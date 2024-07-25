etherWhere Corporation Raises New $16.3M Round

MILPITAS, Calif., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- etherWhere Corporation, the low power leader in GNSS technology, today announced a new round of funding led by Cambium Capital, Walden International and a US based strategic investor. New funds will be utilized for the development of next generation of low power products, expansion of engineering talent and customer support.



“The etherWhere team continues to innovate and revolutionize how lower power silicon is utilized in demanding and unique applications,” said Michael Raam, CEO of etherWhere. “Customer demand is enabling us to progressively tackle opportunities and grow beyond initial projections. etherWhere differentiates itself by customizing the solution to difficult applications where legacy technologies are not adequate.”

etherWhere has reinvented GPS / GNSS by applying its patented AccuWhere™ Cloud technology to complement its silicon offering in challenging use cases. The AccuWhere™ Cloud has proven remarkably effective in reducing power consumption for battery operated devices and increasing sensitivity.

“The broad deployment of communication satellites is enabling the precise tracking of billions of connected devices facilitating the creation of new products and services,” said Bill Leszinske, General Partner at Cambium Capital. “etherWhere's core GPS/GNSS technology combined with their AccuWhere cloud and multi-antenna ArrayNav anti-jamming technologies are enabling a new class of secure, low-power devices.”

About etherWhere Corporation

etherWhere offers low power geolocation solutions with many patented technologies for a variety of applications including wearables, asset and livestock tracking, avionics and automotive. etherWhere is headquartered in Milpitas, California with several global satellite offices. For more information, please visit us at www.etherwhere.com.

