Around the Horn in Wholesale Distribution Live Stream and Podcast Celebrates 100th Episode!

Category-leading Around the Horn in Wholesale Distribution and Manufacturing podcast reaches the milestone of 100 episodes with a special event and guests.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Around the Horn in Wholesale Distribution, one of the top 5 global podcasts for wholesale distributors and manufacturers, is thrilled to announce the release of its 100th episode. This milestone marks a significant achievement in its journey of delivering engaging and insightful content to listeners worldwide.

Hosted by industry veterans and thought leaders Kevin Brown and Tom Burton and sponsored by LeadSmart Technologies the developer of the Channel Cloud™ AI-enabled CRM and Customer Intelligence platform for manufacturers and wholesale distributors, the Around the Horn podcast has captivated audiences with its unique blend of news, reviews, expert insights, and thought-provoking discussions. Each week, Tom, Kevin, and their guests delve into the Around the Horn in Wholesale Distribution weekly newsletter that is distributed to over 10,000 global readers, sharing the latest news in the economy, supply chain, distribution, marketing, M&A, sales, technology, AI, e-commerce, and much more, all while examining its impact on distribution and manufacturing.

“We are incredibly grateful to our loyal listeners and the amazing guests who have contributed to our podcast’s success,” said Kevin Brown, co-host of Around the Horn in Wholesale Distribution. “Reaching 100 episodes is a testament to the support and enthusiasm of our audience, and we are excited to celebrate this milestone with a very special episode.”

In this milestone episode, listeners can expect:

• Special Guests: Hear from a who's who in distribution and manufacturing, including Mike Marks with Indian River Consulting, Mike Hockett with Modern

Distribution Management, Dan Schuberth with the National Association of Wholesale Distributors, Ian Heller from the Distribution Strategy Group, Dirk

Beveridge with Unleash WD, Paul Kennedy, President and CEO of Dakota Supply Group, and Marty McLaughlin from Mosaic Partners.

• Exclusive Content: Enjoy behind-the-scenes insights, bloopers, and reflections on the journey so far.

• Guaranteed insightful content and some great laughs.

Tune in to the 100th episode live on July 26th at 9:00AM PT/12:00PM ET on the LeadSmart Technologies YouTube Live, LinkedIn Live, and Facebook Live channels. The episode will also be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all popular podcast platforms later in the day. Don’t miss this exciting episode packed with valuable insights and engaging discussions. LinkedIn registration here, https://www.linkedin.com/events/aroundthehorninwholesaledistrib7215058908459991040/theater/

About Around the Horn in Wholesale Distribution

Around the Horn in Wholesale Distribution is a podcast dedicated to providing the latest news and insights in the wholesale distribution and manufacturing industries. Hosted by Kevin Brown and Tom Burton, the podcast features expert interviews, reviews of the weekly newsletter, and in-depth discussions on the latest trends and their impacts on the industry.