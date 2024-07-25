Morningside Dental Care Offers Cutting-Edge Sleep Apnea Treatments in Upper Manhattan
Dr. Donna R. Williams, DDS, of Morningside Dental Care in Upper Manhattan NYC
Morningside Dental Care offers sleep apnea testing and effective treatments, including CPAP and oral appliance therapy, emphasizing holistic oral health care.
Connecting oral health to your overall health is our job. It is so much more than just fixing teeth.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morningside Dental Care, led by Dr. Donna Williams, stands out as a leader in advanced sleep apnea treatments in Upper Manhattan. Dr. Williams, a recognized expert in the industry, believes that “connecting oral health to your overall health is our job. It is so much more than just fixing teeth.” Under her leadership, her practice embodies a holistic approach to dentistry that ensures patients receive relief from sleep disorders, as well as long-term improvements in their overall well-being.
— Dr. Donna R. Williams, DDS
For those diagnosed with sleep apnea, Morningside Dental Care provides multiple treatment options tailored to each patient’s individual needs. These include Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) and oral appliance therapy. CPAP is a gold standard treatment effective for moderate to severe cases. Meanwhile, oral appliance therapy offers a user-friendly alternative, ideal for patients with mild to moderate sleep apnea. These devices are custom-fitted to ensure maximum comfort and effectiveness.
Morningside Dental Care is a cornerstone of the Manhattan dental community. Since 2017, the practice has specialized in providing mandibular advancement devices and comprehensive sleep apnea screening, including testing for patients of all ages. Additionally, Dr. Williams and her team continuously educate themselves on the most current treatment options available to ensure that every patient receives personalized, effective relief.
Dr. Williams encourages patients experiencing sleep apnea symptoms, such as chronic snoring, daytime fatigue, or interrupted sleep, to take advantage of Morningside Dental Care’s free testing and expert treatment options. Their team offers VivoScore™, a convenient at-home sleep apnea test that provides results comparable to traditional sleep studies. To schedule a consultation and explore their comprehensive services, patients can visit their website.
Contact Morningside Dental Care at:
Phone: (332) 334-9901
E-mail: info@morningsidedentalcare.com
Address: 527 Manhattan Ave, New York, NY 10027
TIFFANY N TOUDOUZE
Transcendental LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram