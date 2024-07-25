New Thriller Novel 'SWIFT and The Falcon' Takes Readers on a Global Conspiracy Adventure
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the release of "SWIFT and The Falcon," a gripping new thriller by Tony Moore that promises readers an adrenaline-fueled journey through London, Paris, Rome, and Hong Kong. Published by Amazon’s KDP Publishing, this novel plunges readers into a world of intrigue, danger, and a race against time.
In "SWIFT and The Falcon," former London cop turned private eye Max Moore finds himself entangled in a web of mystery and conspiracy following the deaths of two individuals under suspicious circumstances. As Max and his resourceful assistant Jeannie delve deeper, they uncover a sinister plot with global implications. To unravel the conspiracy, they must decode ancient languages and navigate through a network of highly trained operatives from various elite organizations.
Tony Moore, known for his entrepreneurial spirit and diverse life experiences, brings a unique perspective to this action-packed narrative. From his early years in Northampton to his adventures across Europe and the United States, Moore's storytelling is enriched by encounters with famous figures and insights into human resilience and faith.
"SWIFT and The Falcon" is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers. For readers seeking an exhilarating blend of mystery, espionage, and international intrigue, Tony Moore's latest work promises an one unforgettable ride.
"SWIFT and The Falcon" is now available for purchase as ePub, paperback and Kindle.
About Tony Moore:
Tony Moore is an author and entrepreneur with a passion for storytelling and exploring the depths of human potential. He has owned several successful businesses in the UK and USA, and his diverse life experiences have shaped his writing style. Tony currently resides in Greenwood, Indiana, with his wife Sue.
Book Link: https://a.co/d/5alZycz
Website: www.oneofakindbook.com
Tony Moore
