Choose Mental Health Joins PAX West 2024 to Fundraise for Youth Mental Health

Choose Mental Health is attending PAX West 2024 in Seattle. Choose Mental Health is giving hope to children and their families who can't afford care.

To kick off its fall campaign, the nonprofit is engaging the gaming community to raise awareness and funds for youth needing mental health treatment.

[PAX West] offers a unique opportunity to rally a passionate group of creators to join us in challenging the stigma surrounding youth mental health and leverage their voices to drive positive change.” — Dan Pontius, President of Choose Mental Health