WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 8, 2024

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: WBTN) (“WEBTOON,” “WEBTOON Entertainment” or “the Company”), a leading global entertainment company and home to some of the world’s largest storytelling platforms, today announced that it plans to report second quarter 2024 financial results after market close on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Following the release, the Company’s management team will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET to review the results.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://ir.webtoon.com/.

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, an archived version will be available at the same location for up to one year. 

About WEBTOON Entertainment Inc.

WEBTOON Entertainment is a leading global entertainment company and home to some of the world's largest storytelling platforms. As the global leader and pioneer of the mobile webcomic format, WEBTOON Entertainment has transformed comics and visual storytelling for fans and creators.

With its CANVAS UGC platform empowering anyone to become a creator, and a growing roster of superstar WEBTOON Originals creators and series, WEBTOON Entertainment’s passionate fandoms are the new face of pop culture. WEBTOON adaptations are available on Netflix, Prime Video, Crunchyroll, and other screens around the world, and the Company’s content partners include Discord, HYBE and DC Comics, among many others.

With approximately 170 million monthly active users (as of the quarter ended March 31, 2024), WEBTOON Entertainment’s IP & Creator Ecosystem of aligned companies include WEBTOON, Wattpad--the world’s leading webnovel platform, Wattpad WEBTOON Studios, Studio N, Studio LICO, WEBTOON Unscrolled, LINE MANGA, and eBookJapan, among others.

Contact Information

Investor Relations
investor@webtoon.com

Edelman Smithfield for WEBTOON
Hunter Stenback & Ashley Firlan
webtoonIR@edelmansmithfield.com

WEBTOON Entertainment
webtoonpress@webtoon.com


