Ascent Solar Technologies CEO to Attend and Present at Key Industry and Investor Events

THORNTON, Colo., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Solar Technologies, (Nasdaq: ASTI) (“Ascent” or the “Company”), the leading U.S. innovator in the design and manufacture of featherweight, flexible, and durable CIGS thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, today announced that CEO Paul Warley will attend two major industry and investor events this summer: ASCEND 2024 and the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference.



ASCEND 2024, which takes place in Las Vegas from July 30th to August 1st, focuses on advancing the field of materials science and technology. It’s a platform for professionals to discuss the latest innovations, trends and research in materials science, including topics like polymers, composites, and advanced manufacturing techniques to accelerate space commerce, exploration and new discoveries. While attending, Warley will meet with potential customers and partners in the civil, commercial and national security space sectors.

Warley will present at the invitation-only H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference which takes place from September 9th to 11th in New York City. The conference provides a platform for publicly traded and private companies to present their business models, strategies and financials to a global audience of investors. In addition to presenting, Warley will meet with senior Wainwright executives and potential investors throughout the conference.

“Ascent has made remarkable strides over the past year in both advancing our CIGS technology and cleaning up our corporate structure, resulting in a story we feel will resonate with both customers and investors,” said Paul Warley, CEO of Ascent Solar Technologies. “Attending these events provides us the dual opportunity to highlight our differentiators and connect with potential partners who can greatly benefit from the adoption of our unique solar capabilities. As a Company operating in a high growth category, we look forward to gaining valuable insights and identifying mutually beneficial synergies with our peers across a number of relevant industries.”

ABOUT ASCENT SOLAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Backed by 40 years of R&D, 15 years of manufacturing experience, numerous awards, and a comprehensive IP and patent portfolio, Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels for use in environments where mass, performance, reliability, and resilience matter. Ascent’s photovoltaic (PV) modules have been deployed on space missions, multiple airborne vehicles, agrivoltaic installations, in industrial/commercial construction as well as an extensive range of consumer goods, revolutionizing the use cases and environments for solar power. Ascent Solar’s research and development center and 4.5-MW nameplate production facility is in Thornton, Colorado. To learn more, visit https://www.ascentsolar.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

