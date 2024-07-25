Submit Release
Seacoast Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Well-Positioned Balance Sheet with Strong Capital and Liquidity

Continued Build in Loan Originations and Pipeline, Cost of Deposits Stabilizing

Growth in Noninterest Income, and Well-Managed Noninterest Expense

STUART, Fla., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ("Seacoast" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBCF) today reported net income in the second quarter of 2024 of $30.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $26.0 million, or $0.31 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024 and $31.2 million, or $0.37 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted net income1 for the second quarter of 2024 was $30.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $31.1 million, or $0.37 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024 and $43.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2023.

Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $44.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 25% compared to the first quarter of 2024 and an increase of 9% compared to the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $44.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 5% compared to the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of 22% compared to the second quarter of 2023.

For the second quarter of 2024, return on average tangible assets was 1.00% and return on average tangible shareholders' equity was 10.75%, compared to 0.89% and 9.55%, respectively, in the prior quarter, and 1.06% and 12.08%, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted return on average tangible assets1 in the second quarter of 2024 was 1.00% and adjusted return on average tangible shareholders' equity1 was 10.76%, compared to 1.04% and 11.15%, respectively, in the prior quarter, and 1.41% and 16.08%, respectively, in the prior year quarter.

Charles M. Shaffer, Chairman and CEO of Seacoast, stated, "This quarter marks the beginning of the shift we anticipated for mid-year 2024. We have seen emerging loan growth and stabilizing deposit costs, supporting an improved outlook for net interest income. We are also experiencing growth in noninterest income while managing our expenses carefully. Our investments in revenue-producing bankers across the state have led to stronger loan production and pipeline growth, and consistent positive results in service charges on deposits, including treasury management fees, wealth management revenue, and insurance agency income. I am very optimistic about the direction we are heading as our competitive transformation continues to take effect. We expect to continue to see positive results from recent talent acquisitions, which will drive further organic growth in the coming periods."

Shaffer concluded, "We remain committed to a disciplined approach to credit, and our balance sheet is one of the strongest in the industry, with a Tier 1 capital ratio of 14.8% as of June 30, 2024. The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets has increased to 9.30%. Our liquidity position is also robust, with a loan-to-deposit ratio of 83%, providing us with balance sheet flexibility as we work towards stronger earnings in the coming periods."

Financial Results

Income Statement

  • Net income in the second quarter of 2024 was $30.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $26.0 million, or $0.31 per diluted share in the prior quarter and $31.2 million, or $0.37 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net income was $56.3 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, compared to $43.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Adjusted net income1 for the second quarter of 2024 was $30.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to $31.1 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the prior quarter, and $43.5 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, adjusted net income1 was $61.4 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, compared to $67.7 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
  • Net revenues were $126.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.0 million, or 1%, compared to the prior quarter, and a decrease of $21.9 million, or 15%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net revenues were $252.2 million, a decrease of $50.0 million, or 17%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023. Adjusted net revenues1 were $126.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.3 million, or 1%, compared to the prior quarter, and a decrease of $22.0 million, or 15%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, adjusted net revenues1 were $252.5 million, a decrease of $48.0 million, or 16%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023.
  • Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $44.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $8.9 million, or 25%, compared to the first quarter of 2024 and an increase of $3.7 million, or 9%, compared to the second quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $80.2 million, a decrease of $8.2 million, or 9%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023. Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $44.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $2.0 million, or 5%, compared to the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease of $12.7 million, or 22%, compared to the second quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 were $87.0 million, a decrease of $34.6 million, or 28%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023.
  • Net interest income totaled $104.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, a modest decrease of $0.7 million, or 1%, compared to the prior quarter, and a decrease of $22.5 million, or 18%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, net interest income was $209.5 million, a decrease of $48.6 million, or 19%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023. The declines reflect higher interest expense on deposits resulting from growth in deposit balances and the impact of the continuing elevated rate environment. Included in loan interest income is accretion on acquired loans of $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, $10.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, and $14.6 million in the second quarter of 2023. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, accretion on acquired loans totaled $20.8 million, compared to $30.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
  • Net interest margin decreased six basis points to 3.18% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 3.24% in the first quarter of 2024. Excluding the effects of accretion on acquired loans, net interest margin decreased four basis points to 2.87% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 2.91% in the first quarter of 2024. Loan yields were 5.93%, an increase of three basis points from the prior quarter. Securities yields increased 22 basis points to 3.69%, compared to 3.47% in the prior quarter. The cost of deposits increased 12 basis points from 2.19% in the prior quarter, to 2.31% in the second quarter of 2024.
  • Noninterest income totaled $22.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.7 million, or 8%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $0.6 million, or 3%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, noninterest income totaled $42.7 million, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 3%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023. The Durbin amendment became effective for Seacoast on July 1, 2023, limiting network interchange fees earned on debit card transactions. Results in the second quarter of 2024 included:
    • Service charges on deposits increased $0.4 million, or 8%, compared to the prior quarter and $0.8 million, or 17%, compared to the prior year quarter. Our investments in talent and significant market expansion across the state have resulted in continued growth in treasury management services to commercial customers.
    • Wealth management income increased $0.2 million, or 6%, compared to the prior quarter and $0.4 million, or 14%, compared to the prior year quarter. The wealth management division continues to demonstrate success in building relationships, with assets under management reaching $1.9 billion at June 30, 2024.
    • Insurance agency income increased $0.1 million, or 5%, compared to the prior quarter and $0.2 million, or 17%, compared to the prior year quarter, reflecting continued growth and expansion of services.
    • BOLI income increased $0.3 million, or 15%, compared to the prior quarter and $0.5 million, or 26%, compared to the prior year quarter, with policy exchanges executed in the first quarter of 2024 resulting in improved ongoing yields.
    • Other income increased $0.7 million, or 14%, compared to the prior quarter and $1.2 million, or 25% compared to the prior year quarter. The second quarter of 2024 includes a gain on the sale of a single nonperforming commercial real estate loan.
  • The provision for credit losses was $4.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $1.4 million in the first quarter of 2024 and a net benefit of $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • Noninterest expense was $82.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $7.8 million, or 9%, compared to the prior quarter, and a decrease of $25.3 million, or 23%, compared to the prior year quarter. Noninterest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2024, totaled $172.9 million, a decrease of $42.4 million, or 20% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023. With significant cost-saving initiatives now complete, Seacoast has prudently managed expenses while strategically investing to support continued growth. Changes compared to the first quarter of 2024 included:
    • Salaries and wages decreased $1.4 million, or 3%, to $38.9 million. The first quarter of 2024 included $2.1 million in severance-related expenses arising from a reduction in the workforce.
    • Employee benefits decreased $1.0 million, or 13%, to $6.9 million as a result of higher seasonal payroll taxes and 401(k) contributions impacting the first quarter of 2024.
    • Outsourced data processing costs decreased $3.9 million, or 32%, to $8.2 million, with the first quarter reflecting $4.1 million in charges associated with contract terminations and modifications to consolidate systems.
    • Occupancy costs decreased $0.9 million, or 11%, to $7.2 million in the second quarter of 2024. The first quarter of 2024 included $0.8 million in charges associated with early lease terminations and consolidation of locations completed during the first quarter.
    • Marketing expenses increased $0.6 million, or 23%, to $3.3 million, the result of a focused effort on branding across all of our markets, supporting strong results in customer acquisition.
    • Other noninterest expenses decreased $0.7 million or 10%, to $5.9 million, benefiting from ongoing expense discipline.
  • Seacoast recorded $8.9 million of income tax expense in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $7.8 million in the first quarter of 2024, and $10.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. Tax expense related to stock-based compensation was $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, nominal in the first quarter of 2024 and $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2023.
  • The efficiency ratio was 60.21% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 66.78% in the first quarter of 2024 and 67.34% in the prior year quarter. The adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 60.21% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 61.13% in the first quarter of 2024 and 56.44% in the prior year quarter. The Company continues to remain keenly focused on disciplined expense control, while making investments for growth.

Balance Sheet

  • At June 30, 2024, the Company had total assets of $15.0 billion and total shareholders' equity of $2.1 billion. Book value per share was $24.98 as of June 30, 2024, compared to $24.93 as of March 31, 2024, and $24.14 as of June 30, 2023. Tangible book value per share increased to $15.41 as of June 30, 2024, compared to $15.26 as of March 31, 2024, and $14.24 as of June 30, 2023.
  • Debt securities totaled $2.6 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $5.9 million compared to March 31, 2024. Debt securities include approximately $2.0 billion in securities classified as available for sale and recorded at fair value. The unrealized loss on these securities is fully reflected in the value presented on the balance sheet. The portfolio also includes $658.1 million in securities classified as held to maturity with a fair value of $527.3 million. Held-to-maturity securities consist solely of mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, each of which is expected to recover any price depreciation over its holding period as the debt securities move to maturity. The Company has significant liquidity and available borrowing capacity and has the intent and ability to hold these investments to maturity.
  • Loans increased $60.5 million, or 2.4% annualized from the first quarter of 2024, totaling $10.0 billion as of June 30, 2024. Loan originations increased 37% to $538.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $394.0 million in the first quarter of 2024. The Company continues to exercise a disciplined approach to lending, carefully underwriting loans to strict underwriting guidelines and setting high expectations for risk adjusted returns.
  • Loan pipelines (loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) totaled $834.4 million as of June 30, 2024, an increase of 46% from March 31, 2024, and an increase of 193% from June 30, 2023.
    • Commercial pipelines were $743.8 million as of June 30, 2024, an increase of 49% from $498.6 million at March 31, 2024, and an increase of 274% from $199.0 million at June 30, 2023. The Company is benefiting from the investment made in recent years to attract talent from regional banks across its markets. This talent is onboarding significant new relationships, resulting in growing pipelines.
    • SBA pipelines were $29.3 million as of June 30, 2024, an increase of 87% from $15.6 million at March 31, 2024, and an increase of 58% from $18.6 million at June 30, 2023.
    • Consumer pipelines were $24.5 million as of June 30, 2024, a decrease of $0.5 million, or 2%, from $25.1 million at March 31, 2024, and a decrease of $3.9 million, or 14%, from $28.4 million at June 30, 2023.
    • Residential saleable pipelines were $12.1 million as of June 30, 2024, an increase of 30% from $9.3 million at March 31, 2024, and an increase of 5% from $11.5 million at June 30, 2023. Retained residential pipelines were $24.7 million as of June 30, 2024, an increase of 1% from $24.4 million at March 31, 2024, and a decrease of 9% from $27.1 million at June 30, 2023.
  • Total deposits were $12.1 billion as of June 30, 2024, an increase of $100.3 million, or 3.4% annualized, when compared to March 31, 2024. Seacoast’s granular, longstanding deposit base is a hallmark of our franchise and serves as a significant source of strength.
    • At June 30, 2024, customer transaction account balances represented 50% of total deposits.
    • The Company benefits from a granular deposit franchise, with the top ten depositors representing approximately 4% of total deposits.
    • Average deposits per banking center were $157 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $156 million at March 31, 2024.
    • Uninsured deposits represented only 34% of overall deposit accounts as of June 30, 2024. This includes public funds under the Florida Qualified Public Depository program, which provides loss protection to depositors beyond FDIC insurance limits. Excluding such balances, the uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were 29% of total deposits. The Company has liquidity sources including cash and lines of credit with the Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank that represent 154% of uninsured deposits, and 181% of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.
    • Consumer deposits represent 42% of overall deposit funding with an average consumer customer balance of $25 thousand. Commercial deposits represent 58% of overall deposit funding with an average business customer balance of $109 thousand.
    • Federal Home Loan Bank advances totaled $180.0 million at June 30, 2024 with a weighted average interest rate of 4.18%.

Asset Quality

  • Nonperforming loans were $59.9 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $77.2 million at March 31, 2024, and $48.3 million at June 30, 2023. Nonperforming loans to total loans outstanding were 0.60% at June 30, 2024, 0.77% at March 31, 2024, and 0.48% at June 30, 2023.
  • Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.45% at June 30, 2024, compared to 0.57% at March 31, 2024, and 0.37% at June 30, 2023.
  • The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.41% at June 30, 2024, 1.47% at March 31, 2024, and 1.58% at June 30, 2023.
  • Net charge-offs were $9.9 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $3.6 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. Charge-offs during the quarter primarily reflect reserves previously established in the allowance for credit losses.
  • Portfolio diversification, in terms of asset mix, industry, and loan type, has been a critical element of the Company's lending strategy. Exposure across industries and collateral types is broadly distributed. Seacoast's average loan size is $345 thousand, and the average commercial loan size is $758 thousand, reflecting an ability to maintain granularity within the overall loan portfolio.
  • Construction and land development and commercial real estate loans remain well below regulatory guidance at 36% and 235% of total bank-level risk-based capital, respectively, compared to 39% and 236%, respectively, at March 31, 2024. On a consolidated basis, construction and land development and commercial real estate loans represent 34% and 222%, respectively, of total consolidated risk-based capital.

Capital and Liquidity

  • The Company continues to operate with a fortress balance sheet with a Tier 1 capital ratio at June 30, 2024 of 14.8% compared to 14.7% at March 31, 2024, and 13.5% at June 30, 2023. The Total capital ratio was 16.2%, the Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 14.1%, and the Tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.1% at June 30, 2024. The Company is considered “well capitalized” based on applicable U.S. regulatory capital ratio requirements.
  • Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2024 totaled $749.5 million.
  • The Company’s loan to deposit ratio was 82.9% at June 30, 2024, which should provide liquidity and flexibility moving forward.
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 9.30% at June 30, 2024, compared to 9.25% at March 31, 2024, and 8.53% at June 30, 2023. If all held-to-maturity securities were adjusted to fair value, the tangible common equity ratio would have been 8.64%.
  • At June 30, 2024, in addition to $749.5 million in cash, the Company had $5.6 billion in available borrowing capacity, including $4.3 billion in available collateralized lines of credit, $944.3 million of unpledged debt securities available as collateral for potential additional borrowings, and available unsecured lines of credit of $0.3 billion. These liquidity sources as of June 30, 2024, represented 181% of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.
  • Our Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program of up to $100 million in shares of the Company’s common stock. During the second quarter of 2024, 39,892 shares of the Company’s common stock were repurchased under the program.

1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP.

 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited)
  Quarterly Trends
                   
  2Q'24   1Q'24   4Q'23   3Q'23   2Q'23
Selected balance sheet data:                  
Gross loans $ 10,038,508     $ 9,978,052     $ 10,062,940     $ 10,011,186     $ 10,117,919  
Total deposits   12,116,118       12,015,840       11,776,935       12,107,834       12,283,267  
Total assets   14,952,613       14,830,015       14,580,249       14,823,007       15,041,932  
                   
Performance measures:                  
Net income $ 30,244     $ 26,006     $ 29,543     $ 31,414     $ 31,249  
Net interest margin   3.18 %     3.24 %     3.36 %     3.57 %     3.86 %
Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 $ 44,555     $ 35,674     $ 42,006     $ 43,383     $ 40,864  
Average diluted shares outstanding   84,816       85,270       85,336       85,666       85,536  
Diluted earnings per share (EPS)   0.36       0.31       0.35       0.37       0.37  
Return on (annualized):                  
Average assets (ROA)   0.82 %     0.71 %     0.80 %     0.84 %     0.84 %
Average tangible assets (ROTA)2   1.00       0.89       0.99       1.04       1.06  
Average tangible common equity (ROTCE)2   10.75       9.55       11.22       11.90       12.08  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets2   9.30       9.25       9.31       8.68       8.53  
Tangible book value per share2 $ 15.41     $ 15.26     $ 15.08     $ 14.26     $ 14.24  
Efficiency ratio   60.21 %     66.78 %     60.32 %     62.60 %     67.34 %
                   
Adjusted operating measures1:                  
Adjusted net income4 $ 30,277     $ 31,132     $ 31,363     $ 34,170     $ 43,489  
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings4   44,490       42,513       45,016       47,349       57,202  
Adjusted diluted EPS4   0.36       0.37       0.37       0.40       0.51  
Adjusted ROTA2   1.00 %     1.04 %     1.04 %     1.12 %     1.41 %
Adjusted ROTCE2   10.76       11.15       11.80       12.79       16.08  
Adjusted efficiency ratio   60.21       61.13       60.32       60.19       56.44  
Net adjusted noninterest expense as a percent of average tangible assets2   2.19 %     2.23 %     2.25 %     2.34 %     2.40 %
                   
Other data:                  
Market capitalization3 $ 2,016,472     $ 2,156,529     $ 2,415,158     $ 1,869,891     $ 1,880,407  
Full-time equivalent employees   1,449       1,445       1,541       1,570       1,670  
Number of ATMs   95       95       96       97       96  
Full-service banking offices   77       77       77       77       78  
1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP.
2The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets.
3Common shares outstanding multiplied by closing bid price on last day of each period.
4As of 1Q’24, amortization of intangibles is excluded from adjustments to noninterest expense; prior periods have been updated to reflect the change.
 

OTHER INFORMATION

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)
Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $15.0 billion in assets and $12.1 billion in deposits as of June 30, 2024. Seacoast provides integrated financial services including commercial and consumer banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers at 77 full-service branches across Florida, and through advanced mobile and online banking solutions. Seacoast National Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary bank of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. For more information about Seacoast, visit www.SeacoastBanking.com.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
 
  Quarterly Trends   Six Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands, except ratios and per share data) 2Q'24   1Q'24   4Q'23   3Q'23   2Q'23   2Q'24   2Q'23
Summary of Earnings                          
Net income $ 30,244     $ 26,006     $ 29,543     $ 31,414     $ 31,249     $ 56,250     $ 43,076  
Adjusted net income1,6   30,277       31,132       31,363       34,170       43,489       61,408       67,708  
Net interest income2   104,657       105,298       111,035       119,505       127,153       209,954       258,504  
Net interest margin2,3   3.18 %     3.24 %     3.36 %     3.57 %     3.86 %     3.21 %     4.09 %
Pre-tax pre-provision earnings1   44,555       35,674       42,006       43,383       40,864       80,228       88,424  
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings1,6   44,490       42,513       45,016       47,349       57,202       87,002       121,556  
                           
Performance Ratios                          
Return on average assets-GAAP basis3   0.82 %     0.71 %     0.80 %     0.84 %     0.84 %     0.77 %     0.60 %
Return on average tangible assets-GAAP basis3,4   1.00       0.89       0.99       1.04       1.06       0.94       0.80  
Adjusted return on average tangible assets1,3,4   1.00       1.04       1.04       1.12       1.41       1.02       1.16  
Pre-tax pre-provision return on average tangible assets1,3,4,6   1.45       1.22       1.39       1.43       1.39       1.33       1.52  
Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision return on average tangible assets1,3,4   1.45       1.42       1.48       1.55       1.85       1.43       2.01  
Net adjusted noninterest expense to average tangible assets1,3,4   2.19       2.23       2.25       2.34       2.40       2.21       2.44  
Return on average shareholders' equity-GAAP basis3   5.74       4.94       5.69       6.01       6.05       5.34       4.38  
Return on average tangible common equity-GAAP basis3,4   10.75       9.55       11.22       11.90       12.08       10.15       9.14  
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity1,3,4   10.76       11.15       11.80       12.79       16.08       10.95       13.32  
Efficiency ratio5   60.21       66.78       60.32       62.60       67.34       63.48       66.37  
Adjusted efficiency ratio1   60.21       61.13       60.32       60.19       56.44       60.67       54.76  
Noninterest income to total revenue (excluding securities gains/losses)   17.55       16.17       15.14       13.22       14.63       16.86       14.59  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets4   9.30       9.25       9.31       8.68       8.53       9.30       8.53  
Average loan-to-deposit ratio   83.11       84.50       83.38       82.63       83.48       83.80       82.98  
End of period loan-to-deposit ratio   82.90       83.12       85.48       82.71       82.42       82.90       82.42  
                           
Per Share Data                          
Net income diluted-GAAP basis $ 0.36     $ 0.31     $ 0.35     $ 0.37     $ 0.37     $ 0.66     $ 0.52  
Net income basic-GAAP basis   0.36       0.31       0.35       0.37       0.37       0.67       0.52  
Adjusted earnings1,6   0.36       0.37       0.37       0.40       0.51       0.72       0.81  
                           
Book value per share common   24.98       24.93       24.84       24.06       24.14       24.98       24.14  
Tangible book value per share   15.41       15.26       15.08       14.26       14.24       15.41       14.24  
Cash dividends declared   0.18       0.18       0.18       0.18       0.18       0.36       0.35  
1Non-GAAP measure - see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP.
2Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using amortized cost.
3These ratios are stated on an annualized basis and are not necessarily indicative of future periods.
4The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets.
5Defined as noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles and gains, losses, and expenses on foreclosed properties divided by net operating revenue (net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income excluding securities gains and losses). 
6As of 1Q'24, amortization of intangibles is excluded from adjustments to noninterest expense; prior periods have been updated to reflect the change.
 


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME  (Unaudited)
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
 
  Quarterly Trends   Six Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2Q'24   1Q'24   4Q'23   3Q'23   2Q'23   2Q'24   2Q'23
                           
Interest on securities:                          
Taxable $ 24,155     $ 22,393     $ 21,383     $ 21,401     $ 20,898     $ 46,548     $ 40,142  
Nontaxable   33       34       55       97       97       67       202  
Interest and fees on loans   147,292       147,095       147,801       149,871       148,265       294,387       283,433  
Interest on interest bearing deposits and other investments   8,328       6,184       7,616       8,477       5,023       14,512       8,497  
Total Interest Income   179,808       175,706       176,855       179,846       174,283       355,514       332,274  
                           
Interest on deposits   51,319       47,534       44,923       38,396       27,183       98,853       43,216  
Interest on time certificates   17,928       17,121       15,764       16,461       14,477       35,049       20,029  
Interest on borrowed money   6,137       5,973       5,349       5,683       5,660       12,110       10,914  
Total Interest Expense   75,384       70,628       66,036       60,540       47,320       146,012       74,159  
                           
Net Interest Income   104,424       105,078       110,819       119,306       126,963       209,502       258,115  
Provision for credit losses   4,918       1,368       3,990       2,694       (764 )     6,286       30,834  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses   99,506       103,710       106,829       116,612       127,727       203,216       227,281  
                           
Noninterest income:                          
Service charges on deposit accounts   5,342       4,960       4,828       4,648       4,560       10,302       8,802  
Interchange income   1,940       1,888       2,433       1,684       5,066       3,828       9,760  
Wealth management income   3,766       3,540       3,261       3,138       3,318       7,306       6,381  
Mortgage banking fees   582       381       378       410       576       963       1,002  
Insurance agency income   1,355       1,291       1,066       1,183       1,160       2,646       2,261  
SBA gains   694       739       921       613       249       1,433       571  
BOLI income   2,596       2,264       2,220       2,197       2,068       4,860       3,984  
Other   5,953       5,205       4,668       4,307       4,755       11,158       11,329  
    22,228       20,268       19,775       18,180       21,752       42,496       44,090  
Securities (losses) gains, net   (44 )     229       (2,437 )     (387 )     (176 )     185       (69 )
Total Noninterest Income   22,184       20,497       17,338       17,793       21,576       42,681       44,021  
                           
Noninterest expense:                          
Salaries and wages   38,937       40,304       38,435       46,431       45,155       79,241       92,771  
Employee benefits   6,861       7,889       6,678       7,206       7,472       14,750       16,034  
Outsourced data processing costs   8,210       12,118       8,609       8,714       20,222       20,328       34,775  
Occupancy   7,180       8,037       7,512       7,758       8,583       15,217       16,602  
Furniture and equipment   1,956       2,011       2,028       2,052       2,345       3,967       4,612  
Marketing   3,266       2,655       2,995       1,876       2,047       5,921       4,285  
Legal and professional fees   1,982       2,151       3,294       2,679       4,062       4,133       11,541  
FDIC assessments   2,131       2,158       2,813       2,258       2,116       4,289       3,559  
Amortization of intangibles   6,003       6,292       6,888       7,457       7,654       12,295       14,381  
Other real estate owned expense and net (gain) loss on sale   (109 )     (26 )     573       274       (57 )     (135 )     138  
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments   251       250                         501       1,239  
Other   5,869       6,532       6,542       7,210       8,266       12,401       15,403  
Total Noninterest Expense   82,537       90,371       86,367       93,915       107,865       172,908       215,340  
                           
Income Before Income Taxes   39,153       33,836       37,800       40,490       41,438       72,989       55,962  
Provision for income taxes   8,909       7,830       8,257       9,076       10,189       16,739       12,886  
Net Income $ 30,244     $ 26,006     $ 29,543     $ 31,414     $ 31,249     $ 56,250     $ 43,076  
                           
Share Data                          
Net income per share of common stock                          
Diluted $ 0.36     $ 0.31     $ 0.35     $ 0.37     $ 0.37     $ 0.66     $ 0.52  
Basic   0.36       0.31       0.35       0.37       0.37       0.67       0.52  
Cash dividends declared   0.18       0.18       0.18       0.18       0.18       0.36       0.35  
                           
Average common shares outstanding                          
Diluted   84,816       85,270       85,336       85,666       85,536       84,799       83,260  
Basic   84,341       84,908       84,817       85,142       85,022       84,260       82,600  
                           


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
                   
  June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
(Amounts in thousands)   2024       2024       2023       2023       2023  
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks $ 168,738     $ 137,850     $ 167,511     $ 182,036     $ 164,193  
Interest bearing deposits with other banks   580,787       544,874       279,671       513,946       563,690  
Total cash and cash equivalents   749,525       682,724       447,182       695,982       727,883  
                   
Time deposits with other banks   7,856       7,856       5,857       4,357       2,987  
                   
Debt Securities:                  
Securities available for sale (at fair value)   1,967,204       1,949,463       1,836,020       1,841,845       1,916,231  
Securities held to maturity (at amortized cost)   658,055       669,896       680,313       691,404       707,812  
Total debt securities   2,625,259       2,619,359       2,516,333       2,533,249       2,624,043  
                   
Loans held for sale (at fair value)   5,975       9,475       4,391       2,979       5,967  
                   
Loans   10,038,508       9,978,052       10,062,940       10,011,186       10,117,919  
Less: Allowance for credit losses   (141,641 )     (146,669 )     (148,931 )     (149,661 )     (159,715 )
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses   9,896,867       9,831,383       9,914,009       9,861,525       9,958,204  
                   
Bank premises and equipment, net   109,945       110,787       113,304       115,749       116,959  
Other real estate owned   6,877       7,315       7,560       7,216       7,526  
Goodwill   732,417       732,417       732,417       731,970       732,910  
Other intangible assets, net   83,445       89,377       95,645       102,397       109,716  
Bank owned life insurance   303,816       301,229       298,974       296,763       293,880  
Net deferred tax assets   108,852       111,539       113,232       131,602       127,941  
Other assets   321,779       326,554       331,345       339,218       333,916  
Total Assets $ 14,952,613     $ 14,830,015     $ 14,580,249     $ 14,823,007     $ 15,041,932  
                   
Liabilities                  
Deposits                  
Noninterest demand $ 3,397,918     $ 3,555,401     $ 3,544,981     $ 3,868,132     $ 4,139,052  
Interest-bearing demand   2,821,092       2,711,041       2,790,210       2,800,152       2,816,656  
Savings   566,052       608,088       651,454       721,558       824,255  
Money market   3,707,761       3,531,029       3,314,288       3,143,897       2,859,164  
Time deposits   1,623,295       1,610,281       1,476,002       1,574,095       1,644,140  
Total Deposits   12,116,118       12,015,840       11,776,935       12,107,834       12,283,267  
                   
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   262,103       326,732       374,573       276,450       290,156  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   180,000       110,000       50,000       110,000       160,000  
Long-term debt, net   106,634       106,468       106,302       106,136       105,970  
Other liabilities   157,377       153,225       164,353       174,193       148,507  
Total Liabilities   12,822,232       12,712,265       12,472,163       12,774,613       12,987,900  
                   
Shareholders' Equity                  
Common stock   8,530       8,494       8,486       8,515       8,509  
Additional paid in capital   1,815,800       1,811,941       1,808,883       1,813,068       1,809,431  
Retained earnings   492,805       478,017       467,305       453,117       437,087  
Less: Treasury stock   (18,744 )     (16,746 )     (16,710 )     (14,035 )     (14,171 )
    2,298,391       2,281,706       2,267,964       2,260,665       2,240,856  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net   (168,010 )     (163,956 )     (159,878 )     (212,271 )     (186,824 )
Total Shareholders' Equity   2,130,381       2,117,750       2,108,086       2,048,394       2,054,032  
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 14,952,613     $ 14,830,015     $ 14,580,249     $ 14,823,007     $ 15,041,932  
                   
Common shares outstanding   85,299       84,935       84,861       85,150       85,086  
                                       



CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA   (Unaudited)
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES          
                     
                     
(Amounts in thousands)   2Q'24   1Q'24   4Q'23   3Q'23   2Q'23
Credit Analysis                    
Net charge-offs   $ 9,946     $ 3,630     $ 4,720     $ 12,748     $ 705  
Net charge-offs to average loans     0.40 %     0.15 %     0.19 %     0.50 %     0.03 %
                     
Allowance for credit losses   $ 141,641     $ 146,669     $ 148,931     $ 149,661     $ 159,715  
                     
Non-acquired loans at end of period   $ 6,834,059     $ 6,613,763     $ 6,571,454     $ 6,343,121     $ 6,264,044  
Acquired loans at end of period     3,204,449       3,364,289       3,491,486       3,668,065       3,853,875  
Total Loans   $ 10,038,508     $ 9,978,052     $ 10,062,940     $ 10,011,186     $ 10,117,919  
                     
Total allowance for credit losses to total loans at end of period     1.41 %     1.47 %     1.48 %     1.49 %     1.58 %
Purchase discount on acquired loans at end of period     4.51       4.63       4.75       4.86       4.98  
                     
End of Period                    
Nonperforming loans   $ 59,927     $ 77,205     $ 65,104     $ 41,508     $ 48,326  
Other real estate owned     1,173       309       221       221       530  
Properties previously used in bank operations included in other real estate owned     5,704       7,006       7,339       6,995       6,996  
Total Nonperforming Assets   $ 66,804     $ 84,520     $ 72,664     $ 48,724     $ 55,852  
                     
Nonperforming Loans to Loans at End of Period     0.60 %     0.77 %     0.65 %     0.41 %     0.48 %
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets at End of Period     0.45       0.57       0.50       0.33       0.37  
                     
    June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,
Loans     2024       2024       2023       2023       2023  
                                         
Construction and land development   $ 593,534     $ 623,246     $ 767,622     $ 793,736     $ 794,371  
Commercial real estate - owner occupied     1,656,391       1,656,131       1,670,281       1,675,881       1,669,369  
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied     3,423,266       3,368,339       3,319,890       3,285,974       3,370,211  
Residential real estate     2,555,320       2,521,399       2,445,692       2,418,903       2,396,352  
Commercial and financial     1,582,290       1,566,198       1,607,888       1,588,152       1,615,534  
Consumer     227,707       242,739       251,567       248,540       272,082  
Total Loans   $ 10,038,508     $ 9,978,052     $ 10,062,940     $ 10,011,186     $ 10,117,919  
 


AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1 (Unaudited)
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
                                   
  2Q'24   1Q'24   2Q'23
  Average       Yield/   Average       Yield/   Average       Yield/
(Amounts in thousands) Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate
                                   
Assets                                  
Earning assets:                                  
Securities:                                  
Taxable $ 2,629,716     $ 24,155   3.69 %   $ 2,578,938     $ 22,393   3.47 %   $ 2,673,633     $ 20,898   3.13 %
Nontaxable   5,423       40   2.97       5,907       41   2.75       15,621       120   3.08  
Total Securities   2,635,139       24,195   3.69       2,584,845       22,434   3.47       2,689,254       21,018   3.13  
                                   
Federal funds sold   510,401       6,967   5.49       370,494       5,056   5.49       327,433       4,313   5.28  
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other investments   98,942       1,361   5.53       95,619       1,128   4.74       90,783       710   3.14  
                                   
Total Loans, net   10,005,122       147,518   5.93       10,034,658       147,308   5.90       10,101,228       148,432   5.89  
                                                           
Total Earning Assets   13,249,604       180,041   5.47       13,085,616       175,926   5.41       13,208,698       174,473   5.30  
                                   
Allowance for credit losses   (146,380 )             (148,422 )             (156,207 )        
Cash and due from banks   168,439               166,734               165,625          
Bank premises and equipment, net   110,709               112,391               117,726          
Intangible assets   818,914               825,531               842,988          
Bank owned life insurance   302,165               299,765               293,251          
Other assets including deferred tax assets   336,256               349,161               415,208          
                                               
Total Assets $ 14,839,707             $ 14,690,776             $ 14,887,289          
                                   
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing demand $ 2,670,569     $ 14,946   2.25 %   $ 2,719,334     $ 15,266   2.26 %   $ 2,666,314     $ 7,560   1.14 %
Savings   584,490       560   0.39       628,329       540   0.35       906,936       427   0.19  
Money market   3,665,858       35,813   3.93       3,409,310       31,728   3.74       2,806,672       19,196   2.74  
Time deposits   1,631,290       17,928   4.42       1,590,070       17,121   4.33       1,425,344       14,477   4.07  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   293,603       2,683   3.68       333,386       3,079   3.71       244,824       1,593   2.61  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   149,234       1,592   4.29       102,418       960   3.77       251,596       2,272   3.62  
Long-term debt, net   106,532       1,862   7.03       106,373       1,934   7.31       105,861       1,795   6.80  
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   9,101,576       75,384   3.33       8,889,220       70,628   3.20       8,407,547       47,320   2.26  
Noninterest demand   3,485,603               3,528,489               4,294,251          
Other liabilities   134,900               154,686               114,962          
Total Liabilities   12,722,079               12,572,395               12,816,760          
                                   
Shareholders' equity   2,117,628               2,118,381               2,070,529          
                                   
Total Liabilities & Equity $ 14,839,707             $ 14,690,776             $ 14,887,289          
                                   
Cost of deposits         2.31 %           2.19 %           1.38 %
Interest expense as a % of earning assets         2.29 %           2.17 %           1.44 %
Net interest income as a % of earning assets     $ 104,657   3.18 %       $ 105,298   3.24 %       $ 127,153   3.86 %
                                   
                                   
1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost.
Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.
 


AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1 (Unaudited)
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES
                       
  Six Months Ended June 30, 2024   Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
  Average       Yield/   Average       Yield/
(Amounts in thousands) Balance   Interest   Rate   Balance   Interest   Rate
                       
Assets                      
Earning assets:                      
Securities:                      
Taxable $ 2,604,327     $ 46,548   3.59 %   $ 2,686,804     $ 40,142   2.99 %
Nontaxable   5,665       81   2.88       15,944       251   3.15  
Total Securities   2,609,992       46,629   3.59       2,702,748       40,393   2.99  
                       
Federal funds sold   440,448       12,023   5.49       228,491       5,787   5.11  
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other investments   97,281       2,489   5.15       90,750       2,710   6.02  
                       
Total Loans, net   10,019,890       294,825   5.92       9,737,236       283,773   5.88  
                                       
Total Earning Assets   13,167,611       355,966   5.44       12,759,225       332,663   5.26  
                       
Allowance for credit losses   (147,401 )             (148,143 )        
Cash and due from banks   167,586               193,811          
Bank premises and equipment, net   111,550               116,909          
Intangible assets   822,222               797,096          
Bank owned life insurance   300,965               283,936          
Other assets including deferred tax assets   342,708               417,393          
                               
Total Assets $ 14,765,241             $ 14,420,227          
                       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
Interest-bearing liabilities:                      
Interest-bearing demand $ 2,694,952     $ 30,212   2.25 %   $ 2,559,805     $ 10,767   0.85 %
Savings   606,410       1,100   0.36       979,674       827   0.17  
Money market   3,537,584       67,541   3.84       2,760,207       31,622   2.31  
Time deposits   1,610,680       35,049   4.38       1,120,576       20,029   3.60  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   313,494       5,762   3.70       209,358       2,456   2.37  
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings   125,826       2,552   4.08       266,935       5,048   3.81  
Long-term debt, net   106,453       3,796   7.17       102,164       3,410   6.73  
                                       
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   8,995,399       146,012   3.26       7,998,719       74,159   1.87  
                                       
Noninterest demand   3,507,046               4,314,498          
Other liabilities   144,791               122,746          
Total Liabilities   12,647,236               12,435,963          
                       
Shareholders' equity   2,118,005               1,984,264          
                       
Total Liabilities & Equity $ 14,765,241             $ 14,420,227          
                       
Cost of deposits         2.25 %           1.09 %
Interest expense as a % of earning assets         2.23 %           1.17 %
Net interest income as a % of earning assets     $ 209,954   3.21 %       $ 258,504   4.09 %
                       
                       
1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost.
Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.
 


CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES                  
(Amounts in thousands) June 30,
2024		   March 31,
2024		   December 31,
2023		   September 30,
2023		   June 30,
2023
Customer Relationship Funding                  
Noninterest demand                  
Commercial $ 2,664,353   $ 2,808,151   $ 2,752,644   $ 3,089,488   $ 3,304,761
Retail   532,623     553,697     561,569     570,727     615,536
Public funds   142,846     145,747     173,893     134,649     152,159
Other   58,096     47,806     56,875     73,268     66,596
Total Noninterest Demand   3,397,918     3,555,401     3,544,981     3,868,132     4,139,052
                   
Interest-bearing demand                  
Commercial   1,533,725     1,561,905     1,576,491     1,618,755     1,555,486
Retail   892,032     930,178     956,900     994,224     1,058,993
Brokered   198,337                
Public funds   196,998     218,958     256,819     187,173     202,177
Total Interest-Bearing Demand   2,821,092     2,711,041     2,790,210     2,800,152     2,816,656
                   
Total transaction accounts                  
Commercial   4,198,078     4,370,056     4,329,135     4,708,243     4,860,247
Retail   1,424,655     1,483,875     1,518,469     1,564,951     1,674,529
Brokered   198,337                
Public funds   339,844     364,705     430,712     321,822     354,336
Other   58,096     47,806     56,875     73,268     66,596
Total Transaction Accounts   6,219,010     6,266,442     6,335,191     6,668,284     6,955,708
                   
Savings                  
Commercial   53,523     52,665     58,562     79,731     101,908
Retail   512,529     555,423     592,892     641,827     722,347
Total Savings   566,052     608,088     651,454     721,558     824,255
                   
Money market                  
Commercial   1,771,927     1,709,636     1,655,820     1,625,455     1,426,348
Retail   1,733,505     1,621,618     1,469,142     1,362,390     1,275,721
Public funds   202,329     199,775     189,326     156,052     157,095
Total Money Market   3,707,761     3,531,029     3,314,288     3,143,897     2,859,164
                   
Brokered time certificates   126,668     142,717     122,347     307,963     591,503
Time deposits   1,496,627     1,467,564     1,353,655     1,266,132     1,052,637
    1,623,295     1,610,281     1,476,002     1,574,095     1,644,140
Total Deposits $ 12,116,118   $ 12,015,840   $ 11,776,935   $ 12,107,834   $ 12,283,267
                   
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   262,103     326,732     374,573     276,450     290,156
                   
Total customer funding (1) $ 12,053,216   $ 12,199,855   $ 12,029,161   $ 12,076,321   $ 11,981,920
                   
(1)Total deposits and securities sold under agreements to repurchase, excluding brokered deposits. Securities sold under agreements to repurchase consists of customer sweep accounts.


Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures
                       
This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company’s performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s business and performance and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might define or calculate these measures differently. The Company provides reconciliations between GAAP and these non-GAAP measures. These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP.
                       


GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES                        
  Quarterly Trends   Six Months Ended
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2Q'24   1Q'24   4Q'23   3Q'23   2Q'23   2Q'24
 		  2Q'23
Net Income $ 30,244     $ 26,006     $ 29,543     $ 31,414     $ 31,249     $ 56,250     $ 43,076  
                                                       
Total noninterest income   22,184       20,497       17,338       17,793       21,576       42,681       44,021  
Securities losses (gains), net   44       (229 )     2,437       387       176       (185 )     69  
BOLI benefits on death (included in other income)                                       (2,117 )
Total Adjustments to Noninterest Income   44       (229 )     2,437       387       176       (185 )     (2,048 )
Total Adjusted Noninterest Income   22,228       20,268       19,775       18,180       21,752       42,496       41,973  
                                                       
Total noninterest expense   82,537       90,371       86,367       93,915       107,865       172,908       215,340  
Merger related charges:                                                      
Salaries and wages                           (1,573 )           (5,813 )
Outsourced data processing                           (10,904 )           (17,455 )
Legal and professional fees                           (1,664 )           (6,453 )
Other                           (1,507 )           (3,459 )
Total merger related charges                           (15,648 )           (33,180 )
                                                       
Branch reductions and other expense initiatives:                                                      
Salaries and wages         (2,073 )           (3,201 )     (462 )     (2,073 )     (1,081 )
Outsourced data processing         (4,089 )                       (4,089 )      
Occupancy         (771 )                       (771 )     (774 )
Other         (161 )           (104 )     (109 )     (161 )     (7 )
Total branch reductions and other expense initiatives         (7,094 )           (3,305 )     (571 )  