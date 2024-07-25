Wing Boss Celebrates National Chicken Wing Day

The virtual brand offering 25% off on online orders and caterings on July 29th

Dallas, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winner winner, chicken dinner! Wing Boss offering chicken wing fans across the country a mouthwatering deal.

In celebration of National Chicken Wing Day, on July 29th, Wing Boss, one of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit’s virtual concepts, is offering their guests 25% OFF any regular or catering order when visiting www.wingboss.com or the Wing Boss App using the code: WINGDAY. Available in Group Packs, Combos or By The Piece, wing fans can sink their teeth into bone-in or boneless wings that are pit-smoked over hickory wood.

“At Wing Boss, we have always taken great pride in our Texas-sized, pit-smoked chicken wings,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We are excited to celebrate this national holiday by treating both barbecue and chicken wing lovers across the country to this fantastic deal.”

The juicy, tender, crispy pieces of 100% white meat chicken come smothered in your choice of a wide variety of dry rubs and saucabilities, including Atomic, Sweet Chili, Barbecue Dry Spice, Buffalo Mild, Buffalo Hot, Original Barbecue, Sweet Barbecue, Cajun Spice, Lemon Pepper, Spicy Korean, Texas Hot Sauce and Garlic Parmesan.

“We look forward to celebrating National Chicken Wing Day alongside other wing lovers once again this year,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “We are proud of the quality of our wings and hope our guests will take advantage of this great offer.”

To learn more about Dickey’s Virtual Concepts follow: Wing Boss on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok , Trailer Birds on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok and Big Deal Burger on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok .

To learn more, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickeys proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. Dickey’s is led by both Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO, Dickey’s Capital Group, who has had a large hand in the brand’s international expansion into 8 countries, as well as the opening of their USDA Certified manufacturing and distribution plant, and his wife, Laura Rea Dickey, CEO, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has over 500 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickeys was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 list for ‘Fast-casual restaurant brands that scored the highest for ‘value’, and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickeys has finished in the Top 20 of the Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” four out of the past five years. The barbecue brand been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was recently named to D Magazines Top 500 CEO’s in 2023, was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment

Shannon Santos Wing Boss 214-334-8066 ssantos@dickeys.com