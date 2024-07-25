Submit Release
INTERNATIONAL STROKE SURVIVORS' PODCAST GOES LIVE AND IN-PERSON IN HOUSTON, TEXAS

Stroke Survivors' Conversations, a virtual international podcast hosts a live IN-PERSON session in Houston, TX!

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stroking in My Stilettos (SIMS) presents STROKE SURVIVORS' CONVERSATIONS on July 27, 2024, at the Marriott Houston Galleria, 2900 Sage Road, Houston, Texas 77056. The doors open at 10:30 a.m., and the event starts at 11:00 a.m. The event will feature motivational speakers, engaging discussions, personal stories, interactive sessions, resources, food, fun and more. The podcast aims to support stroke survivors, their families, and caregivers.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2021,

1 in 6 deaths from cardiovascular disease was due to stroke.
Every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a stroke, and every 3 minutes and 14 seconds, someone dies of a stroke.
Every year, more than 795,000 people in the United States have a stroke. About 610,000 of these are first or new strokes.​

These daunting numbers explain why the podcast viewership has taken off and continues to grow. STROKE SURVIVORS' CONVERSATIONS create a comfortable venue for stroke survivors to unite around shared experiences. The platform is not just educational, but also profoundly inspirational, offering valuable insights and strategies to stroke survivors and those who care for them, empowering them on their recovery journey.

"As a certified personal trainer, nutrition consultant, coach, and ​stroke survivor, I bring an authentic approach to these discussions. I know firsthand what my audience is feeling and experiencing", says SIMS Founder and President Tracey Brown, who is deeply committed to creating a space where everyone feels heard and understood.

During the podcast​, survivors connect and share stories of trials and triumphs. Whether they are discussing aphasia/dysphasia,​ ​sensory problems on the side affected by the stroke, ​anxiety​/depression, or interpersonal relationships, the podcast provides the necessary forum for stroke survivors all around the world to connect and unite. The podcast always makes room to learn and discuss new exercises and strategies to help survivors on their lifelong journey. Now, this motivational podcast is coming live and in person.

The event is free, but registration is required. The public can register online at:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/stroke-survivors-conversation-in-your-city-tickets-883466360667?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Tracey Brown
Stroking in My Stilettos
+1 310-709-4467
tracemab@gmail.com
