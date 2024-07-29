Shepherd's Hill Academy Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary of CEO Allison Wallace
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shepherd's Hill Academy (SHA) celebrates the first year anniversary of CEO Allison Wallace this month, a visionary who, together with her staff, has ushered in a new era for the organization.
After serving almost two decades in various roles within the company, Wallace stepped up from her role as Chief Programs Officer to CEO when she was voted in by the Board of Directors in July 2023. Her first year has been marked by significant changes and accomplishments thanks to the collective efforts of her entire team.
Under the direction of Wallace, the SHA 2024 Master Plan was launched, encapsulating the organization’s overall vision and reinforcing Shepherd’s Hill culture. Furthermore, Shepherd’s Hill has restructured the Board of Directors, developed an Advisory Board to execute the 2024 Master Plan, and centralized operations within the main campus of Shepherd’s Hill. Marketing strategies have been optimized, ultimately reducing costs and shifting focus to help more families in crisis.
“I came into this position ready to work alongside my dedicated staff, working to bring Shepherd’s Hill into a new era in which we could touch more lives, make a stronger impact on our students, and fulfill the callings of our staff in an even more supportive way,” Wallace stated. “Our teams throughout the campus have truly been a blessing as, together, we have realized our vision. I feel that this first year has truly been a success and look forward to seeing what God does next at Shepherd’s Hill.”
At the outset of her transition, Wallace worked to reduce overhead by empowering her teams and implementing more efficient processes and systems. Current efforts to identify multiple new opportunities for funding through grants have led to big changes on the campus — newly renovated shower houses and a remodeled Therapeutic Center are among some of the updates. The Shepherd’s Hill team has also developed a plan for new sites and a fresh cabin design for students.
As the year progresses, Wallace and her management team continue to solidify community relations through events and outreach efforts.
“None of this would be possible without the support, passion, and hard work of every person at Shepherd’s Hill Academy. I could never take credit for all these wonderful changes. I celebrate my team who, with their trust and dedication, have made these accomplishments, milestones, and breakthroughs possible. It’s all of us together who have and continue to journey in tandem with Shepherd’s Hill with our vision for families in mind,” she said. “We are so grateful for our staff and community’s support as Shepherd’s Hill continues to work to be a light in our town and a beacon of hope for families everywhere,” she said.
ABOUT Shepherd’s Hill Academy
Shepherd’s Hill Academy is a national CARF-Accredited residential therapeutic nature-based program for teens, aged 12 to 17. Founded in 2001, Shepherd’s Hill Academy sits upon a sprawling oasis that covers over 200 acres with 24/7 care within a device-free environment. The organization, which features a fully accredited academy, offers teens a robust healing experience that includes equine therapy, group therapy, one-on-one therapy, hands-on agricultural experiences, once-a-month field trips, Christ-centered weekly chapel, and more. For more information on how to partner with Shepherd’s Hill Academy in their mission to help teens in crisis, please contact joshua@shepherdshillacademy.org. To learn more about how Shepherd’s Hill can help your family, visit www.shepherdshillacademy.org.
