Robert Jon & The Wreck's New Track 'Ballad Of A Broken Hearted Man' Brings a Fresh Approach to High-Octane Southern Rock
Worldwide Tour Starts Next Month As New Music Fuels An Exciting New YearLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern California powerhouse Robert Jon & The Wreck have just unveiled their latest single, “Hate To See You Go,” now available on all digital platforms. As a special bonus track from their critically acclaimed album Red Moon Rising, “Hate To See You Go” delivers a poignant and emotionally charged narrative about the pain of parting from loved ones. Frontman Robert Jon Burrison explains, “‘Hate To See You Go’ reflects on the hardships of someone needing to leave the people they love. No matter what area of work it might be, or other reasons, it’s always hard to leave, but it’s just as hard to watch someone leave. Which is the side that we wanted to emphasize in this classic rock feeling song with guitar harmonies and a chorus that’s hard to forget. ORDER New Album Red Moon Rising Now. VIEW the official Music Video. Stream “Hate To See You Go” on all platforms HERE.
This new release follows the success of their eighth studio album, Red Moon Rising, which has been lauded for its fresh take on Southern rock. Produced by the legendary Kevin Shirley, the album blends funk-infused rhythms with thought-provoking lyrics, signaling a bold new chapter in the band’s evolution. Tracks like “Give Love”, “Down No More” and “Ballad of A Broken Hearted Man” have already resonated deeply with fans, with the latter amassing over 1 million views on YouTube.
“Red Moon Rising is a new chapter for Robert Jon & The Wreck,” shares frontman Robert Jon. “We as a band are very excited for its release and for everyone to hear it! We want to thank Kevin Shirley, all the co-writers on this record, and everyone at Journeyman Records for helping us in making this record.”
‘Red Moon Rising’ has already garnered critical acclaim. Planet Mosh praised it as “groundbreaking” and awarded it 5 stars, highlighting the band’s consistent delivery of innovative music since their formation in 2011, while Vintage Rock noted that “the album captures the essence of the band’s transformative years, setting a new course for their musical odyssey.” Metal Planet Music called the album “a magnificent achievement,’ and Maximum Volume Music gave it a 9.5/10 rating, declaring, “Robert Jon & The Wreck are the very best.”
Since their debut in 2011, Robert Jon & The Wreck have captivated audiences worldwide with their unique take on Southern rock, blending influences from blues, country, and classic rock. With Robert Jon Burrison on lead vocals and guitar, Andrew Espantman on drums and vocals, Henry James Schneekluth on lead guitar and vocals, Warren Murrel on bass, and Jake Abernathie on keyboards, the band’s synergy on stage is undeniable.
Robert Jon & The Wreck are beginning their tour across the US, bringing their electrifying live performances to fans in support of their new album. Known for their high-energy shows filled with soulful guitar solos and powerful vocal harmonies, their concerts are immersive experiences not to be missed. For more information and to purchase tickets visit, robertjonandthewreck.com
‘Red Moon Rising’ by Robert Jon & The Wreck
1. Stone Cold Killer
2. Trouble
3. Ballad Of A Broken Hearted Man
4. Red Moon Rising
5. Dragging Me Down
6. Hold On
7. Down No More
8. Help Yourself
9. Worried Mind
10. Give Love
11. Rager (Bonus Track)
12. Hate To See You Go (Bonus Track)
Summer-Fall US Dates:
Tuesday, July 30 - Jergel’s Rhythm Grille - Warrendale, PA
Wednesday, July 31 - Don’t Tell Shirlee Concert at The Pines - Sherman, NY
Thursday, August 1 - Lima Crossroads Festival - Lima, NY
Friday, August 2 - Musikfest - Bethlehem, PA
Saturday, August 3 - The Iridium - New York, NY
Sunday, August 4 - Daryl’s House - Pawling, NY
Monday, August 5 - Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club - Portsmouth, NH
Wednesday, August 7 - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH
Thursday, August 8 - Magic Bag - Ferndale, MI
Friday, August 9 - Smoke & Irons Music Festival - Bartlett, IL
Saturday, August 10 - Old Rock House - St Louis, MO
Sunday, August 11 - Knuckleheads - Kansas City, MO
Tuesday, August 13 - Bourbon Theatre - Lincoln, NE
Wednesday, August 14 – xBk Live – Des Moines, IA
Thursday, August 15 - 7th St Entry - Minneapolis, MN
Friday, August 16 - Summer Sounds - Cedarburg, WI
Saturday, August 17 - Big Bull Falls Festival - Wausau, WI
Friday, September 6 - Big Bender Blues Festival - Las Vegas, NV
Saturday, September 7 - Big Bender Blues Festival - Las Vegas, NV
Tuesday, September 10 - Marquis - Denver, CO
Wednesday, September 11 - The Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO
Friday, September 13 - Telluride Blues & Brews Festival - Telluride, CO
Saturday, September 14 - Telluride Blues & Brews Festival - Telluride, CO
Sunday, September 15 - Telluride Blues & Brews Festival - Telluride, CO
Tuesday, September 17 - TempleLive Wichita - Wichita, KS
Wednesday, September 18 - The Vanguard - Tulsa, OK
Friday, September 20 - Bourbon & Beyond 2024 - Louisville, KY
Saturday, September 21 - Americana Fest - Nashville, TN
Friday, October 4 - Mempho Music Festival - Memphis, TN
Fall EU Dates:
Wednesday, October 30 - Tivoli - Utrecht, NL
Thursday, October 31 - Roma - Antwerp, BE
Friday, November 1 - Bosuil - Weert, NL
Saturday, November 2 - Ziegelei - Twistringen (Bremen), DE
Sunday, November 3 - Harmonie - Bonn, DE
Tuesday, November 5 - Kreuz - Fulda, DE
Wednesday, November 6 - Lido - Berlin, DE
Thursday, November 7 - Burgerweeshuis - Deventer, NL
Friday, November 8 - Blues Garage - Isernhagen, DE
Saturday, November 9 - Blues Heaven Festival - Frederikshavn, DK
Sunday, November 10 - Nochtspeicher - Hamburg, DE
Tuesday, November 12 - Airport Hall - Regensburg, DE
Wednesday, November 13 - Zentrum Altenberg - Oberhausen, DE
Thursday, November 14 - Piano - Dortmund, DE
Friday, November 15 - DasHaus - Ludwigshafen, DE
Saturday, November 16 - Trabendo - Paris, FR
Sunday, November 17 - Bolwerk - Sneek, NL
Wednesday, November 20 - The Appleyard - Sittingbourne, UK
Thursday, November 21 - Komedia - Brighton, UK
Friday, November 22 - Komedia - Bath, UK
Saturday, November 23 - The 1865 - Southampton, UK
Monday, November 25 - Boiler Shop - Newcastle, UK
Tuesday, November 26 - St Luke’s - Glasgow, UK
Wednesday, November 27 - Junction - Cambridge, UK
Thursday, November 28 - Islington Assembly Hall - London, UK
Friday, November 29 - Planet Rockstock - Porthcawl, UK
Saturday, November 30 - O2 Academy Oxford - Oxford, UK
Sunday, December 1 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK
About Journeyman Records
Journeyman, the newest endeavor between Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman, is a vertically integrated music management, concert promotion and marketing company that builds awareness for great live artists worldwide. After years of perfecting strategies while building Joe Bonamassa’s career, the company will utilize the same savvy tactics which allowed them to overcome industry barriers that typically held back artists from achieving success. Journeyman provides the infrastructure to take an artist from its infancy, to record music and tour without having to deal with the typical resistance of “gatekeepers” who don’t believe or support emerging acts. Bonamassa has been keen on using his experience to pay it forward to help other artists navigate the murky industry waters. Consequently, Journeyman sets itself apart in this way as being the true market maker for their artists.
For more information on Robert Jon & The Wreck, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]
