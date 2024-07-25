P2P payment scams are on the rise

Following nationwide reports of scammers targeting Venmo users, Forbes says peer-to-peer (P2P) scams are on the rise. Peer-to-peer payments are typically done by sending money through a smartphone app. Common P2P service providers include PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, and Cash App. Millions of Americans complete P2P transactions every day to split checks, repay friends, or purchase goods and services instead of paying with cash or with credit card. Unfortunately, bad actors lurk, and users should always be on the lookout.