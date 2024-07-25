TAB Bank Announces More Than $103 Million in Credit Facilities for Q2 2024

The almost 400 deals range from working capital, equipment, commercial real estate, and other loans, and small business lines of credit and accounts receivable funding

OGDEN, Utah, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank successfully closed $103 million in credit facilities with nearly 400 companies during the second quarter of 2024. Financing included loans for working capital, equipment and commercial real estate, small business lines of credit and accounts receivable funding. The companies funded span numerous sectors, including manufacturing, commercial real estate, construction, transportation and dental supplies. TAB Bank remains a trusted financial ally for businesses of all sizes, providing crucial capital to enhance growth and profitability nationwide.



Highlights of the largest Q2 2024 deals include:

$20 million – a California-based company specializing in high-quality finished and fabricated aluminum extruded products.

$10 million – a Florida company that offers self-storage options for customers.

$7 million – a family-owned transportation and brokerage firm located in the Southeast.

$7 million – a premier international contract manufacturer based in Michigan.

$6 million – a California-based dental product brand that produces gloves, sterilization pouches and face masks.

$5 million – a Utah-based luxury multi-family home builder.

TAB also provided term loans and lines of credit for small and midsize businesses, particularly transportation companies, ranging from $40,000 to $800,000 to fund growth and create consistent cash flow.

TAB Bank’s tailored business line of credit solutions cater to small and midsize enterprises looking to drive growth. With flexible terms designed to fit each company’s unique needs, TAB supports businesses with stellar credit as well as those requiring alternative assessments. The bank considers various factors, such as income and operational history, to determine creditworthiness.

The bank offers accounts receivable financing, asset-based lending, equipment financing, term loans, lines of credit, factoring and commercial real estate loans through a team of specialists who are experts in matching the right financing instrument with the company’s growth stage and specific industry.

For more information on TAB Bank's capital financing and credit solutions, visit TABBank.com .

About TAB Bank

At TAB Bank , our mission is to unlock dreams with bold financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses nationwide. We are committed to making financial success accessible to everyone through our innovative banking products. Our dedication drives us to continuously improve, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of our clients with excellence and agility. For over 25 years, we have remained steadfast in offering tailored, technology-enabled solutions designed to simplify and enhance the banking experience.

For more information about how we can help you achieve your financial dreams, visit www.TABBank.com .