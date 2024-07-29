Robins Lu: The Musical Artisan Redefining TRAP Music
For most of us, music is just a kind of entertainment. But for Robins Lu, a young music producer with passion and creativity, music is not only a kind of career but also a part of his life. He is a man who always be true to himself, and be true to his music, which made him very different from other music producers. While some musicians are still thinking about how to turn their musical work into cash, Robins Lu is already on his way to seeking the truth of art. If you want to know more about Robins Lu and his musical work, this interview will greatly help.
MC: Hello, Mr. Lu. We appreciate that you can attend our interview. We’ve heard that you have created many beautiful songs, when did you begin your journey of art?
Robins Lu: Hi, it’s been an honor to attend your interview. I loved music since I was a child and now I still do. I wrote my first song when I was in high school. At first, I just wanted to feel every melody in the songs that I loved, but as time went by, a kind of thought gradually came to my mind, a part of me said to myself: Maybe I can write songs just like those musicians. Soon, I decided to put this thought into action and published my first song on the Netease Cloud Music. Since then, my life has changed, and more and more people started to contact me, some of them are my fans who encouraged me, and some of them are businessmen who supported me. Then I met my first business partner, who wanted to buy my songs and help me to be a famous music producer. Thanks to his help, I had the chance to make songs for the famous variety show The Rap of China and pop star Kris Wu when I studied aboard.
MC: Since there are many kinds of styles in the world of music, what kind of style do you like?
Robins Lu: I like many kinds of music, such as TRAP, Hip-hop and electronic music. Since I like TRAP music the most and it originated in the Southern United States, I chose to study in America. Generally speaking, TRAP is a new kind of hip-hop music, it also has the elements of rap and EDM, which makes it more fascinating than its ancestors. During my high school and university life, I learned everything about TRAP and wrote many songs in the same style. At first, I could only do some imitations, but soon a lot of inspirations started to come to my mind, and then I began to make my original TRAP music all by myself. I think I’m very lucky because I managed to follow the tide of TRAP at the right time and met many famous pop stars such as Lil’Akin, KC, Light Zen, and Duck Brother(Zhixianng Zhuo).
MC: Do you have any famous original TRAP music that would share with us?
Robins Lu: I had many original songs, such as “Dawn”, “Somebody”, “First Class Lollipop”, “Cheap Trick”, “You Know I will do” and so on. “Dawn” is a song that Kris Wu used at his concert for 2021 The Rap of China. If my memory serves me well, Kris Wu and his company picked up 2 songs from 2000 songs for his vocal concert, one of them is my original TRAP “Dawn”. “Dawn” is a very unique song, I put the piano music as the melodic line, and added TRAP elements as the catalyst. By using the Lydian mode, I managed to combine two different music styles and highlight the brightness of the song, I’m sure it will make your heart much brighter if you hear this song either. My next famous song is “Somebody”. In the 2020 Listen Up Rap Performance Contest, the famous Rapper KC sang this song in his final race, which made “Somebody” a very popular song in China. After that, I also made a song for NZBZ called “First Class Lollipop”. “First Class Lollipop” is a song with a strong sense of passion and madness, just like life itself.
MC: Did you meet any challenges in your career as a music producer?
Robins Lu: Yes, of course. I met my first challenge when I worked with Lil’Akin, a famous pop singer and music producer. One day, one of my friends met Lil’Akin at the airport, he said hello to him and showed him my original TRAP music. After hearing my songs, Lil’Akin felt so impressed and soon put my name on his WeChat contact list, and then we worked together to create our first song “Cheap Trick”. To be honest, Lil’Akin is a musician who always seeks flawless melodies, he drove me crazy at once when I wrote a song called "You Know I Will Do" for him. I was busy with my studies in America at that time, and due to the time difference between the US and China, I had to talk to him on the phone at midnight. After I spent a month making almost 50 versions of the song that he was looking for, he finally picked up one that met his expectations. I have to admit the final version of "You Know I Will Do" is almost flawless, and it soon achieved second place in the Cloud Music Original Ranking. I think this is the best reward for my hard work.
MC: We heard that you are a member of the Beijing Musician’s Association, is that true?
Robins Lu: That’s right. After being a music producer for so many years, the Beijing Musician’s Association has invited me to be a member of them in 2023, it’s an honor for me to accept their offer. BJMA is a very authoritative organization in China, it also has a pretty tight connection with the Beijing Federation of Literary and Art Circles. Joining the BJMA is a dream for many Chinese musicians, so I think I could treat their offer as an acceptance of my contribution to the music industry. Thanks to their support and encouragement, I have more confidence to continue my career as a music producer in the US and China.
MC: As a famous young music producer, what kind of music do you want to make in the future?
Robins Lu: I think I will be a young explorer in the ocean of TRAP music and searching for a new style called “Underground Music”. Every time I dive into this ocean, I get an even stronger feeling that the ocean is much deeper than what I thought. The hardcore TRAP music is still hidden in the darkness, all I want is to discover it by myself. During my adventure, I met many musicians from 1720 Warehouse, they have a very deep understanding of hardcore metal, rock, and punk music, and I think most of them can be famous stars one day, it’s just a matter of time for them to bring the “Underground Music” on the ground.
Robins Lu is a very promising music producer, he treats music as a part of his life, and he is so eager to share his creations with others. When we asked him why he chose to be a musician since his major in university is computer science, Robins Lu said he writes songs not for money, just for the folks who also love music, and he is now trying to use the computer science to build a synthesizer software that could be a great help for all musicians. Although it may take years to finish this project, he will surely try his best to achieve his goals.
