American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Announces Passing of Chair W. Michael Murphy

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (“AHIP”) (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V) announces the recent sudden passing of its Chair, Mr. W Michael Murphy. Mr. Murphy was a member of the AHIP Board since its initial public offering, and was appointed Chair of the Board in May 2016. Michael also served as a member and Chair of various of AHIP’s Board Committees over the years.

“We are very saddened to hear of Michael’s passing,” said Jonathan Korol, CEO of AHIP. “We would like to express our heartfelt sympathies to Michael’s family during this difficult time. He was a long-time member of the Board of Directors at AHIP, was well respected and highly regarded by those who knew him as a colleague and friend. We will miss his leadership, guidance, wit and business acumen.”

ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP’s portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Choice Hotels through license agreements. AHIP’s long-term objectives are to build on its proven track record of successful investment, deliver monthly U.S. dollar denominated distributions to unitholders, and generate value through the continued growth of its diversified hotel portfolio. More information is available at www.ahipreit.com.

For additional information, please contact:

Investor Relations

ir@ahipreit.com