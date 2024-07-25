MadeInUSA.com is positioned to be the next Unicorn, as the only marketplace offering only AmericanMade products at scale

It is now our patriotic duty to Buy American made products and stop supporting our enemies! Made In America Home Page of MadeInUSA.com

Finally, there is a New Online Marketplace to quickly and easily find and purchase American-made products, allowing consumers to keep their dollars in the USA

It took 30 months to build the MadeInUSA.com Marketplace Platform with 350 manufactures and 150,000 SKUs in it ready to Go To Market. MadeInUSA.com has the strong potential to be the next Unicorn.” — D.M.Buckner

LEESBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Title: MadeInUSA.com: The Next Unicorn in the Blue Ocean Market?MadeInUSA.com, a company specializing in selling American-made goods, is making waves in the business world as it emerges as a potential unicorn. With no competition in the market, the company will capture the attention of 17% or 51 million American consumers willing to pay a 30% premium for American-made products. This unique business model has positioned MadeInUSA.com as a blue ocean company with immense potential for growth and success.The "Made in the USA" brand has always been associated with quality and value and has gained very high name recognition globally. This is a significant advantage for MadeInUSA.com, as it instantly gains the trust and loyalty of consumers. With the current trend of supporting local and domestic businesses, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on this sentiment and become a leader in the market.Accordingly, if just 1% of American consumers spend $100 annually on MadeInUSA.com, the company would generate $300 million in sales. This projection has caught the attention of investors, who see the potential for MadeInUSA.com to become a billion-dollar company. With its unique business model and growing demand for American-made products and 150,000 items, MadeInUSA.com is poised for success in the market.The seasoned team at MadeInUSA.com is thrilled about the potential for growth and success in the market. They are committed to providing high-quality American-made products to consumers and supporting local businesses. With its innovative approach and strong brand recognition, MadeInUSA.com is well on its way to becoming the next unicorn in the blue ocean market.Its Founder, Don Buckner Sr., whose previous start-up had $300 million in total sales, was named Florida Entrepreneur of the Year. The company was listed as #13 on the INC 500, and at the exit, Investors made 15X plus several years of distributions.Visit MadeInUSA.com and click the Investment Options button at the top for more information. Accredited investors only

Why We Should Buy American