BPS Wins Green Fleet Award

Boston Public Schools wins Green Fleet Award for its commitment to investing in a healthy environment, clean energy, and zero-emissions school buses. more than 500 of BPS’ 750 buses run on either electric power or propane gas.

July 25, 2024 – Boston Public Schools (BPS) celebrates its recent accolade as the winner of the Green Fleet Award - Large Public Fleet Category at the 2024 Green Bus Summit. The Green Fleet Awards, presented by School Transportation News (STN) in collaboration with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), recognize school districts for their exceptional commitment to clean energy and clean-fuel school buses. The awards were revealed July 14 at the STN EXPO in Reno, Nevada.

Boston Public Schools has demonstrated outstanding leadership in the adoption of sustainable transportation solutions. Of BPS' fleet of 750 buses, 20 operate on electricity, and 480 operate on propane, showcasing BPS's dedication to reducing its carbon footprint and promoting cleaner, healthy air for the community.

"We are incredibly proud of this recognition and the strides we've made in transforming our school-bus fleet to cleaner energy solutions," said Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper. "This award is a testament to our city and district's commitment to sustainability and the health and well-being of our students and community. We will continue to push forward with our goal of achieving a fully electric fleet by 2030."

"Boston has been an absolute leader in electrification, propane implementation and general public awareness surrounding green busing for some time now,” said Safety Vision account executive Dylan Cahill, per School Transportation News. "In the Northeast, no district has done more to promote renewable fueling methods."

Key figures in this achievement include Jackie Hayes, Deputy Director of Transportation, Alex Oster, Assistant Director of Contract Operations and Fleet, and Cian Fields, Electrification Manager, who have been instrumental in driving BPS's green initiatives forward. Their efforts partnering with organizations like the World Resources Institute (WRI) have been pivotal in navigating the complexities of transitioning to renewable energy sources.

"It means so much to us, we’ve been working so hard -- the City of Boston and Boston Public Schools," Fields said, per School Transportation News. "It's a validation to so many school districts out there that you can do this, take the first few buses to electric and go for it. Connect with other school districts, use coalitions, and talk to each other."

This prestigious award underscores BPS's ongoing dedication to environmental stewardship and its proactive approach to creating a healthier, more-sustainable future for Boston's students and residents.