How a Secret Agency is Revolutionizing the B2B Market in Brazil
Unlock Brazil's B2B potential with Serinews: Confidential intelligence and cutting-edge data technology for strategic market insights and growth.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you have a B2B operation in Brazil and want to understand how to thrive, extract value from your data, and find potential high-value clients, then you may need some help. If you are thinking of investing in that country but don’t know how to begin, or have never considered it due to fears and insecurities about what you might encounter there, such as instabilities or cultural issues, then this secret agency, called Serinews, can provide the confidence and support necessary for your success.
Serinews is a private and secret intelligence agency that utilizes cutting-edge technology in big data, telemetry, and market research to gather strategic information. With a team of 80 senior professionals, the company excels in data engineering and science, experience design, and generating data as content for marketing and sales teams.
Privacy and Expertise
Around 80% of Serinews' contracts follow strict confidentiality agreements, ensuring total privacy and anonymous information. The company operates discreetly, serving sectors such as automotive, banking, insurance, tourism, food, and industries, primarily multinational companies headquartered in Brazil. Among the clients that can be mentioned are:
• NurnbergMesse: The second-largest event organizer in Brazil, responsible for major international fairs and exhibitions.
• JHSF: A conglomerate that organizes the main luxury and aviation triple-A public event in Brazil, focusing on high-end enterprises.
• Agaxtur: The second-largest travel agency in Brazil, specializing in luxury national and international travel.
Combining the revenue of the mentioned companies and those under confidentiality agreements, the total exceeds R$ 32 billion. For 2024, Serinews projects a revenue of approximately R$ 18 million and includes a spin-off operation with a German group.
Market Mapping
“We map markets with powerful data tools, covering 100% of the Brazilian market,” comments Marco Marcelino, Chief Data & Knowledge Officer at Serinews. The company uses telemetry systems to collect data in environments such as events and industries, as well as conducting interviews to gather data not available in traditional big data systems.
With the increase in data volume, many companies struggle to extract value from the collected information. “There is a significant effort to understand where the clients are and build a relationship with them,” explains Marcelino. Serinews invests in a deep and immersive approach to understand customers’ experiential interactions, going beyond simple social media engagement metrics.
Strategy and Results
“Listening to about 1,000 clients from a single segment represents great power to build strategies,” says Marcelino. He highlights the importance of understanding the market context and economic factors to make informed decisions. Serinews helps companies eliminate unproductive efforts and focus on actions that truly bring results.
To extract value from relationships and data, companies need a combination of advanced technology, a dedicated team of data scientists and researchers, and a significant investment in process management. Serinews exemplifies this approach, providing relevant and strategic information for its clients to thrive in the Brazilian market.
contact@serinews.co
Marco Marcelino
Serinews
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other