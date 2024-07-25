State, Municipal Leaders Celebrate the Official Launch of Rhode Island’s Largest Closed Landfill Solar Site

Developed by NuGen Capital Management, the Bristol Landfill Solar Project will generate enough renewable energy to power 700+ homes and businesses

BRISTOL, R.I., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bristol Landfill Solar Project, Rhode Island’s largest closed landfill solar site, is officially operational.



NuGen Capital Management, LLC, the project developer, joined Toray Plastics (America), Inc. and other partners along with state and municipal elected leaders today to celebrate the ribbon-cutting of the Bristol Landfill Solar Project. The 6.875-MWdc solar site occupies more than 90 acres of the Town of Bristol’s capped landfill.

Developed as part of NuGen’s ongoing efforts to transform neglected sites, the Bristol Landfill Solar Project consists of 20,692 solar panels and has an estimated annual production of 8,700,000 kWh. This equates to the energy needed to power more than 700 homes and businesses, or offset 9 million miles driven by gasoline-powered vehicles.

“All of us at NuGen are incredibly excited to see years of hard work and collaboration lead to the successful completion of a needed and important solar project for the State of Rhode Island,” said David Milner, CEO, NuGen Capital Management, LLC. “This project has been a labor of love, and we extend our gratitude to all of our partners and the dedicated team of workers whose invaluable contributions have enabled us to deliver a significant supply of clean energy to our home state.”

Toray, a subsidiary of the multinational Toray Group, will purchase 100 percent of the energy generated from the Bristol Landfill Solar Project. Toray manufactures high-performance films and is the largest consumer of commercial energy in Rhode Island. The company’s R&D is focused on the development of materials that are fossil fuel-free, compostable, biodegradable, and/or recyclable. Its sustainability initiative, launched in 2004, includes the operating of three solar farms and two cogeneration systems, energy and water conservation, recycling, and zero landfill. This project marks another major accomplishment for Toray as it works to fulfill its emissions reduction goals.

“The Toray team is thrilled to be a part of the Bristol Landfill Solar Project, which marks a significant milestone for Rhode Island’s and Toray’s sustainability goals,” said Christopher Roy, President, CEO, and COO, Toray Plastics (America), Inc. “This project underscores our unwavering dedication to sustainable growth and investment in the communities where we operate.”

NuGen proudly supports the state’s efforts to transform neglected or underutilized sites, such as brownfields, landfills, and roofs, into clean energy producers that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and preserve the natural beauty of the state. Brownfield redevelopment is crucial for sustainability, yet it is complex and fraught with development risks. Supported with a brownfield grant from Rhode Island Commerce’s Renewable Energy Fund, NuGen leveraged its solar development expertise to transform this site into a beacon of clean energy, enhancing the community and supporting the State of Rhode Island’s ambitious clean energy goals.

“Rhode Island Commerce’s Renewable Energy Fund is proud to have supported the state’s latest solar farm,” said Rhode Island Secretary of Commerce Liz Tanner. “This investment allowed us to turn an environmental challenge into an opportunity for clean energy production, sustainability, and innovative land use.”

“Congratulations to the Town of Bristol for advancing this project on their property,” said Chris Kearns, Acting Commissioner of the Rhode Island Office of Energy Resources. “The use of landfills for constructing solar systems is an excellent example of repurposing these limited-use contaminated sites. This project contributes to our state's objective of achieving 100 percent renewable electricity by 2033.”

NuGen is pleased to celebrate this achievement with Toray, other partners and supporters, and members of the Bristol community. The company collaborated closely with the local community and generated approximately 130 jobs during construction. This project is emblematic of NuGen’s commitment to Rhode Island’s carbon reduction goals, growth, and workforce development.

“To see this project come to fruition is another example of our finding innovative ways to optimize the use of Bristol’s resources,” said Bristol Town Administrator Steven Contente. “This otherwise unusable land now hosts an efficient, green-energy installation and delivers additional revenues that help ease the tax burden to our residents.”

About NuGen Capital Management

NuGen Capital is a leading developer, owner, operator, and investor in renewable energy infrastructure.

