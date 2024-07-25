IZEA Acquires The Reiman Agency

ORLANDO, Fla., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), a global leader in creator marketing, today announced the addition of The Reiman Agency, an innovative sports and celebrity marketing firm to its family of companies. Alden Reiman, Founder and CEO of The Reiman Agency, has been appointed Managing Director and will bring his extensive experience and expertise to the role.



Alden Reiman is a seasoned executive with a distinguished career in sports, media, and entertainment. As a former branding executive at Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and the National Football League (NFL), Reiman has developed a deep understanding of the sports industry. His comprehensive experience includes working with top athletes, teams, and brands across the NBA, NFL, MLB, and collegiate sports.

“We are thrilled to welcome Alden Reiman and The Reiman Agency to the IZEA family of companies,” said Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA. “Alden’s unparalleled expertise and track record of success in sports and celebrity-based influencer marketing make him the perfect addition. His team joining IZEA represents a significant step forward in our strategy to expand our capabilities and capture new opportunities across the Creator Economy.”

“I am tremendously excited to join IZEA,” commented Reiman. “This is a remarkable opportunity to combine our strengths and deliver innovative marketing solutions for brands leveraging athletes and celebrities alike. The evolving landscape of sports-oriented influencer marketing, especially with the introduction of NIL, presents significant growth potential, and I look forward to driving our shared vision forward.”

“We see tremendous potential in combining forces,” said Murphy. “By leveraging our advanced technology and shared infrastructure, The Reiman Agency will drive efficiencies and growth, positioning us at the forefront of this evolution. We are committed to helping creators and brands navigate the changing landscape and achieve their respective goals.”

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP served as legal counsel to IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Jason Ziven and David Schwartz of Sanders Roberts LLP served as legal counsel to The Reiman Agency.

About The Reiman Agency

The Reiman Agency is a boutique sports marketing firm known for its innovative strategies and exceptional client service. The agency represents top athletes, teams, and brands, providing comprehensive marketing solutions that drive engagement and results.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

