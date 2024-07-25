TGTE Congratulates New UK Member of Parliament Ms. Uma Kumaran on Her Election Victory

Your success as the first Tamil elected in the U.K. Parliamentary Elections has made Tamils across the globe very proud

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime Minister of the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran congratulated UK Member of Parliament Ms. Uma Kumaran for her victory in the recent General Election in the United Kingdom."It is with great pleasure and pride that I am congratulating you on your history-making victory" said Mr. Rudrakumaran in a message to Ms. Uma Kumaran"Your success as the first Tamil elected in the U.K. Parliamentary Elections has made Tamils across the globe very proud."We believe that your win marks the beginning of the Tamil community's potential to contribute to the betterment of the world at large, Rudrakumaran continued.We also believe that your victory will inspire Tamils across the globe to come together and evolve as a force in the global arena, he concludes.* ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.TGTE held four internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 132 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for an internationally conducted and monitored referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.