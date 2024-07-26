Cover-Star Leesa Rowland Celebrates At Biba Boutique in Southampton
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actress, Philanthropist, and Author Leesa Rowland celebrated her recent Manhattan City Lifestyle magazine cover at Biba Boutique in Southampton, NY. The feature, covering several pages of the latest issue of her photographed at home with an insightful interview about the multi-verse of Leesa’s interests.
Leesa’s most recent book, The Charisma Factor: Unlock the Secrets of Magnetic Charm and Personal Influence in Your Life, published by Hatherleigh Press, seeks to understand how to harness charisma. Her book identifies charisma as an unseen, yet powerful force that has many different facets. Charisma is a special and compelling spark that makes you unique and sets you apart from the rest of the crowd, and it is something all people possess--whether they are aware of it or not. which is available in bookstores and online.
Notable attendees included: Leesa Rowland, Larry Wohl, Carmen D'Alessio, Alan Brown, Luisa Diaz, Julia Haart, Jim Byrnes, Noreen Donovan, Roger Sichel, and Katy Rozzi.
To access selected High-Resolution images: https://bit.ly/3LAzvhO
Photo Credit: SIPA USA AP / Dave Warren
About Leesa Rowland:
The daughter of an artist and college professor, Leesa Rowland grew up in Austin, Texas where she studied broadcast journalism and later became a classically trained actress at the world-renowned Stella Adler Studio in Los Angeles.
Beyond her extensive career and credits as a film and television actress, she is also well-known for her work as a philanthropist and animal rights activist. A vegan dedicated to healthy eating, she has been active with the national non-profit organization Last Chance for Animals since 1989 and is the president of the New York non-profit group Animal Ashram, which she founded in 2013.
As she continues to develop her work as a philanthropist and involvement with these and other charities while exploring new dramatic roles, Leesa recently began adding something else exciting to her sizzle reel: comedienne. A lifelong sitcom fan, she has been taking comedy classes with Richard Kline - the actor best known as Larry on the late-1970s classic Three’s Company - in Los Angeles. She has also been studying improv and sketch comedy in New York at the famed Upright Citizen’s Brigade whose alumni include Amy Poehler, Horatio Sands, Matt Besser, Matt Walsh and Ian McKay.
