059     0   % 0   %     61,446,484       61,242,177     0   %
Common shares outstanding at period-end     61,292,094       61,253,625       61,091,155     0   % 0   %     61,292,094       61,091,155     0   %
Dividend per share   $ 0.13     $ 0.13     $ 0.13     0   % 0   %   $ 0.26     $ 0.26     0   %
Book value per share   $ 11.08     $ 11.04     $ 10.70     0   % 4   %   $ 11.08     $ 10.70     4   %
Tangible book value per share(1)   $ 8.22     $ 8.17     $ 7.80     1   % 5   %   $ 8.22     $ 7.80     5   %
                                                         
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                                                                
(unaudited)                                                                
Annualized return on average equity     5.50   %   6.08   %   10.12   % (10 ) % (46 ) %     5.79   %   11.06   % (48 ) %
Annualized return on average tangible                                                        
common equity(1)     7.43   %   8.24   %   13.93   % (10 ) % (47 ) %     7.84   %   15.29   % (49 ) %
Annualized return on average assets     0.71   %   0.79   %   1.25   % (10 ) % (43 ) %     0.75   %   1.35   % (44 ) %
Annualized return on average tangible assets(1)     0.74   %   0.82   %   1.29   % (10 ) % (43 ) %     0.78   %   1.40   % (44 ) %
Net interest margin (FTE)(1)     3.26   %   3.34   %   3.76   % (2 ) % (13 ) %     3.30   %   3.92   % (16 ) %
Efficiency ratio(1)     67.55   %   65.34   %   51.67   % 3   % 31   %     66.44   %   50.20   % 32   %
                                                         
AVERAGE BALANCES                                                               
(in $000’s, unaudited)                                                                
Average assets   $ 5,213,171     $ 5,178,636     $ 5,278,243     1   % (1 ) %   $ 5,195,903     $ 5,256,993     (1 ) %
Average tangible assets(1)   $ 5,037,673     $ 5,002,597     $ 5,100,399     1   % (1 ) %   $ 5,020,134     $ 5,078,851     (1 ) %
Average earning assets   $ 4,872,449     $ 4,842,279     $ 4,948,397     1   % (2 ) %   $ 4,857,364     $ 4,921,850     (1 ) %
Average loans held-for-sale   $ 1,503     $ 2,749     $ 4,166     (45 ) % (64 ) %   $ 2,126     $ 3,764     (44 ) %
Average total loans   $ 3,328,358     $ 3,297,240     $ 3,227,175     1   % 3   %   $ 3,312,799     $ 3,250,541     2   %
Average deposits   $ 4,394,545     $ 4,360,150     $ 4,424,041     1   % (1 ) %   $ 4,377,347     $ 4,420,019     (1 ) %
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing   $ 1,127,145     $ 1,177,078     $ 1,368,373     (4 ) % (18 ) %   $ 1,152,111     $ 1,516,991     (24 ) %
Average interest-bearing deposits   $ 3,267,400     $ 3,183,072     $ 3,055,668     3   % 7   %   $ 3,225,236     $ 2,903,028     11   %
Average interest-bearing liabilities   $ 3,306,972     $ 3,222,603     $ 3,157,722     3   % 5   %   $ 3,264,788     $ 2,997,119     9   %
Average equity   $ 675,108     $ 672,292     $ 650,240     0   % 4   %   $ 673,700     $ 643,954     5   %
Average tangible common equity(1)   $ 499,610     $ 496,253     $ 472,396     1   % 6   %   $ 497,931     $ 465,812     7   %


   
(1)   This is a non-GAAP financial measure.
       


    For the Quarter Ended:  
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS      June 30,       March 31,       December 31,       September 30,       June 30,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2024   2024   2023   2023   2023  
Interest income   $ 59,077   $ 57,551   $ 58,892   $ 60,791   $ 58,341  
Interest expense     19,622     17,458     16,591     15,419     12,048  
Net interest income before provision                                
for credit losses on loans     39,455     40,093     42,301     45,372     46,293  
Provision for credit losses on loans     471     184     289     168     260  
Net interest income after provision                                
for credit losses on loans     38,984     39,909     42,012     45,204     46,033  
Noninterest income:                                
Service charges and fees on deposit                                
accounts     891     877     838     859     901  
Increase in cash surrender value of                                
life insurance     521     518     519     517     502  
Gain on proceeds from company-owned                                
life insurance     219         25     100      
Termination fees     100     13     25     118      
Servicing income     90     90     103     62     104  
Gain on sales of SBA loans     76     178         207     199  
Other     379     371     432     353     368  
Total noninterest income     2,276     2,047     1,942     2,216     2,074  
Noninterest expense:                                
Salaries and employee benefits     15,794     15,509     13,919     14,147     13,987  
Occupancy and equipment     2,689     2,443     2,367     2,301     2,422  
Professional fees     1,072     1,327     1,085     717     1,149  
Other     8,633     8,257     8,120     8,006     7,433  
Total noninterest expense     28,188     27,536     25,491     25,171     24,991  
Income before income taxes     13,072     14,420     18,463     22,249     23,116  
Income tax expense     3,838     4,254     5,135     6,454     6,713  
Net income   $ 9,234   $ 10,166   $ 13,328   $ 15,795   $ 16,403  
                                 
PER COMMON SHARE DATA                                
(unaudited)                                    
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.15   $ 0.17   $ 0.22   $ 0.26   $ 0.27  
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.15   $ 0.17   $ 0.22   $ 0.26   $ 0.27  
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic     61,279,914     61,186,623     61,118,485     61,093,289     61,035,435  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted     61,438,088     61,470,552     61,412,816     61,436,240     61,266,059  
Common shares outstanding at period-end     61,292,094     61,253,625     61,146,835     61,099,155     61,091,155  
Dividend per share   $ 0.13   $ 0.13   $ 0.13   $ 0.13   $ 0.13  
Book value per share   $ 11.08   $ 11.04   $ 11.00   $ 10.83   $ 10.70  
Tangible book value per share(1)   $ 8.22   $ 8.17   $ 8.12   $ 7.94   $ 7.80  
                                 
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS                                    
(unaudited)                                     
Annualized return on average equity     5.50 %   6.08 %   7.96 %   9.54 %   10.12 %
Annualized return on average tangible                                
common equity(1)     7.43 %   8.24 %   10.84 %   13.06 %   13.93 %
Annualized return on average assets     0.71 %   0.79 %   1.00 %   1.16 %   1.25 %
Annualized return on average tangible assets(1)     0.74 %   0.82 %   1.04 %   1.20 %   1.29 %
Net interest margin (FTE)(1)     3.26 %   3.34 %   3.41 %   3.57 %   3.76 %
Efficiency ratio(1)     67.55 %   65.34 %   57.62 %   52.89 %   51.67 %
                                 
AVERAGE BALANCES                                     
(in $000’s, unaudited)                                     
Average assets   $ 5,213,171   $ 5,178,636   $ 5,264,905   $ 5,399,930   $ 5,278,243  
Average tangible assets(1)   $ 5,037,673   $ 5,002,597   $ 5,088,264   $ 5,222,692   $ 5,100,399  
Average earning assets   $ 4,872,449   $ 4,842,279   $ 4,923,582   $ 5,051,710   $ 4,948,397  
Average loans held-for-sale   $ 1,503   $ 2,749   $ 1,612   $ 2,765   $ 4,166  
Average total loans   $ 3,328,358   $ 3,297,240   $ 3,280,817   $ 3,254,715   $ 3,227,175  
Average deposits   $ 4,394,545   $ 4,360,150   $ 4,454,750   $ 4,573,621   $ 4,424,041  
Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing   $ 1,127,145   $ 1,177,078   $ 1,243,222   $ 1,302,606   $ 1,368,373  
Average interest-bearing deposits   $ 3,267,400   $ 3,183,072   $ 3,211,528   $ 3,271,015   $ 3,055,668  
Average interest-bearing liabilities   $ 3,306,972   $ 3,222,603   $ 3,251,034   $ 3,310,485   $ 3,157,722  
Average equity   $ 675,108   $ 672,292   $ 664,638   $ 656,973   $ 650,240  
Average tangible common equity(1)   $ 499,610   $ 496,253   $ 487,997   $ 479,735   $ 472,396  


   
(1)   This is a non-GAAP financial measure.
       


    End of Period:   Percent Change From:  
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS      June 30,       March 31,       June 30,       March 31,       June 30,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2024
   2024
   2023
   2024   2023  
ASSETS                            
Cash and due from banks   $ 37,497     $ 32,543     $ 42,551     15   % (12 ) %
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits                            
in other financial institutions     610,763       508,816       468,951     20   % 30   %
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     273,043       404,474       486,058     (32 ) % (44 ) %
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost     621,178       636,249       682,095     (2 ) % (9 ) %
Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs     1,899       1,946       3,136     (2 ) % (39 ) %
Loans:                            
Commercial     477,929       452,231       466,354     6   % 2   %
Real estate:                            
CRE - owner occupied     594,504       585,031       608,031     2   % (2 ) %
CRE - non-owner occupied     1,283,323       1,271,184       1,147,313     1   % 12   %
Land and construction     125,374       129,712       162,816     (3 ) % (23 ) %
Home equity     126,562       122,794       128,009     3   % (1 ) %
Multifamily     268,968       269,263       244,959     0   % 10   %
Residential mortgages     484,809       490,035       514,064     (1 ) % (6 ) %
Consumer and other     18,758       16,439       17,635     14   % 6   %
Loans     3,380,227       3,336,689       3,289,181     1   % 3   %
Deferred loan fees, net     (434 )     (587 )     (397 )   (26 ) % 9   %
Total loans, net of deferred costs and fees     3,379,793       3,336,102       3,288,784     1   % 3   %
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (47,954 )     (47,888 )     (47,803 )   0   % 0   %
Loans, net     3,331,839       3,288,214       3,240,981     1   % 3   %
Company-owned life insurance     80,153       80,007       79,940     0   % 0   %
Premises and equipment, net     10,310       9,986       9,197     3   % 12   %
Goodwill     167,631       167,631       167,631     0   % 0   %
Other intangible assets     7,521       8,074       9,830     (7 ) % (23 ) %
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     121,190       118,134       121,467     3   % 0   %
Total assets   $ 5,263,024     $ 5,256,074     $ 5,311,837     0   % (1 ) %
                             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                            
Liabilities:                            
Deposits:                            
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,187,320     $ 1,242,059     $ 1,319,844     (4 ) % (10 ) %
Demand, interest-bearing     928,246       925,100       1,064,638     0   % (13 ) %
Savings and money market     1,126,520       1,124,900       1,075,835     0   % 5   %
Time deposits - under $250     39,046       38,105       44,520     2   % (12 ) %
Time deposits - $250 and over     203,886       200,739       171,852     2   % 19   %
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market                            
and time deposits     959,592       913,757       824,083     5   % 16   %
Total deposits     4,444,610       4,444,660       4,500,772     0   % (1 ) %
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs     39,577       39,539       39,425     0   % 0   %
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     99,638       95,579       117,970     4   % (16 ) %
Total liabilities     4,583,825       4,579,778       4,658,167     0   % (2 ) %
                             
Shareholders’ Equity:                            
Common stock     508,343       507,578       505,075     0   % 1   %
Retained earnings     182,571       181,306       165,853     1   % 10   %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (11,715 )     (12,588 )     (17,258 )   (7 ) % (32 ) %
Total shareholders' equity     679,199       676,296       653,670     0   % 4   %
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 5,263,024     $ 5,256,074     $ 5,311,837     0   % (1 ) %
 


    End of Period:
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS      June 30,       March 31,       December 31,       September 30,       June 30, 
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2024   2024
   2023
   2023
   2023
ASSETS                              
Cash and due from banks   $ 37,497     $ 32,543     $ 41,592     $ 40,076     $ 42,551  
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits                              
in other financial institutions     610,763       508,816       366,537       605,476       468,951  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     273,043       404,474       442,636       457,194       486,058  
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost     621,178       636,249       650,565       664,681       682,095  
Loans held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs     1,899       1,946       2,205       841       3,136  
Loans:                              
Commercial     477,929       452,231       463,778       430,664       466,354  
Real estate:                              
CRE - owner occupied     594,504       585,031       583,253       589,751       608,031  
CRE - non-owner occupied     1,283,323       1,271,184       1,256,590       1,208,324       1,147,313  
Land and construction     125,374       129,712       140,513       158,138       162,816  
Home equity     126,562       122,794       119,125       124,477       128,009  
Multifamily     268,968       269,263       269,734       253,129       244,959  
Residential mortgages     484,809       490,035       496,961       503,006       514,064  
Consumer and other     18,758       16,439       20,919       18,526       17,635  
Loans     3,380,227       3,336,689       3,350,873       3,286,015       3,289,181  
Deferred loan fees, net     (434 )     (587 )     (495 )     (554 )     (397 )
Total loans, net of deferred fees     3,379,793       3,336,102       3,350,378       3,285,461       3,288,784  
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (47,954 )     (47,888 )     (47,958 )     (47,702 )     (47,803 )
Loans, net     3,331,839       3,288,214       3,302,420       3,237,759       3,240,981  
Company-owned life insurance     80,153       80,007       79,489       79,607       79,940  
Premises and equipment, net     10,310       9,986       9,857       9,707       9,197  
Goodwill     167,631       167,631       167,631       167,631       167,631  
Other intangible assets     7,521       8,074       8,627       9,229       9,830  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     121,190       118,134       122,536       131,106       121,467  
Total assets   $ 5,263,024     $ 5,256,074     $ 5,194,095     $ 5,403,307     $ 5,311,837  
                               
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY                              
Liabilities:                              
Deposits:                              
Demand, noninterest-bearing   $ 1,187,320     $ 1,242,059     $ 1,292,486     $ 1,243,501     $ 1,319,844  
Demand, interest-bearing     928,246       925,100       914,066       1,004,185       1,064,638  
Savings and money market     1,126,520       1,124,900       1,087,518       1,110,640       1,075,835  
Time deposits - under $250     39,046       38,105       38,055       43,906       44,520  
Time deposits - $250 and over     203,886       200,739       192,228       252,001       171,852  
ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market                              
and time deposits     959,592       913,757       854,105       921,224       824,083  
Total deposits     4,444,610       4,444,660       4,378,458       4,575,457       4,500,772  
Other short-term borrowings                              
Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs     39,577       39,539       39,502       39,463       39,425  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     99,638       95,579       103,234       126,457       117,970  
Total liabilities     4,583,825       4,579,778       4,521,194       4,741,377       4,658,167  
                               
Shareholders’ Equity:                              
Common stock     508,343       507,578       506,539       505,692       505,075  
Retained earnings     182,571       181,306       179,092       173,707       165,853  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (11,715 )     (12,588 )     (12,730 )     (17,469 )     (17,258 )
Total shareholders' equity     679,199       676,296       672,901       661,930       653,670  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 5,263,024     $ 5,256,074     $ 5,194,095     $ 5,403,307     $ 5,311,837  
                               


                                 
    At or For the Quarter Ended:   Percent Change From:  
CREDIT QUALITY DATA      June 30,         March 31,         June 30,       March 31,       June 30,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2024     2024     2023
 		  2024   2023  
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment   $ 5,782     $ 5,920     $ 3,275     (2 ) % 77   %
Loans over 90 days past due                                
and still accruing     248       1,951       2,262     (87 ) % (89 ) %
Total nonperforming loans     6,030       7,871       5,537     (23 ) % 9   %
Foreclosed assets                     N/A     N/A    
Total nonperforming assets   $ 6,030     $ 7,871     $ 5,537     (23 ) % 9   %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter   $ 405     $ 254     $ (270 )   59   % 250   %
Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter   $ 471     $ 184     $ 260     156   % 81   %
Allowance for credit losses on loans   $ 47,954     $ 47,888     $ 47,803     0   % 0   %
Classified assets   $ 33,605     $ 35,392     $ 30,500     (5 ) % 10   %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans     1.42   %   1.44   %   1.45   % (1 ) % (2 ) %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans     795.26   %   608.41   %   863.34   % 31   % (8 ) %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.11   %   0.15   %   0.10   % (27 ) % 10   %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.18   %   0.24   %   0.17   % (25 ) % 6   %
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp                                
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans     6   %   6   %   6   % 0   % 0   %
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce                                
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans     6   %   6   %   5   % 0   % 20   %
                                 
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS                                     
(in $000’s, unaudited)                                     
Heritage Commerce Corp:                                
Tangible common equity (1)   $ 504,047     $ 500,591     $ 476,209     1   % 6   %
Shareholders’ equity / total assets     12.91   %   12.87   %   12.31   % 0   % 5   %
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)     9.91   %   9.85   %   9.27   % 1   % 7   %
Loan to deposit ratio     76.04   %   75.06   %   73.07   % 1   % 4   %
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits     26.71   %   27.94   %   29.32   % (4 ) % (9 ) %
Total capital ratio     15.6   %   15.6   %   15.4   % 0   % 1   %
Tier 1 capital ratio     13.4   %   13.4   %   13.2   % 0   % 2   %
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio     13.4   %   13.4   %   13.2   % 0   % 2   %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     10.2   %   10.2   %   9.7   % 0   % 5   %
Heritage Bank of Commerce:                                
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)     10.28   %   10.22   %   9.60   % 1   % 7   %
Total capital ratio     15.1   %   15.1   %   14.8   % 0   % 2   %
Tier 1 capital ratio     13.9   %   13.9   %   13.7   % 0   % 1   %
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio     13.9   %   13.9   %   13.7   % 0   % 1   %
Tier 1 leverage ratio     10.6   %   10.6   %   10.0   % 0   % 6   %


   
(1)   This is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets.
(2)   This is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents shareholders' equity minus goodwill and other intangible assets divided by total assets minus goodwill and other intangible assets.
       


    At or For the Quarter Ended:  
CREDIT QUALITY DATA      June 30,         March 31,         December 31,         September 30,         June 30,   
(in $000’s, unaudited)   2024     2024     2023     2023     2023
 		 
Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment   $ 5,782     $ 5,920     $ 6,818     $ 3,518     $ 3,275    
Loans over 90 days past due                                        
and still accruing     248       1,951       889       1,966       2,262    
Total nonperforming loans     6,030       7,871       7,707       5,484       5,537    
Foreclosed assets                                
Total nonperforming assets   $ 6,030     $ 7,871     $ 7,707     $ 5,484     $ 5,537    
Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter   $ 405     $ 254     $ 33     $ 269     $ (270 )  
Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter   $ 471     $ 184     $ 289     $ 168     $ 260    
Allowance for credit losses on loans   $ 47,954     $ 47,888     $ 47,958     $ 47,702     $ 47,803    
Classified assets   $ 33,605     $ 35,392     $ 31,763     $ 31,062     $ 30,500    
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans     1.42   %   1.44   %   1.43   %   1.45   %   1.45   %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans     795.26   %   608.41   %   622.27   %   869.84   %   863.34   %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.11   %   0.15   %   0.15   %   0.10   %   0.10   %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.18   %   0.24   %   0.23   %   0.17   %   0.17   %
Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp                                        
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans     6   %   6   %   6   %   6   %   6   %
Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce                                        
Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans     6   %   6   %   5   %   5   %   5   %
                                         
OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS                                             
(in $000’s, unaudited)                                             
Heritage Commerce Corp:                                        
Tangible common equity (1)   $ 504,047     $ 500,591     $ 496,643     $ 485,070     $ 476,209    
Shareholders’ equity / total assets     12.91   %   12.87   %   12.96   %   12.25   %   12.31   %
Tangible common equity / tangible assets (2)     9.91   %   9.85   %   9.90   %   9.28   %   9.27  