DEFIANCE MEDIA PARTNERS WITH NUMBERS PROTOCOL
Partnership ensures provenance for all editorial and creative works created by humans & AI
Now, more than ever, verification of origin for recorded media is essential for any media outlet.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeFiance.TV, the 24-hour global AI-powered broadcast and FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) network dedicated to news and entertainment for the new economy, proudly announces a partnership with Numbers Protocol at BTC Nashville. This landmark partnership delves into the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain in ensuring the accuracy and integrity of visual media content, safeguarding truth in the digital age.
— Marc Scarpa, founder of DeFiance
BTC Nashville will feature distinguished speakers including: Former President Donald Trump, Presidential Candidate RFK Jr., Edward Snowden, Michael Saylor, Cathie Wood, and Russell Brand, all of whom support blockchain technology and are outspoken proponents of truth in media.
This collaboration with DeFiance Media introduces Numbers Protocol's innovative Capture Eye technology into the editorial content platform, setting a new standard in media transparency and integrity.
With the integration of Capture Eye, DeFiance Media will enhance its ability to verify and showcase the provenance of all its digital content, ensuring authenticity and fostering trust among its audience. Additionally, this partnership unlocks new revenue streams for DeFiance through advanced licensing features, allowing it to monetize its extensive digital content library effectively.
"We are thrilled to partner with DeFiance Media to bring blockchain-powered transparency to the forefront of media consumption," said Sofia Yan, CGO of Numbers Protocol. "This collaboration not only underscores our commitment to enhancing trust in digital media but also paves the way for innovative content monetization strategies."
Marc Scarpa, founder of DeFiance, commented: “Now, more than ever, verification of origin for recorded media is essential for any media outlet. All of our editorial video assets will now be recorded and verified on the blockchain and integrated seamlessly into our news and programming formats, while also providing us the tools to maintain integrity while exploring new business models.”
Additionally, Numbers Protocol and DeFiance Media recently co-hosted the event "AI: Media 2024," at The National Press Club in Washington DC, highlighting the role of AI in media integrity and transparency. For full event photos with provenance details, visit the event showcase page: AI: Media 2024. For the TV special, please visit https://defiance.media/category/specials/
About DeFiance Media
DeFiance.tv is an AI-powered news media company with a 24-hour global broadcast network dedicated to delivering video news and entertainment for the new economy. A National Press Club Member and Getty Editorial Partner, DeFiance streams live on various FAST platforms such as SLING TV, Local Now, Glewed TV, Distro TV, Netrange, and LG Australia, and on social platforms Twitch and X. Experience an enhanced broadcast on desktop and mobile via www.defiance.tv
About Numbers Protocol
Numbers Protocol offers blockchain solutions for verifying and tracking digital content. Based in major cities globally, its flagship product, Capture, provides comprehensive tools for content verification, copyright protection, and monetization, supporting creators and businesses in securing their digital assets.
