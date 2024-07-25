Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,095 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,653 in the last 365 days.

P2P payment scams are on the rise

Following nationwide reports of scammers targeting Venmo users, Forbes says peer-to-peer (P2P) scams are on the rise. Peer-to-peer payments are typically done by sending money through a smartphone app. Common P2P service providers include PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, and Cash App. Millions of Americans complete P2P transactions every day to split checks, repay friends, or purchase goods and services instead of paying with cash or with credit card. Unfortunately, bad actors lurk, and users should always be on the lookout.

You just read:

P2P payment scams are on the rise

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more