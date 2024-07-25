Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Outlook, Size, Growth Opportunities and Industry Analysis by 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Enterprise quantum computing market size was valued at $ 1,370.82 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach $ 18,336.45 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Enterprise quantum computing market trends in Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth during the forecast period, owing to strong economic growth along with the ongoing development in quantum computing, which drives organizations to invest heavily in enterprise quantum computing market to sustain growth and improve productivity. In addition, factors such as major shift toward digital transformation, cloud deployment & technological advancement among small & medium businesses, and continuously ongoing modernization in quantum computational strategy in emerging economies notably contribute toward the market growth. Furthermore, key players in Asia-Pacific are focusing on enhancing their operations and increasing their overall efficiency to stay competitive in the market, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Increase in demand for enhanced computing performance for data analysis and rise in usage of simulation & modeling in healthcare, BFSI, and energy sector drive the market growth. In addition, rise in need for secure computing platforms, the influx of huge amounts of data, and the increase in adoption of quantum computing technologies by numerous industrial sectors are also expected to drive the market growth.

However, several technological challenges associated with programming quantum computers, and developing the quantum algorithms are expected to hamper the growth of the enterprise quantum computing market during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 outbreak has a positive impact on the growth of the Enterprise quantum computing market as Enterprise quantum computing technologies are helping enterprises to address the extensive capacity demand of data volume. The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected communities globally while governments and companies are trying their best to respond faster to the challenges posed by this pandemic.

This report gives an in-depth profile of some key market players in the enterprise quantum computing market are Alibaba Group, D-Wave Systems Inc., Google, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., International Business Management Corporation (IBM), ID Quantique, Intel Corporation, Microsoft, Rigetti & Co, Inc., and Toshiba Research Europe Ltd. This study includes market trends, market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

