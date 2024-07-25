Feinstein Summer Concert raises $3.6M to support medical innovation
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grammy Award-winning, multiplatinum-selling global singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani headlined the 19th annual Feinstein Summer Concert, which raised $3.6 million to advance scientific discovery at Northwell Health’s Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research.
For more than two decades, researchers at the Feinstein Institutes have made important discoveries that have transformed the treatment of conditions such as lupus, arthritis, sepsis, cancer, psychiatric illnesses and Alzheimer’s disease. More than 5,000 researchers and staff at the Feinstein Institutes are dedicated to producing knowledge to cure disease, directly impacting the care of over 2 million Northwell patients each year.
“The remarkable work at the Feinstein Institutes sets it apart as a global leader that is truly changing the future of how we treat disease,” said Northwell President and CEO Michael J. Dowling. “Thanks to our generous donors and the collaborative nature within Northwell, we are able to push boundaries in meaningful ways to improve health care for all.”
Since its inception, the Feinstein Summer Concert has raised more than $40 million to accelerate research and fuel the development of innovative therapies to treat illness and cure disease. The event, held on July 11th at Old Westbury Gardens, propels Northwell’s ability to pioneer solutions that are impacting the trajectory of medicine around the world.
“For 19 years, the Feinstein Summer Concert has fostered an extraordinary community of supporters who champion our mission to discover and invent groundbreaking therapeutic innovations,” said Kevin J. Tracey, MD, president and CEO of the Feinstein Institutes and the Karches Family Distinguished Chair in Medical Research. “Philanthropy has a remarkable ripple effect; each supporter and advocate starts a ripple that makes a lasting impact on future health care, locally and worldwide. Our generous donors enable Northwell to alleviate suffering and illness by making medical breakthroughs and leading clinical trials aimed at curing and eradicating disease.”
Chris Wragge, co-anchor of “CBS 2 News This Morning” and “CBS 2 News at Noon,” served as the event's emcee for the eighth year. Catering and event design were coordinated by Larry Scott of Lawrence Scott Events. The Feinstein Institutes thanks its generous donors and this year’s leadership sponsors, the Susan and Leonard Feinstein Foundation and Donald Zucker and Barbara Hrbek Zucker.
The Feinstein Summer Concert supports Northwell’s Outpacing the Impossible campaign, a comprehensive $1.4 billion fundraising effort that supports Northwell’s promise to the people it serves. The campaign’s objectives include improving hospitals and clinical programs, accelerating research and funding endowment.
For more information about supporting the Feinstein Institutes and Northwell Health, visit: give.northwell.edu/feinstein-institutes-medical-research.
About The Feinstein Institutes:
The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research is the home of the research institutes of Northwell Health, the largest health care provider and private employer in New York State. Encompassing 50 research labs, 3,000 clinical research studies and 5,000 researchers and staff, the Feinstein Institutes raises the standard of medical innovation through its five institutes of behavioral science, bioelectronic medicine, cancer, health system science, and molecular medicine. We make breakthroughs in genetics, oncology, brain research, mental health, autoimmunity, and are the global scientific leader in bioelectronic medicine – a new field of science that has the potential to revolutionize medicine. For more information about how we produce knowledge to cure disease, visit http://feinstein.northwell.edu and follow on LinkedIn.
