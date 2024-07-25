Submit Release
Porsche named most appealing premium brand in J.D. Power 2024 APEAL study

The Taycan also earned best-in-class in its segment for the second year in a row.

Atlanta, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche has been ranked number one in the premium segment in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study. It’s the eighth time in a decade that Porsche has earned the top position in the annual study. In addition, the Taycan earned the title for best-in-class in the Upper Mid-Size Premium Segment for the second consecutive year.  

“The emotional connection to every car and every experience is so important, and we are grateful to our customers for once again rating us so highly,” said Timo Resch, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, Inc. “This is the result of many years of work that remains very much in progress today as we strive for every Porsche experience to be exceptional – a significant target, and one we’re committed to achieving.”

The 2024 U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study measures owners’ emotional attachment and level of excitement with their new vehicle across 37 attributes, ranging from exterior, driving feel and powertrain. Porsche earned 891 points on a 1,000-point scale, compared to the premium brand average of 870. The 911 was the highest scoring model within the portfolio with a score of 903. The study is based on responses gathered from July 2023 through May of this year from purchasers and lessees of new 2024 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership.

