Hikers Assisted off Mt. Jefferson

July 25, 2024

Thompson and Meserves Purchase, NH – On Wednesday, July 24, 2024, two Canadian hikers attempted to hike from the Caps Ridge Trail off Jefferson Notch Road to the summit of Mt. Jefferson. They planned to hike up the Caps Ridge Trail, summit Mt. Jefferson, and then hike back down the same trail.

At approximately 5:40 p.m., the hikers called 911 for assistance. They said that they were lost, out of water, and tired. This call was transferred to a Conservation Officer and it was decided that due to multiple hours of daylight being left and the temperature being warm, that the hikers should continue down the mountain themselves in an attempt to self-rescue.

At approximately 8:58 p.m., the hikers called 911 again stating that they were not able to continue without assistance and one of them had become ill.

Three Conservation Officers were called out and two of them hiked up to assess the hiker’s condition. The hikers were given food, water, and headlamps and were assisted down the mountain to their vehicle.

The hikers were identified as 60-year-old Alain Dion and 46-year-old Nadine Dion of Quebec, Canada.