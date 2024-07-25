Blacknut Reveals New Platform Expansion Adding “Pass”, Bonus Games, And More! PLUS reveal of first Pass Partner: Focus Entertainment

In new product expansion, Blacknut launches new features within its cloud platform to offer a “plus” experience for its players, regrouping additional benefits, and new content opportunities in addition to its 500+ premium core catalog

Paris, France, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In continuation with its mission to bring premium gaming experiences to users across the globe through Cloud Gaming, Blacknut expands its content offering to allow players to unlock new games thanks to a newly added Pass feature, Bonus Games, and additional content opportunities; now all discoverable in a new, dedicated space from within the Blacknut app.

Available for all Blacknut B2C subscribers, players now have the opportunity to subscribe to a Pass of choice for an additional monthly fee. This innovation will allow players to unlock more content than ever before, as well as directly support their favorite developers and games.

These Pass subscriptions, created to benefit Blacknut Publishers, allow iconic game makers the opportunity to create subscription models, in a way otherwise unattainable to many, directly from within Blacknut’s new membership space. This exclusive space will also allow publishers to engage Blacknut Pass member-players, providing them with exclusive perks, content packs, and more.

The first Pass to launch, available across the globe for users starting July 2024, is the Pass: Focus Entertainment. The Pass will bring more than 15 beloved Focus Entertainment IPs to the member space–including A Plague Tale: Innocence —a critically-acclaimed narrative adventure, Hardspace Shipbreaker, Call Of Cthulhu, and more. The collection of Focus Entertainment games can be unlocked via the Pass: Focus Entertainment for $5.99 per month– delighting users alongside exclusive perks and goodies only available to Pass holders.

As a special Launch Offer to celebrate the arrival of “plus” content, Blacknut is offering a package including the Pass: Focus Entertainment bundled with Blacknut’s 500+ core catalog for $9.99/ month for six months alongside a 7-day free trial.

In a continuation of their innovative product offerings, Blacknut will also launch a new game discovery tool for players in the form of cyclic Bonus Games; starting in July 2024, each Blacknut subscription will automatically allow users to select up to 5 bonus games to play during a limited discovery window, accessible by all subprofiles for no additional fee. These Bonus Games will be carefully curated by the Blacknut Licensing Team from the over 150+ Blacknut licensing partnerships with the support of Blacknut publishers. Bonus Games will be directly available from within the new Blacknut UI, allowing users to explore the new product offerings with ease.

Bonus Games for July 2024 include The Cub, Bang-on Balls: Chronicles, Atone: Heart of the Elder Tree, Airhead, Endling - Extinction is Forever.

Live in more than 60 countries, Blacknut is a leading cloud gaming platform which allows players to access over 500+ premium video games via streaming under a single subscription with no lock-in contract. Blacknut supports playing PC & Console games on any compatible, connected device including tablets, laptops, mobile phones, Smart TVs, and more. Blacknut’s innovative interface also allows players the opportunity to connect up to four Bluetooth gamepads to their device of choice; thanks to the cloud gaming platform’s unique hybrid public-private cloud technology, the video games are launched in under 30 seconds with zero downloads required.

FULL RELEASE & EXECUTIVE QUOTES

Attachments

Paige Penning Blacknut +33 6 74 94 87 18 press@blacknut.com