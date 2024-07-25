AmeriCorps Visits Louisiana to Present Funding and President’s Volunteer Service Awards to Volunteers Across the State

AmeriCorps CEO and board members meet with grantees, members and volunteers in New Orleans, La.

New Orleans, La, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, announced more than $10 million in federal funding to Volunteer Louisiana, the state’s service commission, during a delegation trip with AmeriCorps board members and CEO Michael D. Smith. The grant award will support the service of approximately 780 AmeriCorps members who will support economic development, education and conservation efforts across the state.

"This year’s AmeriCorps State and National grants will support thousands of enthusiastic and energetic Americans of all ages ready to tackle our most pressing local and national challenges, from education and economic opportunity to conservation and disaster response,” said Michael D. Smith, CEO, AmeriCorps.

“In times of disaster, AmeriCorps members have been on the front lines of response and recovery efforts in Louisiana,” said Judd Jeansonne, Executive Director, Volunteer Louisiana, the State Service Commission in the Office of Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser. “AmeriCorps members are strengthening our communities in blue sky days as well. From tutoring kids in our most challenging schools, to reducing food insecurity in our most rural and underserved parishes, to helping military veterans and their families navigate a return to civilian life, AmeriCorps members are meeting critical needs throughout Louisiana.”

The AmeriCorps delegation also met with AmeriCorps members who serve in New Orleans at SBP, the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana, St. Vincent De Paul, and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers serving with New Orleans Council on Aging. During their visits with these organizations, AmeriCorps honored 18 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers with the President’s Volunteer Service Award. Led by AmeriCorps, in partnership with Points of Light, the President’s Volunteer Service Award celebrates Americans who dedicate their time and skills to serving their communities through volunteering.

During a visit with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, she and AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith presented two AmeriCorps members with President’s Volunteer Service Awards: Pamela Bourgeois, a client services coordinator with SBP New Orleans who served 850 hours in New Orleans, and Ricky Angelain, a project lead with SBP New Orleans who served more than 680 hours.

“From Natchitoches to New Orleans, AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers are working alongside their neighbors to build stronger communities and a brighter future for all Louisianans,” said Smith.

All President’s Volunteer Service Award Recipients in New Orleans:

Emelda Paul is an AmeriCorps Seniors volunteer with the Senior Companion program. For her more than 27,500 hours of service, Paul received a Lifetime President’s Volunteer Service Award.

Three decades ago, more than 20,000 Americans raised their right hands and pledged to get things done for America. These members helped more than 1,000 communities nationwide during their first year of service. Since then, more than 1.3 million AmeriCorps members and hundreds of thousands more AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers of all backgrounds have followed in their footsteps, providing billions of hours of results-driven service across the nation.

Last year, more than 3,500 Americans of all ages and backgrounds united to meet local needs, strengthen communities, and expand opportunities through national service in Louisiana. AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers served at more than 400 locations across Louisiana, including schools, food banks, homeless shelters, health clinics, youth centers, veterans’ facilities and other nonprofit and faith-based organizations.

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation’s most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities, and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency places more than 200,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term, or one-time volunteers. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.

AmeriCorps offers opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds to be a part of the national service community, grow personally and professionally, and receive benefits for their service. Learn how to get involved at AmeriCorps.gov/Serve.

