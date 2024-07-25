Lumerin Launches Morpheus Public Testnet for Decentralized AI Compute

Public Testnet is a Key Step Using AI to Improve and Grow Web3 Apps

Nashville, TN, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumerin , a protocol and foundational layer technology using smart contracts to control how P2P data streams are accessed, routed, and transacted, today announced that the Morpheus public testnet for decentralized artificial intelligence (AI) compute will go live on July 26 on the Arbitrum Sepolia network. Lumerin pioneered the development of the Morpheus public testnet and the Morpheus Lumerin testnet node using code that’s been battle tested for years. The public testnet launch is a key phase in developing applications that use AI to make Web3 applications more accessible, transparent, and efficient for consumers and businesses alike.

Why Decentralize AI?

Centralized AI models are more prone to inherent biases and increase the risk of censorship and monopoly. Decentralized AI on-chain democratizes access to data and intelligence and ensures better transparency and accountability with open testing benchmarks and without the need to rely on flawed, centralized frameworks.

Lumerin Powers The Morpheus AI Network

The new Morpheus public testnet will be used to decentralize and more efficiently allocate AI compute power across the Morpheus AI network and enable users to engage in a decentralized Chat-GPT-like interface. Lumerin is leveraging its advanced codebase to build the core node software for Morpheus, a decentralized AI network that connects users, compute providers, and personal AIs, called Smart Agents, in a seamless Web3 ecosystem.

Key benefits include:

- Decentralized Al Data Routing – Secure, reliable, and efficient allocation of AI resources across the network and within any AI services marketplace.

- Permissionless Access to Personal AIs – Open, transparent, equitable access to public and private AI models.

- Censorship Resistant – Democratic access to AI that protects data and user privacy, including users’ AI prompts that are kept private and safely stored on a decentralized network.



- Multiple LLMs – Users can access a variety of large language models (LLMs) within a single interface.

- Crypto Payments for AIs – More freedom, better usability and rewards for Smart Agent providers using crypto payment rails.



- AI Marketplace – A highly cost-effective, accessible two-sided market for AI services where users and AI service providers transact directly.

"Our code contribution to Morpheus represents a vision of a future where individuals have complete control over their data and their privacy, free from the shackles of censorship and corporate interests,” said Lumerin project leader, Ryan Condron. “Together we’re on a mission to use decentralized AI to help grow and make Web3 applications more accessible, transparent and efficient for everyone.”

About Lumerin

Lumerin is an open-source protocol and foundational layer technology that uses smart contracts to control how P2P data streams are accessed, routed, and transacted. Live on Arbitrum, Lumerin’s first use case is the world’s first peer-to-peer, decentralized marketplace for trading Bitcoin hashpower. Lumerin is currently being leveraged to decentralize and more efficiently allocate AI compute power and, as its ecosystem expands, will enable novel applications on DePIN and the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs). Lumerin can also enable encrypted video and audio streams, permissioned communications, and programmable data streams and digital assets like NFTs and more. Founded in 2021, Lumerin’s strategic partners include Bloq, Hive Blockchain, Fenbushi Capital and Outlier Ventures, among others. For more info, visit https://lumerin.io/











Alexa Karpova Head of Marketing Lumerin alexa(at)titan.io