Rock Entertainment Group and Gray Media Join Forces to Launch Rock Entertainment Sports Network

The new Rock Entertainment Sports Network will be the 24/7 home of local Ohio sports, including the Cleveland Monsters, Cleveland Charge, St. Edward High School and Lake Erie Crushers Programming





CLEVELAND, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rock Entertainment Group (REG), the umbrella entity that houses Dan Gilbert’s sports and entertainment properties under the ROCK Family of Companies, and Gray Media (“Gray”) (NYSE: GTN), owner of WOIO and WUAB in Cleveland and WXIX in Cincinnati, have reached an agreement to launch “Rock Entertainment Sports Network.” The parties plan for the new network to start over-the-air on Gray’s television stations in Cleveland and Cincinnati this August, with future over-the-air, multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs), and streaming components to be announced as the network grows.

Rock Entertainment Sports Network will serve as the home for the American Hockey League 2015-2016 Calder Cup Champion Cleveland Monsters, the NBA G League Cleveland Charge, St. Edward High School Varsity Sports, starting with football this fall, and programming from the Frontier League Lake Erie Crushers. The network will be available on channel 22.1 through free over-the-air broadcasts and the parties intend for it to be available through major cable, satellite and virtual pay-TV platforms throughout Ohio.

“Our fans are the lifeblood of Rock Entertainment Group. We are constantly looking for ways to evolve the opportunities our fans have to engage with all sports across our region and state. From our dynamic college and professional teams to our semiprofessional and high school sports, passion, pride and our commitment to delivering world class experiences via these sports is deeply ingrained in our culture,” said Nic Barlage, Rock Entertainment Group and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse CEO. “The establishment of Rock Entertainment Sports Network will offer fans in Ohio unparalleled access to all levels of competitive sports and provide our diverse array of sports teams an unprecedented platform to connect with fans of all interests.”

In addition to airing live coverage of the Cleveland Monsters, Cleveland Charge, St. Edward High School Varsity Football and Lake Erie Crushers programming, Rock Entertainment Sports Network plans to air live broadcasts of additional local college, high school and other professional teams.

“Gray is thrilled to partner with Rock Entertainment Group to bring live sports free over-the-air to viewers across Ohio,” said Matt Moran, Senior Managing Vice President for Gray Media and Avon, Ohio resident. “This joint venture is a game changer for Ohio sports fans and will usher in a new era of free televised live sports in Ohio.”

This groundbreaking partnership will bring free, 24/7 access of local Ohio sports and entertainment programming to millions in Ohio. Gray and Rock Entertainment Group will use the network to create, produce and air sports programming across the state, offering a wealth of sports content to viewers and fans.

“We are looking forward to working with Rock Entertainment Group to bring free, over-the-air sports to Ohio’s great fans,” said Sandy Breland, Gray’s Chief Operating Officer. “Our strong Ohio television stations and corporate teams are ready to bring this new sports television model to Ohio.”

Rock Entertainment Sports Network is scheduled to begin airing games in Cleveland and Cincinnati in August 2024 with plans to grow to additional markets in the following months.

About Rock Entertainment Group

Rock Entertainment Group is the umbrella entity of the teams and venues that are part of Dan Gilbert’s Rock Family of Companies. It includes the NBA Cleveland Cavaliers, the AHL Cleveland Monsters, the NBA G League Charge and Cavs Legion of the NBA 2K League; the operation of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Legion Lair Lit by TCP home of Cavs Legion in Cleveland and Cleveland Clinic Courts - the Cavaliers’ training and development center in Independence, Ohio. As the unified brand platform, Rock Entertainment Group formally links multiple sports, venues, music, and content properties together to better position them collectively for collaboration, growth and new opportunities, while relentlessly creating amazing experiences for fans, teams, partners, stakeholders and thousands of staff members across the full spectrum of properties.

About Gray:

Gray Media, or Gray, is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, formally known as Gray Television, Inc. The company is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reach approximately 36 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 77 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station, as well as the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 43 markets totaling nearly 1.5 million Hispanic TV Households. The company also owns Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Gray’s additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios. Gray owns a majority interest in Swirl Films. For more information, please visit www.graymedia.com.

