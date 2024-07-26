Joe Bonamassa Announces Spring U.S. 2025 Tour, On Heels Of Record-Setting Billboard Debut
Tickets On-Sale NowNASHVILLE, TN, USA, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blues-rock titan Joe Bonamassa is thrilled to announce his Spring U.S. 2025 Tour, set to captivate audiences from coast-to-coast with the world-renowned guitarist’s electrifying live performances. The tour kicks off on February 16, 2025, at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA, and will make stops in major cities including New York City, Chicago, Boston, Atlanta, and more. Tickets go on sale today at 10AM local time. For more information about Joe’s shows and tickets, visit HERE.
The announcement of Bonamassa’s Spring U.S. 2025 Tour follows the release of his acclaimed live concert film and album, Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Albums chart, further solidifying Bonamassa’s record for the most #1s in the chart’s history. This latest release also debuted at #1 on the Billboard Classical Album and Classical Crossover Album charts and #17 on the Top Album Sales chart. The project captures the grandeur of Bonamassa’s historic performance at the iconic Hollywood Bowl, featuring orchestral arrangements that elevate his signature blues-rock sound to new heights. Fans can order Live At The Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra NOW.
The Spring 2025 Tour will take Bonamassa through a diverse array of venues, from the vibrant Fox Theatre in Atlanta, GA, to the historic Beacon Theatre in New York City, NY. Each show promises to deliver a powerful blend of blues and rock, showcasing Joe’s extraordinary guitar prowess and soulful vocals. The tour will visit a variety of iconic theaters and arenas, ensuring an intimate yet grand experience for concertgoers. Joe’s Spring Tour leads into his 10th Milestone voyage of Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea sailing from Miami to Harvest Caye, Belize and Costa Maya, Mexico on March 21-26, 2025. The currently sold out, biggest blues-rock party at sea, will feature an all-star lineup alongside Bonamassa including Big Head Todd & the Monsters, Larkin Poe, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Samantha Fish, Eric Gales, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Jimmy Vivino, Judith Hill, Robert Jon & The Wreck, Eddie 9V, Thunderstorm Artis, Bywater Call, Lachy Doley, Taj Farrant, Nat Myers, Mathias Lattin and Muireann Bradley. Visit www.bluesaliveatsea.com for more information.
Before embarking on the Spring 2025 Tour, Bonamassa will be busy with an extensive schedule of performances. Next month, he kicks off the highly anticipated Blues Deluxe Tour, celebrating his seminal albums Blues Deluxe and Blues Deluxe Vol. 2. This summer tour includes 18 cities and features a mix of fan favorites and deep tracks, promising unforgettable shows for blues enthusiasts. Never one to slow down, Bonamassa will also be on the road this fall for a series of performances across the U.S., continuing to deliver his unmatched live experience to fans nationwide.
Bonamassa's impact on the blues-rock genre is immeasurable. Guitar World has hailed him as "the world's biggest blues guitarist," a testament to his skill, influence, and role in bringing blues rock to the forefront of the music scene. With a career spanning over three decades, Bonamassa has consistently captivated audiences around the globe with his dynamic live performances and musical ingenuity.
In addition to his musical releases and touring, Bonamassa remains dedicated to his philanthropic efforts through the Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation (KTBA). With the success of KTBA’s numerous programs, including the Fueling Musicians Program and virtual blues education initiatives, the foundation has raised over 2.7 million in fundraising and continues to grow. To date, the foundation has impacted over 100,000 students across the United States and provided essential support to hundreds of musicians.
U.S. SPRING 2025 TOUR
February 16 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
February 19 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater
February 21 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
February 22 - Cleveland, OH - Playhouse Square
February 25 - Buffalo, NY - Shea’s Buffalo Theatre
February 27th - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre
February 28th - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
March 1 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort & Casino
March 3 - Easton, PA - State Theatre
March 5 - Charleston, WV - Clay Center
March 7 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort Event Center
March 8 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
March 10 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
March 12 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center
March 14 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium
March 15 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
March 16 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre
March 18 - Evans, GA - Columbia County Performing Arts Center
March 19 - Melbourne, FL - The King Center
March 21-26, 2025 – Miami, FL - Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea X
U.S. SUMMER 2024 - BLUES DELUXE TOUR
August 2 - Albuquerque, NM - Sandia Resort & Casino
August 4 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
August 6 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater
August 8 - Topeka, KS - Topeka Performing Arts Center
August 9 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater
August 10 - Jackson, MS - Thalia Mara Hall
August 12 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall
August 14 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
August 16 - Evansville, IN - Old National Events Plaza
August 17 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
August 18 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
August 20 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavilion
August 21 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre
August 23 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
August 24 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
August 25 - Rochester, NY - West Herr Auditorium Theatre
August 27 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre
August 29 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent
August 30 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
August 31 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
September 15 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues & Brew Festival*
*Not part of the Blues Deluxe Tour
U.S. FALL 2024 TOUR
October 26 - Henderson, NV - Lee’s Family Forum
October 28 - Santa Barbara, CA -The Granada Theatre
October 30 - Rancho Mirage, CA - The Show at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage
November 1 - Tucson, AZ - The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
November 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
November 3 - Long Beach, CA - Terrace Theater
November 5 - San Diego, CA - San Diego Civic Theatre
November 7 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic
November 8 - Sacramento, CA - SAFE Credit Union Convention Center
November 9 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre
November 12 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium
November 13 - Boise, ID - Morrison Center
November 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater
November 17 - Cheyenne, WY - Cheyenne Civic Center
November 19 - Park City, KS - Park City Arena
November 20 - Springfield, MO - Juanita K. Hammons Hall
November 22 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
November 23 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
November 26 - Springfield, IL - UIS Performing Arts Center
November 27- Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
November 29 - Davenport, IA - Adler Theatre
November 30 - Des Moines, IA - Des Moines Civic Center
ABOUT JOE BONAMASSA
Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a three-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 28th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent live album and concert film, Live at the Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 40 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party. For more information visit www.jbonamassa.com
A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it’s in the studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, and others for his independent label KTBA Records, and has also recently launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide.
