Čelić opens its first fire station

SARAJEVO, 25 July 2024 - Today, the Municipality of Čelić celebrates the opening of its first fire station, an event that marks a significant step forward in strengthening the security infrastructure of this area. With the presence of citizens, representatives of local authorities and international organizations, the new building was officially opened, making Čelić a safer place to live.

„As our citizens know, for over 30 years we have been waiting for the opening of a fire station, right in this place. Today we celebrate, not only the opening of the first fire station in our community, but also the sincere partnerships that made this possible. This is why I wish to extend my heartfelt gratitude to donors and partners for their unconditional and sincere support and persistence in achieving our joint vision“ – Admir Hrustanović, Mayor of Municipality of Čelić.

Only together, we can do better

This facility, made possible by the generous support of the European Union with co-financing by the Municipality of Čelić and the Government of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, is a symbol of collective efforts aimed at improving living conditions in local communities, but also strengthening trust and cohesion and within and between communities.

„Majevica is an excellent example of local authorities and communities working together for common objectives and the shared benefit of their citizens. This extent of inter-municipal and inter-entity co-operation is indeed a model to be replicated throughout BiH“ – Ambassador Brian Aggeler, OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina

The fire station is located in MZ Brnjik and covers an area of 240 square meters. The investment of 310.000 BAM was achieved through co-fnancing from the Municipality of Čelić and significant financial support from the European Union through the project „Empowering Trust and Cohesion in Bosnia and Herzegovina's Communities“. The project is jointly implemented by the European Union in BiH, the United Nations in BiH, the OSCE Mission in BiH and the Council of Europe – Office in Sarajevo, in partnership with 24 communities, including Čelić, Lopare, Teočak, Ugljevik and Sapna.

“The opening of this fire station in Čelić marks a significant enhancement in emergency response capacity and strengthens cooperation within the wider Majevica area. This region stands as a success story in BiH, exemplifying resilience and good neighbourly relations through coordinated efforts among its five municipalities. The EU support to this region will continue," - Aurelie Valtat, chargé d'affaires of EU in BiH Office.

The importance of this project was also recognized by the Government of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and co-financed the exterior decoration of the fire station with a total value of 190.000 BAM.

Joint cooperation: yesterday, today, tomorrow

Cooperation between communities of Čelić, Lopare, Teočak, Ugljevik and Sapna is focused on infrastructure, economic cooperation, environmental protection and cultural exchange. Their joint action resulted in investments from domestic and international funds, however, the communities continue to support each other. During the opening ceremony of the fire station, the Municipality of Lopare provided a fire truck for use, and in the following period the Professional Fire Unit Lopare will support colleagues from Čelić through professional training.

“Several years ago, when we had a fire in Lopare, other than the firefighters from our community, firefighters from Čelić came to our aid. Today I am happy that our community has an opportunity to return that favour. I hope that we will continue our cooperation and mutual support in the future” – Rado Savić, Mayor of the Municipality of Lopare.

Furthermore, a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of civil protection between five municipalities was signed, as an act of commitment towards joint action and systemic support between the communities.

More than infrastructure, a step towards a safer community

Fire station Čelić will ensure all necessary conditions for the adequate engagement of firefighters, which will significantly increase resilience towards natural disasters in this area.

"This fire station is more than just a building; it symbolizes our collective dedication to the safety and well-being of the residents of Čelić and surrounding communities. Firefighters are crucial for community safety, not only responding to fires and preventing loss of life and property but also contributing to fire prevention and safety training. The United Nations organizations are proud to support initiatives that provide essential services and bring communities together, and we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to the Municipality of Čelić for their vision and commitment to this project", Renaud Meyer, UNDP Resident Representative, on behalf of the United Nations in Bosnia and Herzegovina.