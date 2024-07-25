Submit Release
Preferred Bank Reports Quarterly Results

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), one of the larger independent California banks, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $33.6 million or $2.48 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2024. This represents a slight increase in net income of $126,000 over the prior quarter but down by $4.3 million from the same quarter last year. The decrease in net income from the prior year was due to lower net interest income because of rising deposit costs. Despite the decrease in net income, Preferred Bank continues to deliver top-of-peer group profitability metrics and long term shareholder returns.

Highlights for the Quarter:

  • Return on average assets was 1.97%
  • Return on beginning equity of 19.44%
  • Net interest margin (NIM) was 3.96%
  • Total loans increased by $103 million or 1.9% for the quarter
  • Total deposits increased $77 million or 1.3% for the quarter
  • Efficiency ratio was 28.3%

Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “I am pleased to report Preferred Bank’s second quarter net income of $33.6 million or $2.48 per fully diluted share. For the quarter, total loans grew $103 million or 1.95% on a linked quarter basis. Deposits also grew $77 million or 1.33% linked quarter.

“This quarter, total non-performing loans (NPL’s) increased $22.2 million to $40.6 million as several previously criticized loans have changed from performing status to non-accrual status. This migration is typical in the process of problem loan resolution. We are confident that these NPL’s are either fully-reserved or well-protected by collateral and cash flow. It is not likely that the resolution of these loans will present any significant impact to the Bank’s future earnings. Criticized loans at June 30, 2024, decreased $13.0 million from the previous quarter-end and in-migration into this category seems to have slowed down. There was only one loan newly classified/criticized in the quarter. The loan was supported by adequate collateral value and cash flow with no loss exposure identified.

“During the quarter, we have charged-off $9.0 million of loans that were fully reserved for at the end of the previous quarter. Provision expense for the quarter was $2.5 million. The allowance for credit losses now stands at 1.34% of total loans at June 30, 2024.

“We continue to work on our balance sheet in order to reduce the asset sensitivity in the balance sheet. We are confident that with this work, when interest rates ease the impact on our earnings will be quite modest. Meanwhile, lower interest rates will typically give way to better organic growth which will positively impact earnings.

“The regulatory approval for our $150 million stock buyback plan from 2023 has expired with $72.5 million worth of stock repurchased thus far. We are seeking regulatory approval to extend or renew the plan. We are also pleased to report that with the $72.5 million buyback, the Bank 's tangible common equity (TCE) ratio actually improved from 10.02% as of June 30, 2023 to 10.55% as of June 30, 2024. We attribute this to the Bank’s top echelon earnings capability.

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $66.1 million for the second quarter of 2024. This was a decrease from the $73.3 million recorded in the same quarter last year and down slightly from the $68.5 million posted in the first quarter of 2024. A rising cost of deposits was partially to blame for the decrease in net interest income but so was the addition of new nonaccrual loans whose accrued interest totaled $1.4 million which had to be reversed out of loan interest income. This helped to drive the Bank’s net interest margin down to 3.96% for the quarter. This compares to a margin of 4.19% in the prior quarter and down from 4.58% one year ago. The interest reversals on the nonaccrual loans had the effect of reducing the Bank’s NIM by 8 basis points for the quarter.

Noninterest Income. For the second quarter of 2024, noninterest income was $3.4 million compared with $3.1 million for the same quarter last year and compared to $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase over the prior quarter was primarily due to letter of credit (LC) fees which increased by $246,000 and gains on sales of SBA loans which increased by $250,000 partially offset by a decrease in other income of $131,000. In comparing to the same quarter last year; LC fee income was up by $173,000 and gains on SBA loan sales were up by $167,000.

Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $19.7 million for the second quarter of 2024 compared to $20.0 million for the first quarter of 2024 and compared to the $20.9 million recorded in the same period last year. The primary reason for the decrease from the prior year is the $2.8 million valuation allowance recorded in the second quarter of last year on the Bank’s other real estate owned (OREO) property. Partially offsetting that is an increase in professional services; mainly legal fees for loan resolutions. In comparing this quarter to the first quarter of 2024; personnel expenses decreased by $956,000 and other professional services increased by $375,000, again due mainly to legal fees. For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, the Bank’s efficiency ratio was 28.3%, a tick higher than the 28.0% recorded last quarter and up off the 27.3% posted this quarter last year.

Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $13.7 million for the second quarter of 2024. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 29.0% which is identical to the ETR for last quarter and up from the 28.5% ETR recorded in the same period last year. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total gross loans at June 30, 2024 were $5.43 billion, an increase of $155.1 million from the total of $5.27 billion as of December 31, 2023. Total deposits increased to $5.88 billion, up $169.4 million from the $5.71 billion as of December 31, 2023. Total assets were $6.85 billion, an increase of $187.3 million over the total of $6.66 billion as of December 31, 2023.

Asset Quality

As of June 30, 2024, nonaccrual loans increased to $40.6 million, up from the $18.3 million reported as of March 31, 2024 and also up from the $28.7 million as of December 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to the addition of an $18 million loan secured by a hotel and the addition of two C&I loans totaling $13.5 million as well as a $6.1 million loan also secured by a hotel. These additions were partially offset by the sale of a non-performing note during the quarter which totaled $12.3 million. OREO and repossessed assets totaled $16.7 million as of June 30, 2024, no change from the prior quarter or from December 31, 2023. Criticized loans decreased from $86.6 million as of March 31, 2024 to $73.7 million as of June 30, 2024. Total net charge-offs (recoveries) were $9.0 million for the second quarter of 2024 as compared to $3.4 million last quarter and compared to $0 for the second quarter last year. Below is more detail of our loan quality:

Loan Quality

  June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024
Criticized loans still accruing $ 33,101 $ 68,304
Loans on nonaccrual status   40,551   18,314
Total Criticized Loans $ 73,652 $ 86,618


Non-performing loans (non-accrual status) includes the following:

  1. A hotel loan of $18.0 million, in a very populated area of Los Angeles, with cash flow sufficient to service the debt and loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 51%.
  2. Two commercial and industrial (C&I) loans totaling $13.5 million. The estimated net exposure is fully reserved.
  3. A $6.1 million loan in San Francisco collateralized by a motel with LTV of 71%. This note was sold in July at par, so that credit is already resolved.
  4. Two real estate loans totaling $1.8 million, which are now paying as agreed. These loans will be reinstated to performing status in the third quarter of 2024.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024 was $2.5 million compared to $4.4 million last quarter and compared to $2.5 million in the same quarter last year. The aforementioned charge-offs recorded during the quarter as well as loan growth were the primary drivers of the provision for the quarter. The Bank’s allowance coverage ratio is 1.34% of total loans as compared to 1.49% last quarter.

Capitalization

As of June 30, 2024, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.89%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.52% and the total capital ratio stood at 14.93%. As of December 31, 2023, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.85%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.57% and the total capital ratio was 15.18%.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call with simultaneous webcast to discuss Preferred Bank’s second quarter 2024 financial results will be held tomorrow, July 26, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern / 11:00 a.m. Pacific. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing 844-826-3037 (domestic) or 412-317-5182 (international) and referencing “Preferred Bank.” There will also be a live webcast of the call available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website at www.preferredbank.com.

Preferred Bank's Chairman and CEO Li Yu, President and Chief Operating Officer Wellington Chen, Chief Financial Officer Edward J. Czajka, Chief Credit Officer Nick Pi and Deputy Chief Operating Officer Johnny Hsu will discuss Preferred Bank's financial results, business highlights and outlook. After the live webcast, a replay will be available at the Investor Relations section of Preferred Bank's website. A replay of the call will also be available at 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) through August 9, 2024; the passcode is 7823115.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through twelve full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine (2), Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)), one branch in Flushing, New York and a branch office in the Houston, Texas suburb of Sugar Land. In addition, the Bank also operates a loan production office in Sunnyvale, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank’s future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government’s monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank’s 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can be found on Preferred Bank’s website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank’s website at www.preferredbank.com.

Financial Tables to Follow

 
PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
             
    For the Quarter Ended
    June 30,   March 31,   June 30,
      2024       2024       2023  
Interest income:            
Loans, including fees   $ 109,451     $ 109,980     $ 102,220  
Investment securities     17,552       16,257       15,919  
Fed funds sold     291       283       272  
Total interest income     127,294       126,520       118,411  
             
Interest expense:            
Interest-bearing demand     24,205       22,290       16,406  
Savings     79       75       47  
Time certificates     35,578       34,330       25,436  
FHLB borrowings     -       -       1,888  
Subordinated debt     1,325       1,325       1,325  
Total interest expense     61,187       58,020       45,102  
Net interest income     66,107       68,500       73,309  
Provision for credit losses     2,500       4,400       2,500  
Net interest income after provision for            
credit losses     63,607       64,100       70,809  
             
Noninterest income:            
Fees & service charges on deposit accounts     819       845       844  
Letters of credit fee income     1,749       1,503       1,576  
BOLI income     105       105       103  
Net loss on called and sale of investment securities     -       -       -  
Net gain on sale of loans     353       103       186  
Other income     378       509       392  
Total noninterest income     3,404       3,065       3,101  
             
Noninterest expense:            
Salary and employee benefits     12,944       13,900       12,520  
Net occupancy expense     1,716       1,711       1,476  
Business development and promotion expense     403       266       200  
Professional services     1,832       1,457       1,343  
Office supplies and equipment expense     477       473       398  
Loss on sale of OREO, valuation allowance and related expense     29       135       2,838  
Other     2,296       2,086       2,077  
Total noninterest expense     19,697       20,028       20,852  
Income before provision for income taxes     47,314       47,137       53,058  
Income tax expense     13,722       13,671       15,122  
Net income   $ 33,592     $ 33,466     $ 37,936  
             
Income per share available to common shareholders            
Basic   $ 2.51     $ 2.48     $ 2.63  
Diluted   $ 2.48     $ 2.44     $ 2.61  
             
Weighted-average common shares outstanding            
Basic     13,362,522       13,508,878       14,419,959  
Diluted     13,548,400       13,736,986       14,560,693  
             
Cash dividends per common share   $ 0.70     $ 0.70     $ 0.55  
             


PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
             
    For the Six Months Ended    
    June 30,   June 30,   Change
      2024       2023     %
Interest income:            
Loans, including fees   $ 219,431     $ 198,101     10.8 %
Investment securities     33,809       28,898     17.0 %
Fed funds sold     574       496     15.8 %
Total interest income     253,814       227,495     11.6 %
             
Interest expense:            
Interest-bearing demand     46,495       33,444     39.0 %
Savings     154       86     78.8 %
Time certificates     69,908       42,029     66.3 %
FHLB borrowings     -       2,262     -100.0 %
Subordinated debt     2,650       2,650     0.0 %
Total interest expense     119,207       80,471     48.1 %
Net interest income     134,607       147,024     -8.4 %
Provision for credit losses     6,900       3,000     130.0 %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     127,707       144,024     -11.3 %
             
Noninterest income:            
Fees & service charges on deposit accounts     1,664       1,538     8.2 %
Letters of credit fee income     3,252       2,900     12.1 %
BOLI income     210       204     3.0 %
Net loss on called and sale of investment securities     -       (4,117 )   -100.0 %
Net gain on sale of loans     456       526     -13.3 %
Other income     887       984     -9.9 %
Total noninterest income     6,469       2,035     217.8 %
             
Noninterest expense:            
Salary and employee benefits     26,844       26,248     2.3 %
Net occupancy expense     3,427       2,950     16.2 %
Business development and promotion expense     669       305     119.3 %
Professional services     3,289       2,492     32.0 %
Office supplies and equipment expense     950       802     18.5 %
Loss on sale of OREO, valuation allowance and related expense     164       2,910     -94.4 %
Other     4,382       4,045     8.3 %
Total noninterest expense     39,725       39,752     -0.1 %
Income before provision for income taxes     94,451       106,307     -11.2 %
Income tax expense     27,393       30,298     -9.6 %
Net income   $ 67,058     $ 76,009     -11.8 %
             
Income per share available to common shareholders            
Basic   $ 4.99     $ 5.27     -5.3 %
Diluted   $ 4.93     $ 5.21     -5.5 %
             
Weighted-average common shares outstanding            
Basic     13,435,700       14,425,253     -6.9 %
Diluted     13,608,783       14,581,458     -6.7 %
             
Dividends per share   $ 1.40     $ 1.10     27.3 %


PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
         
         
    June 30,   December 31,
      2024       2023  
    (Unaudited)   (Audited)
Assets        
Cash and due from banks   $ 895,677     $ 890,852  
Fed funds sold     22,000       20,000  
Cash and cash equivalents     917,677       910,852  
         
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost     20,605       21,171  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     331,909       313,842  
         
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value     955       360  
         
Loans     5,428,600       5,273,498  
Less allowance for credit losses     (72,848 )     (78,355 )
Less amortized deferred loan fees, net     (10,502 )     (11,079 )
Loans, net     5,345,250       5,184,064  
         
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets     16,716       16,716  
Customers' liability on acceptances     -       315  
Bank furniture and fixtures, net     9,506       9,694  
Bank-owned life insurance     10,772       10,632  
Accrued interest receivable     36,618       33,892  
Investment in affordable housing partnerships     60,432       65,276  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost     15,000       15,000  
Deferred tax assets     48,719       48,991  
Income tax receivable     6,421       2,391  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     22,564       22,050  
Other assets     3,436       4,030  
Total assets   $ 6,846,580     $ 6,659,276  
         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity        
Deposits:        
Noninterest bearing demand deposits   $ 675,767     $ 786,995  
Interest bearing deposits:     2,326,214       2,075,156  
Savings     28,251       29,167  
Time certificates of $250,000 or more     1,406,149       1,317,862  
Other time certificates     1,442,381       1,500,162  
Total deposits     5,878,762       5,709,342  
         
Acceptances outstanding     -       315  
Subordinated debt issuance, net     148,351       148,232  
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships     27,946       30,824  
Operating lease liabilities     19,149       19,766  
Accrued interest payable     15,086       16,124  
Other liabilities     34,158       39,568  
Total liabilities     6,123,452       5,964,171  
         
Shareholders' equity     723,128       695,105  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 6,846,580     $ 6,659,276  
         
Book value per common share   $ 54.23     $ 50.54  
Number of common shares outstanding     13,334,752       13,753,246  


PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
             
    For the Quarter Ended
             
    June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30,
      2024     2024     2023     2023     2023  
Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:            
Interest income   $ 127,294   $ 126,520   $ 124,964   $ 125,529   $ 118,411  
Interest expense     61,187     58,020     55,568     52,575     45,102  
Interest income before provision for credit losses     66,107     68,500     69,396     72,954     73,309  
Provision for credit losses     2,500     4,400     3,500     3,500     2,500  
Noninterest income     3,404     3,065     2,106     2,972     3,101  
Noninterest expense     19,697     20,028     17,873     19,009     20,852  
Income tax expense     13,722     13,671     14,290     15,225     15,122  
Net income   $ 33,592   $ 33,466   $ 35,839   $ 38,192   $ 37,936  
             
Earnings per share            
Basic   $ 2.51   $ 2.48   $ 2.63   $ 2.74   $ 2.63  
Diluted   $ 2.48   $ 2.44   $ 2.60   $ 2.71   $ 2.61  
             
Ratios for the period:            
Return on average assets     1.97 %   2.00 %   2.15 %   2.25 %   2.32 %
Return on beginning equity     19.44 %   19.36 %   21.21 %   22.66 %   23.18 %
Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)     3.96 %   4.19 %   4.24 %   4.39 %   4.58 %
Noninterest expense to average assets     1.15 %   1.20 %   1.07 %   1.12 %   1.28 %
Efficiency ratio     28.34 %   27.99 %   25.00 %   25.04 %   27.29 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)     0.68 %   0.26 %   -0.00 %   0.01 %   -0.00 %
             
Ratios as of period end:            
Tangible common equity ratio     10.55 %   10.35 %   10.43 %   10.10 %   10.02 %
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio     10.89 %   10.80 %   10.85 %   10.46 %   10.61 %
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio     11.52 %   11.50 %   11.57 %   11.63 %   11.51 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio     11.52 %   11.50 %   11.57 %   11.63 %   11.51 %
Total risk-based capital ratio     14.93 %   15.08 %   15.18 %   15.32 %   15.14 %
Allowances for credit losses to loans at end of period     1.34 %   1.49 %   1.49 %   1.46 %   1.40 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans   1.79x 4.33x 2.73x 3.86x 13.86x
             
Average balances:            
Total securities   $ 353,357   $ 348,961   $ 349,863   $ 368,968   $ 397,905  
Total loans     5,320,360     5,263,562     5,126,918     5,086,241     5,044,004  
Total earning assets     6,728,498     6,585,853     6,499,469     6,597,557     6,432,950  
Total assets     6,863,829     6,718,018     6,627,349     6,719,859     6,558,651  
Total time certificate of deposits     2,884,259     2,852,860     2,767,385     2,680,854     2,617,872  
Total interest bearing deposits     5,203,034     5,004,834     4,906,947     4,800,227     4,549,519  
Total deposits     5,901,976     5,761,488     5,689,713     5,654,350     5,481,457  
Total interest bearing liabilities     5,351,347     5,153,089     5,055,143     5,069,014     4,847,596  
Total equity     715,190     704,996     683,141     678,020     677,306  


PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
       
  For the Six Months Ended
  June 30,
   June 30,
    2024       2023  
       
Interest income $ 253,814     $ 227,495  
Interest expense   119,207       80,471  
Interest income before provision for credit losses   134,607       147,024  
Provision for credit losses   6,900       3,000  
Noninterest income   6,469       2,035  
Noninterest expense   39,725       39,752  
Income tax expense   27,393       30,298  
Net income $ 67,058     $ 76,009  
       
Earnings per share      
Basic $ 4.99     $ 5.27  
Diluted $ 4.93     $ 5.21  
       
Ratios for the period:      
Return on average assets   1.99 %     2.37 %
Return on beginning equity   19.40 %     24.31 %
Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)   4.07 %     4.67 %
Noninterest expense to average assets   1.18 %     1.24 %
Efficiency ratio   28.16 %     26.67 %
Net charge-off (recoveries) to average loans   0.47 %     0.00 %
       
Average balances:      
Total securities $ 351,159     $ 420,254  
Total loans   5,291,961       5,028,520  
Total earning assets   6,657,176       6,355,222  
Total assets   6,790,924       6,480,186  
Total time certificate of deposits   2,868,560       2,414,750  
Total interest bearing deposits   5,103,935       4,501,301  
Total deposits   5,831,732       5,480,705  
Total interest bearing liabilities   5,252,219       4,740,508  
Total equity   710,093       664,207  


PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
                         
        As of
                         
        June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30, June 30,
          2024       2024       2023       2023       2023  
Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:                  
Assets:                  
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 917,677     $ 936,600     $ 910,852     $ 1,021,108     $ 1,049,745  
  Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   20,605       20,904       21,171       21,474       21,818  
  Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   331,909       333,411       313,842       335,608       352,548  
  Loans:                  
    Real estate – Mortgage:                  
      Real estate—Residential $ 732,251     $ 724,101     $ 688,058     $ 663,021     $ 631,795  
      Real estate—Commercial   2,833,430       2,777,608       2,760,761       2,688,148       2,744,074  
      Total Real Estate – Mortgage   3,565,681       3,501,709       3,448,819       3,351,169       3,375,869  
    Real estate – Construction:                  
      R/E Construction — Residential   238,062       236,596       246,201       226,482       186,239  
      R/E Construction — Commercial   247,582       213,727       179,775       164,666       153,418  
      Total real estate construction loans   485,644       450,323       425,976       391,148       339,657  
    Commercial and industrial   1,371,694       1,369,529       1,394,871       1,383,216       1,398,213  
    SBA   5,463       3,914       3,469       2,424       4,427  
    Consumer and others   118       379       363       285       345  
      Gross loans   5,428,600       5,325,854       5,273,498       5,128,242       5,118,511  
  Allowance for credit losses on loans   (72,848 )     (79,311 )     (78,355 )     (74,849 )     (71,429 )
  Net deferred loan fees   (10,502 )     (10,460 )     (11,079 )     (10,240 )     (10,464 )
    Net loans, excluding loans held for sale $ 5,345,250     $ 5,236,083     $ 5,184,064     $ 5,043,153     $ 5,036,618  
  Loans held for sale $ 955     $ 605     $ 360     $ -     $ 176  
    Net loans $ 5,346,205     $ 5,236,688     $ 5,184,424     $ 5,043,153     $ 5,036,794  
                         
  Other real estate owned and repossessed assets $ 16,716     $ 16,716     $ 16,716     $ 16,716     $ 16,728  
  Investment in affordable housing partnerships   60,432       62,854       65,276       54,679       56,844  
  Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   15,000       15,000       15,000       15,000       15,000  
  Other assets   138,036       134,040       131,995       124,793       118,465  
    Total assets $ 6,846,580     $ 6,756,213     $ 6,659,276     $ 6,632,530     $ 6,667,942  
                         
Liabilities:                  
  Deposits:                  
    Demand $ 675,767     $ 709,767     $ 786,995     $ 838,300     $ 870,282  
    Interest bearing demand   2,326,214       2,159,948       2,075,156       2,091,384       2,005,298  
    Savings   28,251       29,261       29,167       30,427       32,089  
    Time certificates of $250,000 or more   1,406,149       1,349,927       1,317,862       1,283,461       1,244,128  
    Other time certificates   1,442,381       1,552,805       1,500,162       1,439,699       1,437,194  
    Total deposits $ 5,878,762     $ 5,801,708     $ 5,709,342     $ 5,683,271     $ 5,588,991  
                         
  Acceptances outstanding $ -     $ -     $ 315     $ 103     $ 448  
  Advance from Federal Home Loan Bank   -       -       -       -       150,000  
  Subordinated debt issuance, net   148,351       148,292       148,232       148,173       148,114  
  Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships   27,946       29,647       30,824       20,824       20,930  
  Other liabilities   68,393       77,008       75,458       109,651       90,692  
    Total liabilities $ 6,123,452     $ 6,056,655     $ 5,964,171     $ 5,962,022     $ 5,999,175  
                         
Equity:                    
  Net common stock, no par value $ 113,510     $ 115,915     $ 134,534     $ 143,584     $ 167,404  
  Retained earnings   640,675       616,417       592,325       566,027       535,373  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income   (31,057 )     (32,774 )     (31,754 )     (39,103 )     (34,010 )
    Total shareholders' equity $ 723,128     $ 699,558     $ 695,105     $ 670,508     $ 668,767  
    Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,846,580     $ 6,756,213     $ 6,659,276     $ 6,632,530     $ 6,667,942  


PREFERRED BANK
Quarter-to-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates
(Unaudited)
                       
      Three months ended June 30,   Three months ended March 31,   Three months ended June 30,
        2024       2024       2023  
        Interest Average     Interest Average     Interest Average
      Average Income or Yield/   Average Income or Yield/   Average Income or Yield/
      Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
ASSETS (Dollars in thousands)
Interest earning assets:                      
  Loans (1,2) $ 5,324,410   $ 109,451 8.27 %   $ 5,265,940   $ 109,980 8.40 %   $ 5,044,517   $ 102,220 8.13 %
  Investment securities (3)   353,357     3,652 4.16 %     348,961     3,430 3.95 %     397,905     3,709 3.74 %
  Federal funds sold   20,866     291 5.61 %     20,390     283 5.58 %     20,000     272 5.45 %
  Other earning assets   1,029,865     13,999 5.47 %     950,562     12,928 5.47 %     970,528     12,311 5.09 %
    Total interest earning assets   6,728,498     127,393 7.61 %     6,585,853     126,621 7.73 %     6,432,950     118,512 7.39 %
  Deferred loan fees, net   (10,459 )         (10,694 )         (10,417 )    
  Allowance for credit losses on loans   (79,119 )         (78,349 )         (68,956 )    
Noninterest earning assets:                      
  Cash and due from banks   10,626           11,244           12,712      
  Bank furniture and fixtures   9,787           10,084           9,005      
  Right of use assets   22,886           22,003           21,988      
  Other assets   181,610           177,877           161,369      
    Total assets $ 6,863,829         $ 6,718,018         $ 6,558,651      
                           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                      
Interest bearing liabilities:                      
  Deposits:                      
    Interest bearing demand and savings $ 2,318,775   $ 24,284 4.21 %   $ 2,151,974   $ 22,365 4.18 %   $ 1,931,647   $ 16,453 3.42 %
    TCD $250K or more   1,379,116     17,295 5.04 %     1,341,298     16,501 4.95 %     1,259,305     12,772 4.07 %
    Other time certificates   1,505,143     18,283 4.89 %     1,511,562     17,829 4.74 %     1,358,567     12,664 3.74 %
    Total interest bearing deposits   5,203,034     59,862 4.63 %     5,004,834     56,695 4.56 %     4,549,519     41,889 3.69 %
Advance from Federal Home Loan Bank   -     - 0.00 %     -     - 0.00 %     150,000     1,888 5.05 %
Subordinated debt, net   148,313     1,325 3.59 %     148,255     1,325 3.59 %     148,077     1,325 3.59 %
    Total interest bearing liabilities   5,351,347     61,187 4.60 %     5,153,089     58,020 4.53 %     4,847,596     45,102 3.73 %
Noninterest bearing liabilities:                      
  Demand deposits   698,942           756,654           931,938      
  Lease liability   19,828           19,500           20,708      
  Other liabilities   78,522           83,779           81,103      
    Total liabilities   6,148,639           6,013,022           5,881,345      
Shareholders’ equity   715,190           704,996           677,306      
    Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,863,829         $ 6,718,018         $ 6,558,651      
Net interest income   $ 66,206       $ 68,601       $ 73,410  
Net interest spread     3.02 %       3.20 %       3.66 %
Net interest margin     3.96 %       4.19 %       4.58 %
                           
Cost of Deposits:                      
  Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 698,942         $ 756,654         $ 931,938      
  Interest bearing deposits   5,203,034     59,862 4.63 %     5,004,834     56,695 4.56 %     4,549,519     41,889 3.69 %
    Total Deposits $ 5,901,976   $ 59,862 4.08 %   $ 5,761,488   $ 56,695 3.96 %   $ 5,481,457   $ 41,889 3.07 %
                           
(1) Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale
(2) Net loan fee income of $1.3 million, $1.1 million and $902,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, March 31, 20243 and June 30, 2023, respectively, are included in the yield computations
(3) Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis


PREFERRED BANK
Year-to-Date Average Balances, Yield and Rates
(Unaudited)
                   
      Six Months ended June 30,
        2024
 		      2023  
        Interest Average     Interest Average
      Average Income or Yield/   Average Income or Yield/
      Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
ASSETS (Dollars in thousands)
Interest earning assets:              
  Loans (1,2) $ 5,295,175   $ 219,431 8.33 %   $ 5,029,214   $ 198,101 7.94 %
  Investment securities (3)   351,159     7,082 4.06 %     420,254     7,703 3.70 %
  Federal funds sold   20,628     574 5.60 %     20,110     496 4.97 %
  Other earning assets   990,214     26,927 5.47 %     885,644     21,398 4.87 %
    Total interest earning assets   6,657,176     254,014 7.67 %     6,355,222     227,698 7.23 %
  Deferred loan fees, net   (10,576 )         (10,178 )    
  Allowance for credit losses on loans   (78,734 )         (68,713 )    
Noninterest earning assets:              
  Cash and due from banks   10,729           11,920      
  Bank furniture and fixtures   9,936           8,991      
  Right of use assets   22,444           21,928      
  Other assets   179,949           161,016      
    Total assets $ 6,790,924         $ 6,480,186      
                   
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY              
Interest bearing liabilities:              
  Deposits:              
    Interest bearing demand/ savings $ 2,235,375   $ 46,649 4.20 %   $ 2,086,551   $ 33,530 3.24 %
    TCD $250K or more   1,360,207     33,796 5.00 %     1,262,670     23,515 3.76 %
    Other time certificates   1,508,353     36,112 4.81 %     1,152,080     18,514 3.24 %
    Total interest \bearing deposits   5,103,935     116,557 4.59 %     4,501,301     75,559 3.39 %
Short-term borrowings   -     - 0.00 %     -     - 0.00 %
Advance from Federal Home Loan Bank   -     - 0.00 %     91,160     2,262 5.00 %
Subordinated debt, net   148,284     2,650 3.59 %     148,047     2,650 3.61 %
    Total interest bearing liabilities   5,252,219     119,207 4.56 %     4,740,508     80,471 3.42 %
Noninterest bearing liabilities:              
  Demand deposits   727,797           979,404      
  Lease liability   19,664           20,850      
  Other liabilities   81,151           75,217      
    Total liabilities   6,080,831           5,815,979      
Shareholders’ equity   710,093           664,207      
    Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,790,924         $ 6,480,186      
Net interest income   $ 134,807       $ 147,227  
Net interest spread     3.11 %       3.80 %
Net interest margin     4.07 %       4.67 %
                   
Cost of Deposits:              
  Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 727,797         $ 979,404      
  Interest bearing deposits   5,103,935     116,557 4.59 %     4,501,301     75,559 3.39 %
    Total Deposits $ 5,831,732   $ 116,557 4.02 %   $ 5,480,705   $ 75,559 2.78 %
                   
(1) Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale
(2) Net loan fee income of $2.4 million and $2.1 million for the year ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, are included in the yield computations
(3) Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis


PREFERRED BANK
Loan and Credit Quality Information
               
Allowance For Credit Losses History
          Six Months Ended   Year ended
          June 30, 2024   December 31, 2023
          (Dollars in 000's)
Allowance For Credit Losses        
Balance at Beginning of Period   $ 78,355     $ 68,472  
  Charge-Offs        
    Commercial & Industrial     12,409       124  
    Mini-perm Real Estate     -       -  
    Total Charge-Offs     12,409       124  
               
  Recoveries        
    Commercial & Industrial     2       7  
    Mini-perm Real Estate     -       -  
    Total Recoveries     2       7  
               
  Net Charge-Offs     12,407       117  
  Provision for Credit Losses:     6,900       10,000  
Balance at End of Period   $ 72,848     $ 78,355  
               
Average Loans Held for Investment   $ 5,295,175     $ 5,067,870  
Loans Held for Investment at End of Period   $ 5,428,600     $ 5,273,498  
Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans     0.47 %     0.00 %
Allowances for Credit Losses to Loans at End of Period     1.34 %     1.49 %
               


