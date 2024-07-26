eCommunity™ Fiber Recognized by Ciena as Key Partner in Managed Optical Fiber Networks

eCommunity™ is proud to announce its recognition by Ciena, a global leader in optical and routing systems, services, and automation software.

MORROW, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eCommunity™ is proud to announce its recognition by Ciena, a global leader in optical and routing systems, services, and automation software, as a key partner in managed optical fiber networks (MOFN). This recognition highlights eCommunity™ Fiber’s role in advancing broadband access and digital inclusion through strategic collaborations.

During Ciena’s fiscal Q2 earnings call, CEO Gary Smith highlighted the significant opportunities in managed optical fiber networks, where telecom service providers build optical networks and lease fiber pairs to cloud providers. Smith noted, “This enables cloud providers to quickly expand their reach and better serve their end users,” citing eCommunity™ Fiber as a crucial partner in this endeavor.

Antwon Alsobrook, founder and CEO of A2D, Inc., the operating company of eCommunity™ Fiber, expressed his gratitude for the acknowledgment, stating, “We are honored to be recognized by Ciena for our contributions to expanding digital infrastructure. Our partnership with Ciena aligns with our mission to bridge the digital divide and provide high-speed internet access to underserved communities across the nation.”

Ciena’s partnership with regional fiber providers like eCommunity™ Fiber aims to enhance network speed and capacity, supporting the rapid growth of cloud services and the increasing demand for high-speed internet. This collaboration is a testament to both companies’ innovative approaches to the challenges of fiber ownership regulations and the need for scalable network solutions.

Ciena’s CEO Gary Smith emphasized that the company is expanding its market in key areas, including broadband access and metro routing, with an eye toward future developments such as 25GS-PON and high-capacity WaveRouter offerings. These advancements are set to address the growing needs of cloud providers, particularly as they navigate power and space limitations while handling AI workloads.

As eCommunity™ Fiber continues to work closely with Ciena, the partnership is expected to yield significant benefits for both companies and their customers, driving innovation and expanding the reach of high-speed internet services. Their efforts underscore the critical role of strategic partnerships in overcoming digital infrastructure challenges and advancing technological progress.

About eCommunity™ Fiber

eCommunity™ Fiber, powered by A2D, Inc., represents a cutting-edge approach to developing open-access fiber networks and is dedicated to promoting digital inclusion across the United States.

By focusing on underserved urban and rural areas, eCommunity™ aims to ensure that every individual and business has access to essential digital tools for success in the 21st century. Their initiatives underscore a commitment to digital equity, community empowerment, and the transformative potential of accessible technology.

About Ciena

Ciena is a global leader in optical and routing systems, services, and automation software. Built on the tenets of connected experiences, relentless innovation, and deep relationships, Ciena’s adaptive networks address the ever-increasing digital demands for richer, more connected experiences for all users.