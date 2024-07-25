Humboldt Man Arrested, Charged with Arson

HUMBOLDT – A joint investigation by special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Humboldt Fire Department, and Humboldt Police Department has resulted in the arrest of a man in connection to a fire at a home early Thursday morning.

On July 25, at approximately 12:30 a.m., TBI special agents joined investigators and firefighters in investigating a residential fire in the 1000 block of North 12th Avenue in Humboldt. During the investigation, it was determined the fire was intentionally set during a domestic dispute between Willie Pledge and a female victim.

Today, Pledge (DOB: 02/11/66) was arrested by the TBI, charged with one count of Arson, and booked into the Gibson County Jail. At the time of this release, no bond had been set.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

If you have information about an intentionally set fire, call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.