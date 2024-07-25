Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (“HTLF”) Announces Common Stock and Series E Preferred Stock Dividends

DENVER, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Common Stock Dividend

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF), operating under the brand name HTLF, announced its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.30 per share. The dividend is payable on August 27, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 13, 2024.

HTLF has increased or maintained its common stock dividend every quarter for more than 40 years.

Series E Preferred Stock Dividend

The Board of Directors also approved a dividend of $175 for Series E Preferred Stock (NASDAQ: HTLFP), which results in a dividend of $0.4375 per depositary share. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2024.

About HTLF

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., operating under the brand name HTLF, is a bank holding company with assets of $19.13 billion as of March 31, 2024. HTLF has banks serving communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin. HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including treasury management, wealth management, investments and residential mortgage. Additional information is available at www.htlf.com.

CONTACT:

Kevin L. Thompson

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

303-365-3813

kthompson@htlf.com