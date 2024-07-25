Minuteman Security & Life Safety and Access Security Corp Join Forces
ANDOVER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minuteman Security & Life Safety (“Minuteman”), a premier integrator and service provider of commercial security surveillance, access control, fire systems, and related life-safety technological offerings, has entered into a partnership with Access Security Corp. (“ASC”), a security solutions integrator and service provider in the greater Philadelphia area.
Minuteman and ASC both provide industry-leading security-focused technology solutions to customers in various commercial end-markets, including education, healthcare, critical infrastructure, and various other industries.
ASC has been providing enterprise security technology solutions in Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware for more than 25 years, and has grown to include more than 20 team members based out of its Warminster, PA headquarters. ASC President Dan Cogan will continue to manage local operations and customer relationships while expanding his responsibilities across the combined entity.
Minuteman CEO Joe Lynch remarked, “Dan Cogan and his team have built an intensely loyal customer base in the greater Philadelphia area, with their longevity and attention to detail. We're so pleased with this partnership, particularly since it allows us to deliver an even stronger set of security and life safety solutions and services to ASC’s customers, our existing customers there, and other enterprises within the Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware markets.”
Access Security Corp. President Dan Cogan said, “Access Security Corp. and Minuteman are natural partners – both organizations share a common strategic vision of becoming the preeminent electronic security integrator. We also share core values in providing superior customer solutions, taking pride in our work, doing what we say we’re going to do, and respecting our team of talented employees. The immense expertise our two companies bring to the security industry will unlock tremendous value for our customers. I see a bright future and we’re delighted to join Minuteman .”
The combination was effective July 1, 2024.
About Minuteman Security & Life Safety
Minuteman Security & Life Safety, headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts and founded in 1988, is a leading provider of enterprise security and life safety technology solutions. Our services are utilized by a wide range of organizations throughout the United States. Our wide-ranging client base includes high technology, law enforcement, critical infrastructure, defense, mass transit, large retail, academic institutions, public safety agencies, and healthcare institutions with locations throughout North America. https://www.minutemanst.com
About Access Security Corp.
ASC is headquartered in Warminster, PA and is an integrated physical and electronic security provider specializing in solution deployment for our customers in electronic access control, video surveillance, security voice solutions, intrusion detections and hosted managed services.
https://www.accesssecurity.com/
Joe Lynch, CEO
Minuteman and ASC both provide industry-leading security-focused technology solutions to customers in various commercial end-markets, including education, healthcare, critical infrastructure, and various other industries.
ASC has been providing enterprise security technology solutions in Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware for more than 25 years, and has grown to include more than 20 team members based out of its Warminster, PA headquarters. ASC President Dan Cogan will continue to manage local operations and customer relationships while expanding his responsibilities across the combined entity.
Minuteman CEO Joe Lynch remarked, “Dan Cogan and his team have built an intensely loyal customer base in the greater Philadelphia area, with their longevity and attention to detail. We're so pleased with this partnership, particularly since it allows us to deliver an even stronger set of security and life safety solutions and services to ASC’s customers, our existing customers there, and other enterprises within the Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware markets.”
Access Security Corp. President Dan Cogan said, “Access Security Corp. and Minuteman are natural partners – both organizations share a common strategic vision of becoming the preeminent electronic security integrator. We also share core values in providing superior customer solutions, taking pride in our work, doing what we say we’re going to do, and respecting our team of talented employees. The immense expertise our two companies bring to the security industry will unlock tremendous value for our customers. I see a bright future and we’re delighted to join Minuteman .”
The combination was effective July 1, 2024.
About Minuteman Security & Life Safety
Minuteman Security & Life Safety, headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts and founded in 1988, is a leading provider of enterprise security and life safety technology solutions. Our services are utilized by a wide range of organizations throughout the United States. Our wide-ranging client base includes high technology, law enforcement, critical infrastructure, defense, mass transit, large retail, academic institutions, public safety agencies, and healthcare institutions with locations throughout North America. https://www.minutemanst.com
About Access Security Corp.
ASC is headquartered in Warminster, PA and is an integrated physical and electronic security provider specializing in solution deployment for our customers in electronic access control, video surveillance, security voice solutions, intrusion detections and hosted managed services.
https://www.accesssecurity.com/
Joe Lynch, CEO
Minuteman Security & Life Safety
+1 978-783-0018
jlynch@minutemanst.com