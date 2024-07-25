Submit Release
Choose Mental Health Joins PAX West 2024 to Fundraise for Youth Mental Health

purple image with neon graphics of a game controller and the logos of Choose Mental Health and PAX West.

Choose Mental Health is attending PAX West 2024 in Seattle.

Choose Mental Health Logo with multiple colors and a butterfly.

Choose Mental Health is giving hope to children and their families who can't afford care.

To kick off its fall campaign, the nonprofit is engaging the gaming community to raise awareness and funds for youth needing mental health treatment.

[PAX West] offers a unique opportunity to rally a passionate group of creators to join us in challenging the stigma surrounding youth mental health and leverage their voices to drive positive change.”
— Dan Pontius, President of Choose Mental Health
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Choose Mental Health, the national voice for children’s mental health, is thrilled to announce its participation in PAX West 2024, taking place in Seattle from Aug. 30-Sep. 2.

PAX West, celebrated for its dedication to gaming and game culture, is set to draw over 120,000 attendees this year from around the globe. At this landmark event, Choose Mental Health will be hosting an interactive booth (booth 130) to engage with the gaming community to garner support for its mission and drive participation in its MindQuest LIVE fundraiser this fall.

This peer-to-peer campaign, leveraging the Discord and Tiltify platforms, harnesses the power of gaming and livestreaming to drive meaningful change. Running from Sep. 15-Oct. 31, the third edition of MindQuest LIVE by Choose Mental Health will focus on raising funds to provide critical scholarships to youth in need of mental health treatment.

“We are excited to attend PAX West and deepen our engagement with the gaming community,” said Dan Pontius, President of Choose Mental Health. “This event offers a unique opportunity to rally a passionate group of creators to join us in challenging the stigma surrounding youth mental health and leverage their voices to drive positive change. We look forward to making impactful connections at PAX that can help us drive meaningful results together during MindQuest LIVE this fall.”

Visitors to Choose Mental Health’s booth will have the chance to experience a live marble racing track, receive a butterfly pin of encouragement and learn more about how they can contribute to the MindQuest LIVE campaign. Attendees are encouraged to use the hashtags #ChooseMentalHealth, #PAX, #PAXWest, and #Charity on social media to join the conversation. For updates and more information, follow @Pax and @ChooseMentalHea on Twitter (X).

PAX West, which began as a celebration of gaming and game culture in 2004, continues to evolve while maintaining its core values. This year’s event promises to be a memorable celebration of the gaming community’s passion and creativity.

About Choose Mental Health
Choose Mental Health is the national voice for children’s mental health, providing parents and caregivers with a resource that offers straightforward answers to mental health, relationships, family dynamics, anger, depression, and other critical topics. Choose Mental Health also provides a clear treatment path so help comes faster. Fundraising efforts support scholarships for children and youth who cannot afford mental health care, with its annual MindQuest LIVE events and more. Choose Mental Health also recognizes leaders making a difference in the fight for youth mental health via its annual SMILE Award program. To learn more, please visit: www.ChooseMentalHealth.org.

